JEA crews departing for Hurricane Ian restoration on Sanibel Island

Jacksonville, Fl — Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian ravaged the southwest coast of Florida, repair and restoration teams from Jacksonville are set to depart for a mission to Sanibel Island.

At least 25 JEA trucks will be loaded onto a barge, and crew members will travel separately via ferries to the island, as the causeway was significantly damaged in the storm.

JEA crews will begin working to repair Sanibel Island’s gravity sewer system, lift stations and force mains. In all, 39 JEA team members will be working on Sanibel’s municipal wastewater system.

A JEA spokesperson says crew members will likely stay for a week, then be replaced by other JEA team members.