ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Jamaal Williams: Lions 'Don't Accept Losing'

By Vito Chirco
AllLions
AllLions
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=324bMI_0iUI2MaG00

Running back Jamaal Williams says Detroit Lions "don't accept losing," have mindset necessary to be winners.

The Detroit Lions' 2022 season, once full of promise, is starting to look a lot like the team's dismal 2021 campaign.

The losses have begun to pile up yet again, and subsequently, the fanbase is starting to turn on Dan Campbell's squad.

And, to add insult to injury, the latest defeat suffered by Detroit -- a 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots -- was its worst of the season.

Things aren't exactly looking great for Campbell & Co. , heading into their Week 6 bye.

Yet, there's still a chance that the organization turns its season around before it's too late. And, if it plans on doing so, one thing is certain: The team must play with a better sense of urgency, starting with its Week 7 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

It's something that Lions running back Jamaal Williams harped on during his media session Monday.

"The urgency is going to happen," Williams told reporters. "And, I feel it from everybody, and I'll be one of them to step up and be a leader, making sure I keep everyone on the same path."

Williams has been productive during his second season in the Motor City.

The sixth-year back has rushed 77 times for 332 yards and six touchdowns, good for a yards-per-carry average of 4.3 yards.

However, he accumulated just 56 yards, on 15 carries, in Detroit's Week 5 loss to the Patriots.

It was another disappointing loss for Williams and the Lions , dropping the franchise to 1-4 on the season.

Even though the losing has become a common theme for Detroit in 2022, it remains unacceptable to Williams .

"I sense the disappointment," Williams said. "No one likes (losing). We don't do this, to work every day for us to come out and then be 1-4. We don't accept losing. I don't accept losing. I'll never get used to losing. Losing will never be anything, that I feel like in this locker room right now, that we'll ever get used to. And, we're not trying to get used to it.

"I understand the status of how this team has been in the last few years. But, for me, I've only been here for two years. And, for me, I feel like this team can be very great. It can be good. We can have a good, winning season. We can go to the playoffs. We can win the whole Super Bowl."

© Kirthmon F. Dozier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Although Williams and his teammates have struggled to be competitive on a weekly basis thus far this year, he believes they have the mindset necessary to be winners.

"I see so many of my teammates working extra after practice. You know, they don't have to, but they do that and that's the mindset that I love about this team," Williams said. "We have the mindset of working hard and being champions, and having that standard of winning. We just got to get over the hump."

Lions center Frank Ragnow isn't all doom and gloom about Detroit's poor start to the 2022 campaign, either. And, he's already moved past Sunday's loss.

"I know things might seem gloomy right now, but it's a long season," Ragnow expressed Monday. "And, we, as a team, importantly need to realize that. We can't allow ourselves to get down in the dumps. We have to feel and acknowledge what happened yesterday.

"But, then, we got to have that 24-hour rule, and we got to learn from it. And really not let it carry over and tumble like it has in past years."

Ragnow , like a number of Lions players, isn't fully healthy right now. He's still recovering from a foot injury that limited him to just four games a season ago. It's one of the reasons why the 6-foot-5, 311-pounder is looking forward to this week's bye.

"Yeah, personally this bye week is good timing, just the foot and everything, get me a true, whole week to relax it," Ragnow said. "And, I think as the team, there's a lot of injuries. I think, timing-wise it's good. ... it's a long season."

Remember, Campbell said he thought the Lions hit "rock bottom" after losing Sunday. It was an anemic offensive performance and an all-around weak showing from the team.

Now, it's back to the drawing board for Campbell and his coaching staff during the bye week, which he views as a time for self-evaluation.

"Everyone has to look in the mirror over the break," Campbell said after Sunday's game. "How do you get better individually. Just like I'm going to do. And, we find a way to win the next one. Just win the next one out of the bye. That's all you can do."

The second-year Detroit head man hasn't lost faith in his team. He remains confident there is enough talent presently on the roster to not only beat the Cowboys in Week 7, but also to turn around the season.

"I think we’ve got plenty here to win with. On this roster, on the practice squad, we’ve got plenty," Campbell expressed Monday. "And, man, there’s a number of combinations we haven’t even tried yet. So, we’re going to look at everything, we’ll take a peek at everybody. There again, we’ll adjust what we need to as coaches. But, yeah, I think that across the board, our FBI (football intelligence) has got to become much more important, and I do think that’s got to be an area that we really focus on moving forward with our guys.”

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions land QB of future in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Will Jared Goff be the Detroit Lions quarterback of the future or will they decide to go in a different direction?. Through the first four weeks of the 2022 season, Goff played very well and though he certainly made some big mistakes, he led the top-scoring offense in the entire NFL. Following the first month of the season, the majority of Lions fans seemed to agree that Goff was the Lions QB of the future.
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Did Lions Make Mistake Drafting WR Jameson Williams?

Evaluating the Detroit Lions draft selection of wide receiver Jameson Williams at the bye week is not a reflection of his talent level or ability to help the team. When healthy, it is quite reasonable to expect the speedy wideout will contribute and become a valuable asset on the Lions' roster.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

3 players with ties to Tigers elect free agency

Relief pitcher Drew Carlton, who has spent the last five seasons in the Detroit Tigers organization, elected free agency this week. The 27-year-old right-hander and native of Lakeland, Fla., was drafted by the Tigers in the 32nd round in 2017 out of Florida State. He’s put up fantastic numbers at every minor-league level and earned brief big-league call-ups in 2021 and 2022.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to insane fake field goal

The college football world was treated to quite a competitive day of action on Saturday as this weekend’s slate features five different games between top-25 teams. But it was a MAC conference matchup between the Central Michigan Chippewas and the Akron Zips that provided one of the best highlights from Saturday’s college football games.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The New England Patriots#Campbell Co
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

 https://www.si.com/nfl/lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy