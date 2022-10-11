Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Fisherman say ending Alaska red and snow crab fishing will devastate families
(The Center Square) - Fishermen say a decision to close fishing of two types of Alaska crabs will devastate families who rely on the industry. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced this week that fishing Bristol Bay red king crab would be closed for the second year in a row.
What’s the difference between a winter weather advisory, watch and warning?
Several U.S. states are facing their first chance of snow showers of the season this week.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Voorhees professor celebrates 30 years as culinary judge
DENMARK — Voorhees University mass communications professor Freddie Davis in 2022 celebrates his 30th anniversary as a judge at the Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue in Lynchburg, Tenn. Every October, some of the best and most successful barbecue cooking teams travel to Southeastern Tennessee to compete for...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Mississippi has 72 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Mississippi using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Comments / 0