Dancing With the Stars is back on tour this winter to celebrate its 31st season with a brand-new live production! Launching Jan. 6 at MGM National Harbor in Washington, D.C., this year’s all-new stage show will feature your favorite professional dancers from the hit Disney+ Original series performing brand new numbers as well as some of the showstoppers featured in season 31. Audiences at Dancing with the Stars: Live! will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glitz, and glamour they see in the ballroom live, up close, and personal right at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre on Jan. 24, 2023.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO