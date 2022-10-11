Read full article on original website
Related
Fox11online.com
Titletown District hosts Pumpkin Palooza event
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The day before the Packers take on the Jets at Lambeau Field, the Halloween spirit was on full display across the street at the Titletown District. The district hosted its annual Pumpkin Palooza event. Free pumpkin carving was the main attraction. There was also live music, games,...
Fox11online.com
Bay Port, Little Chute, Southern Door and Coleman top seeds
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The WIAA released the football brackets Saturday and here is a list of the local teams which received No. 1 seeds along with other notes:. *Notes: Neenah is seeded #2 and Kimberly #3. They could meet in Level 2 at Neenah. Kimberly opens with #6 Fond du Lac which handed the Makers their only loss.
Fox11online.com
Appleton School District families celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with 5K run
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Appleton Area School District (AASD) is putting on a 5K on Saturday as the end-of-month celebration for Latinx/Hispanic Heritage month. AASD families and community members will run the 5K at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Erb Park in Appleton. After the run, the finish...
Fox11online.com
COMMENTARY: Be Kind, Dig Pink and Citizens Animal Response are Making A Difference
Greetings, everyone, and thank you for watching. I am pleased to be able to share these encouraging Making A Difference stories with you. Wrightstown Elementary School recognized students in each grade for a kindness award. The students were nominated by their teacher, awarded the certificate of recognition, highlighted in the school news and a positive phone call was made to the parents of the students recognized by the elementary principal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Bay Port, Kimberly, De Pere, Notre Dame and Little Chute among the winners
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday was the final night of the high school football regular season and here are the results of the games FOX 11 covered, starting with the Game Time Game of the Week:. #2 West De Pere 27, Bay Port 34: Pirates win FRCC North title. #3...
Fox11online.com
Bay Port delivers on final drive to win FRCC North
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- Cole Bensen scored five touchdowns during Friday night's win over West De Pere, but that was not the story ... seriously. He was still part of it, but his trips to the end zone were not the immediate focus afterwards. That's because his coach Gary Westerman made...
Fox11online.com
Bay Port just where many expected it to be
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- Before the season kicked off many picked Bay Port to win the Fox River Classic Conference North title and now the Pirates are one win away from doing just that. Friday, the Pirates host West De Pere in not only in a battle of undefeated teams, but...
Fox11online.com
Classes, homecoming continue despite suspicious activity at Menominee Indian High School
KESHENA, Wis. (WLUK) -- The Menominee Indian School District is providing an update on recent suspicious activity on the high school campus. Classes and homecoming celebrations are continuing, after surveillance footage showed what police say is an armed man on the high school campus Tuesday night. Surveillance footage showed what...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin marching band to return to Lambeau for 1st time in 3 years
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Fans better be ready to "Jump Around" Sunday when the Green Bay Packers take on the New York Jets. The University of Wisconsin Marching Band is coming to Lambeau Field for the first time in three years. The band will perform the National Anthem as well...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay Police looking for missing girl
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police department is trying to locate a missing girl. Yasmine, 15, went missing in the area of Mather Street near Velp Avenue in Green Bay. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, light skin with red hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes and black shoes with white stripes. She also has a large nose ring. She was last seen getting into a white pickup truck with letters "FX4" in the back window, then heading southbound on Ashland Ave. No last name or photo were provided.
Fox11online.com
De Pere hosting vaccine clinic
DE PERE (WLUK) -- Cough and flu season is here and De Pere is helping get area residents vaccinated. The De Pere Health Department is hosting a flu vaccine and Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Walk-ins will be welcome anytime between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m....
Fox11online.com
Several teens suffer serious burn injuries in Shawano County bonfire explosion
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE (WLUK) – The Shawano County Sheriff’s Department is actively investigating a bonfire gathering from Friday night that resulted in burn injuries to several teenagers. Authorities say several individuals suffered burn injuries requiring medical attention, but an exact number of people injured and the range...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh businesses continue struggling to find workers
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A 75-year-old ice cream shop and a pizza bar are just two recent examples of Oshkosh businesses struggling to find workers. "It's brutal," Jon Doemel, owner of ZaRonis Pizza said. "I'm very thankful for friends and my daughters and their children. That's kind of how we've been piecing it together."
Fox11online.com
Green Knights Fall In Overtime
DE PERE - St. Norbert College forced overtime with a late fourth-quarter rally but succumbed to Concordia University Wisconsin 28-21 in a Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference game at Schneider Stadium. The Green Knights entered the fourth quarter trailing 21-7, but finished a 10-play, 78-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown pass...
Fox11online.com
Week 9 Primer: Conference titles up for grabs
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The final week of the high school football season is here and like every final week of a season there are games that will decide conference championships, while others will be "playoff" games between two teams trying to make the playoffs. Among the conferences still up...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh school board looking to fill vacancy after resignation
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh school board is looking for a new member after a resignation. The board accepted the resignation of Bob Poeschl at its Sept. 28 meeting. Poeschl had been the board's president. The new member will serve out Poeschl's term, which expires in April. Those interested in...
Fox11online.com
Search for armed robbery suspect in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Police in Oshkosh are looking for a suspect who robbed a business. Officers were called to the 1500 block of W. 20th Avenue shortly after 8:45 Friday night. The suspect, a white male who may be in his 30's, robbed a business while armed with a knife.
Fox11online.com
Man sentenced in Ashwaubenon shooting
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Casey Fulton was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a non-fatal shooting in Ashwaubenon. He was also placed on extended supervision for another 10 years by Judge Tammy Jo Hock at Thursday’s sentencing hearing. He was convicted of first-degree reckless injury and two other counts for the July 24, 2020 incident.
Fox11online.com
Man receives life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A 55-year-old man received life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash Thursday night. Police say the crash happened in the 400 block of S. Webster Ave. just after 10 p.m. Witnesses reported the man was hit while trying to cross the street. Police are also looking for...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh man convicted of stealing money from nursing home resident
OSHKOSH (WLUK) – A jury convicted Terry Culver of fraud for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a nursing home resident. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 4 after he was convicted of eight counts, including theft in a business setting, and fraud while rendering an income tax return. The jury acquitted Culver of two counts Thursday, court records show.
Comments / 0