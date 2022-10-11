ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPVI Newschannel 6

Voorhees professor celebrates 30 years as culinary judge

DENMARK — Voorhees University mass communications professor Freddie Davis in 2022 celebrates his 30th anniversary as a judge at the Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue in Lynchburg, Tenn. Every October, some of the best and most successful barbecue cooking teams travel to Southeastern Tennessee to compete for...
LYNCHBURG, TN

