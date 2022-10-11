Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best North Carolina Town to Visit this HalloweenTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins at Nix Pumpkin PatchMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Hendersonville, NC
The Best Small Town in North Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenHot Springs, NC
The Ongoing Agony of the Narcissistic Mother and the Highly Sensitive DaughterKelley A MurphyAsheville, NC
Don't Miss The New York Renaissance FaireAlex RosadoTuxedo, NC
Related
my40.tv
Defunding police: Candidates for Asheville mayor discuss their visions for the department
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For more than two years, calls to cut police budgets have been made across the country. The polarizing defund the police movement unfolded following the death of George Floyd in 2020, when then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, resulting in Floyd’s death.
my40.tv
'Doesn't seem like good development:' 120 townhome units greenlit in south Buncombe County
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A proposal involving the construction of 120 townhome units in southern Buncombe County has been given the green light, despite pushback from some neighbors. The Buncombe County Board of Adjustment approved an application for a Special Use Permit to establish a Planned Unit Development called...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: What’s up with panhandlers at intersections?
[Regarding “Street Signs: How Is Asheville Addressing Panhandling?” Sept. 28, Xpress:] Can anyone explain why panhandlers at street intersections usually remain stationary even when the traffic light is red for cars headed in their direction? It seems strange that they don’t walk down the line of cars that are waiting for the light to turn.
Mountain Xpress
City of Asheville announces Ben Woody to serve as Assistant City Manager
Asheville City Manager, Debra Campbell, is pleased to announce that Ben Woody, who has served as the Interim Assistant City Manager since June, has accepted the position of Assistant City Manager. Ben will carry out administrative duties while also assisting the City Manager with the direction and coordination of activities...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
my40.tv
Softball for a cause: Cheer for WLOS, raise money to support domestic violence survivors
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Safelight -- the Henderson County nonprofit that provides support for survivors of interpersonal violence, sexual assault and child abuse -- answered more than 1,100 crisis calls in 2021. For more than 36 years, the agency served more than 37,000...
my40.tv
Burton St. Agricultural Fest celebrates history, founder of historically Black community
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Burton Street community came together Saturday to celebrate the Burton Street Community Agricultural Festival. In 1913, Edward W. Pearson started off the event to bring the historically Black community together. A civil rights leader in the mountains and a U.S. Army veteran, Pearson was...
my40.tv
Asheville City Schools uses active shooter drills to prepare staff for the worst
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Schools is holding active shooter trainings for teachers and staff at individual schools. The first training was held Friday at Hall Fletcher Elementary School. “They tailored the training they offer to other community partners to better suit the needs of a school, and...
my40.tv
Henderson County Public Schools makes calendar change for 2023-24 year
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County school leaders vote to start the next school year two weeks earlier than state law allows. They voted to create a calendar that starts Aug. 14, 2023. "To have staff tell DPI that we are going to have a calendar that starts...
RELATED PEOPLE
my40.tv
Plaintiffs file new motion in lawsuit against HCA Healthcare
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new motion has been filed in the original antitrust lawsuit filed against HCA Healthcare. The plaintiffs plan to reargue their case that the hospital group has a monopoly in Western North Carolina. Last month, Judge Mark Davis ruled that part of the lawsuit could...
my40.tv
Thanks to Teachers: Maria Gass
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It's always easier to learn from someone who truly gets to know you. That's why a fourth-grade teacher in Henderson County is a favorite among students. If you spend just a few minutes in Maria Gass's classroom, you'll notice how much she cares about...
FOX Carolina
Middle schooler arrested after bringing gun to school in Buncombe Co.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a student was taken into custody after they brought a gun to school. Deputies say the Erwin Middle School student is facing criminal charges at this time, and the gun was taken away without incident. The Sheriff’s...
my40.tv
People hit the streets in fight against human trafficking during Walk for Freedom
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Saturday, Oct. 15 was a day of global awareness and local action in the fight against human trafficking. People hit the streets donning orange and black in hundreds of cities around the globe to bring attention to the issue, including right in Asheville. Participants walked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
my40.tv
Waynesville celebrates all things apple with 35th Apple Harvest Festival
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Waynesville celebrated all things apple on Saturday, Oct. 15 with its 35th Apple Harvest Festival. The one-day event has grown into a large gathering, and it is hailed as one of the top annual harvest festivals in the nation. Organized by the Haywood Chamber of...
Gun confiscated from Erwin Middle School student
A student at a Buncombe County middle school was taken into custody after bringing a gun to school on Friday.
my40.tv
Deputies confiscate firearm from student at Erwin Middle; juvenile taken into custody
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Sheriff's Office deputies confiscated a firearm from an Erwin Middle School student Friday afternoon, Oct.14. A spokesperson with the sheriff's office said the student was taken into custody, and the sheriff's office is pursuing criminal charges. The confiscation was an isolated event, and...
my40.tv
6 of state's 20 top wildlife crossing hotspots are in WNC, report shows
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Living in the mountains means sharing the land, but that can also lead to run-ins when animals dart into the road. A study from the Wildlands Network identified North Carolina’s top 20 priority sites for wildlife road crossings, and six of them are in the area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
my40.tv
Public safety college students utilize $180K hands-on driving simulator in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Students at Blue Ridge Community College have direct access to a new hands-on learning tool. It's a driving simulator for students going into public safety. The simulator's software has the ability to model vehicles such as police cruisers, fire trucks, ambulances, semi trucks, city buses and more.
my40.tv
Nearby residents say history being torn down as demolition on Charlotte St. continues
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The demolition of several homes along Charlotte Street in Asheville has raised the concern of local residents. The homes, located in the 100 block, were all built in the early 20th century and represented the architecture of the period. In recent years, the homes had...
Wanted man arrested on slew of charges in Asheville
A wanted man was arrested on a slew of charges Thursday afternoon in Asheville.
WYFF4.com
Middle school student arrested after bringing gun to Asheville school, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A student was arrested Friday afternoon after police said he had a gun at school. Aaron Sarver, with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office, said officers confiscated the gun from a student at Clyde A. Erwin Middle School, at 20 Erwin Hills Road, in Asheville. Sarver said...
Comments / 0