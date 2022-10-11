Read full article on original website
buffaloscoop.com
Dancing With the Stars returning to Buffalo with a brand new show
Dancing With the Stars is back on tour this winter to celebrate its 31st season with a brand-new live production! Launching Jan. 6 at MGM National Harbor in Washington, D.C., this year’s all-new stage show will feature your favorite professional dancers from the hit Disney+ Original series performing brand new numbers as well as some of the showstoppers featured in season 31. Audiences at Dancing with the Stars: Live! will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glitz, and glamour they see in the ballroom live, up close, and personal right at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre on Jan. 24, 2023.
Buffalo Wild Wings is giving back to communities by donating $1.3 million to local organizations
This fall, Buffalo Wild Wings will raise $1.3 million through their Team Up for Kids Campaign to deliver on their mission to “fuel champions of the next generation.” The donations will benefit the Buffalo Wild Wings Foundation and support hundreds of organizations around the country. In Buffalo, BWW is proud to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo, Inc.
The Beach Boys coming to Shea’s Buffalo Theatre on December 9
The Grammy Award-winning and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band The Beach Boys announced that they will bring their iconic Southern Californian sound to several cities across the east coast and Midwest this winter for their 2022 holiday tour, Tis the Season with The Beach Boys featuring The Holiday Vibrations Orchestra. Kicking off Nov. 26 at the Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT, the tour will make 15 more stops, including a concert on Dec. 9 at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre. For ticket information, please visit thebeachboys.com, mikelove.com and sheas.org.
Beyond Print Solutions recruiting for multiple positions
Want to work for a fun, creative, fast-growing company that truly appreciates your talents and treats you like a part of the family? Beyond Print Solutions (BPS) is looking for quality people to join their team in the following areas: Sales, customer service, design, prepress, digital press operations, bindery, large-format devices, large-format finishers, installers, laser and engraving, and logistics.
