Liverpool Predicted XI vs Rangers

Liverpool travel to up to Glasgow on Wednesday night to face Rangers in the Champions League.

Liverpool beat Rangers at home last Tuesday thanks to goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah.

However, so much more pressure will be put onto the Reds following their abysmal loss to Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

Alisson Becker

Been one of the Reds best performers in recent weeks which says a lot. No reason to drop the Brazilian from the starting team.

Joe Gomez

With Trent Alexander-Arnold out due to injury, it is hard to find who else could play apart from Gomez. Calvin Ramsey has only just returned to training and a start at Ibrox could be a little overwhelming to make your debut.

Ibrahima Konate

Made his return on the weekend - not in ideal circumstances of course. Konate's last start was the Champions League final back in May...

Virgil van Dijk

The Dutch captain has looked a shadow of his former self and it is a worrying sign. A rest is needed for Virgil but Joel Matip's spell on the sideline makes this unable to happen.

Kostas Tsimikas

It has been hard for Tsimikas to come in during this poor run of form, but he has looked decent in the absence of Andy Robertson. Be prepared for chaos on social media if James Milner finds himself starting at left-back.

Fabinho

Been dropped for the last two games. Surely the Brazilian returns here, with a lot to prove.

Jordan Henderson

Has received unnecessary criticism in recent weeks. The 32-year-old is the captain and is likely to get the nod for this one.

Mohamed Salah

Was non-existent against the Gunners and deserves to be dropped but unfortunately, with Luis Diaz out, there is no one to bring in unless Jurgen Klopp dropped the 4-4-2 formation.

Roberto Firmino

Liverpool's current top goalscorer in all competitions - a fact that no one would have believed before a ball was kicked this season.

Diogo Jota

The team have badly missed the Portuguese international. He tried to get on the ball and make things happen on the weekend. Liverpool need players like that right now.

Darwin Nunez

Netted his first goal since the opening game of the season against Fulham. There is a feeling amongst fans that the striker needs regular playing time to enable him to find rhythm and gain confidence.

