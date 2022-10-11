ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hortonville, WI

Titletown District hosts Pumpkin Palooza event

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The day before the Packers take on the Jets at Lambeau Field, the Halloween spirit was on full display across the street at the Titletown District. The district hosted its annual Pumpkin Palooza event. Free pumpkin carving was the main attraction. There was also live music, games,...
ONEIDA, WI
Bay Port, Little Chute, Southern Door and Coleman top seeds

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The WIAA released the football brackets Saturday and here is a list of the local teams which received No. 1 seeds along with other notes:. *Notes: Neenah is seeded #2 and Kimberly #3. They could meet in Level 2 at Neenah. Kimberly opens with #6 Fond du Lac which handed the Makers their only loss.
GREEN BAY, WI
COMMENTARY: Be Kind, Dig Pink and Citizens Animal Response are Making A Difference

Greetings, everyone, and thank you for watching. I am pleased to be able to share these encouraging Making A Difference stories with you. Wrightstown Elementary School recognized students in each grade for a kindness award. The students were nominated by their teacher, awarded the certificate of recognition, highlighted in the school news and a positive phone call was made to the parents of the students recognized by the elementary principal.
DE PERE, WI
Bay Port delivers on final drive to win FRCC North

SUAMICO (WLUK) -- Cole Bensen scored five touchdowns during Friday night's win over West De Pere, but that was not the story ... seriously. He was still part of it, but his trips to the end zone were not the immediate focus afterwards. That's because his coach Gary Westerman made...
GREEN BAY, WI
Bay Port just where many expected it to be

SUAMICO (WLUK) -- Before the season kicked off many picked Bay Port to win the Fox River Classic Conference North title and now the Pirates are one win away from doing just that. Friday, the Pirates host West De Pere in not only in a battle of undefeated teams, but...
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay Police looking for missing girl

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police department is trying to locate a missing girl. Yasmine, 15, went missing in the area of Mather Street near Velp Avenue in Green Bay. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, light skin with red hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes and black shoes with white stripes. She also has a large nose ring. She was last seen getting into a white pickup truck with letters "FX4" in the back window, then heading southbound on Ashland Ave. No last name or photo were provided.
GREEN BAY, WI
De Pere hosting vaccine clinic

DE PERE (WLUK) -- Cough and flu season is here and De Pere is helping get area residents vaccinated. The De Pere Health Department is hosting a flu vaccine and Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Walk-ins will be welcome anytime between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m....
DE PERE, WI
Oshkosh businesses continue struggling to find workers

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A 75-year-old ice cream shop and a pizza bar are just two recent examples of Oshkosh businesses struggling to find workers. "It's brutal," Jon Doemel, owner of ZaRonis Pizza said. "I'm very thankful for friends and my daughters and their children. That's kind of how we've been piecing it together."
OSHKOSH, WI
Green Knights Fall In Overtime

DE PERE - St. Norbert College forced overtime with a late fourth-quarter rally but succumbed to Concordia University Wisconsin 28-21 in a Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference game at Schneider Stadium. The Green Knights entered the fourth quarter trailing 21-7, but finished a 10-play, 78-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown pass...
DE PERE, WI
Week 9 Primer: Conference titles up for grabs

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The final week of the high school football season is here and like every final week of a season there are games that will decide conference championships, while others will be "playoff" games between two teams trying to make the playoffs. Among the conferences still up...
GREEN BAY, WI
Oshkosh school board looking to fill vacancy after resignation

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh school board is looking for a new member after a resignation. The board accepted the resignation of Bob Poeschl at its Sept. 28 meeting. Poeschl had been the board's president. The new member will serve out Poeschl's term, which expires in April. Those interested in...
OSHKOSH, WI
Search for armed robbery suspect in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Police in Oshkosh are looking for a suspect who robbed a business. Officers were called to the 1500 block of W. 20th Avenue shortly after 8:45 Friday night. The suspect, a white male who may be in his 30's, robbed a business while armed with a knife.
OSHKOSH, WI
Man sentenced in Ashwaubenon shooting

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Casey Fulton was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a non-fatal shooting in Ashwaubenon. He was also placed on extended supervision for another 10 years by Judge Tammy Jo Hock at Thursday’s sentencing hearing. He was convicted of first-degree reckless injury and two other counts for the July 24, 2020 incident.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Man receives life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A 55-year-old man received life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash Thursday night. Police say the crash happened in the 400 block of S. Webster Ave. just after 10 p.m. Witnesses reported the man was hit while trying to cross the street. Police are also looking for...
GREEN BAY, WI
Oshkosh man convicted of stealing money from nursing home resident

OSHKOSH (WLUK) – A jury convicted Terry Culver of fraud for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a nursing home resident. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 4 after he was convicted of eight counts, including theft in a business setting, and fraud while rendering an income tax return. The jury acquitted Culver of two counts Thursday, court records show.
OSHKOSH, WI

