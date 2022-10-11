Read full article on original website
Driver trapped inside vehicle after losing control of car and crashing into tree
SAN ANTONIO — A driver had to be rescued out of their car Sunday morning after losing control and crashing into a tree off I-10 and Hildebrand Avenue, police said. Just before 2 a.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the crash scene after receiving reports about the crash.
Motorcyclist in early 20s dies after crashing into van, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A motorcyclist in his early 20s is dead after crashing into a van, the San Antonio Police Department said. The crash happened on Friday afternoon in the 9600 block of Broadway Street. Police said the motorcyclist was going southbound on Broadway when he crashed into a...
Man shot following argument with neighbor on the city's southwest side, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man is expected to recover after being shot on the city's southwest side following an argument with a neighbor Sunday morning, police say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 800 block of Price Avenue for a shooting. When they arrived, they found out that some type of disturbance began between the neighbors before the shooting occurred.
Police: More than 60 rounds fired in hookah lounge parking lot, leaving one dead, one in critical condition
SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting outside a hookah lounge, the San Antonio Police Department said. The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Saturday in the 6500 block of Babcock Road. Police were in the area responding to another...
KENS 5
More than 60 rounds fired; 1 dead, 1 critically injured
Two shooting happened in San Antonio overnight. One of them has left a man dead and a woman severely injured.
KSAT 12
Ongoing feud leads to stabbing on East Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – An ongoing feud led to a stabbing on the city’s East Side, leaving one man hospitalized, according to San Antonio police. At 1:38 a.m. Saturday, SAPD officers responded to the 1500 block of North Walters regarding a cutting, said SAPD. Police say two men, 19...
Arson investigators look into how fire began at San Antonio construction site
SAN ANTONIO — A call came in for a brush fire around 4:15 a.m. on Breeden Avenue on the city's north side. Arson investigators are now determining if the fire truly began in the brush, or in a nearby trailer. The San Antonio Fire Department said the trailer was...
Bexar County off-duty deputy arrested, found with cocaine inside vehicle, sheriff says
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar provided details on Saturday regarding an overnight arrest involving an off-duty deputy. Sheriff Salazar said that days ago, investigators intercepted phone calls from an inmate and a woman who were making plans for the woman to meet up with an off-duty deputy and exchange drugs.
KSAT 12
San Antonio driver arrested after trying to bring meth into Kerr County, deputies say
KERRVILLE, Texas – A San Antonio man was pulled over as he was driving into Kerr County with meth and two firearms in his vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. Raphael Michael Sifuentes, 27, was arrested on Oct. 10 on Highway 27, near Center Point, by Kerr County deputies after they were alerted about drugs coming into the county to be sold.
'We are tormented with pain' | Family of teen shot by now-former San Antonio officer shares update on his condition
SAN ANTONIO — The family of Erik Cantu, who is the teenager who was shot by a San Antonio police officer in a fast-food restaurant parking lot, has released another statement, sent to KENS 5 by their lawyer. Brian Powers is representing 17-year-old Erik Cantu after now-former SAPD officer...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after setting apartment building ablaze after being evicted, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police said he torched his apartment building after being evicted. The fire led to many other residents being displaced. John Lopez, 39, is charged with arson habitation, a first-degree felony, according to an arrest affidavit. He was arrested Saturday...
850wftl.com
Woman who called police while being chased, found shot in the head
(SAN ANTONIO, TX)– The San Antonio Police department is reporting that a woman who called them because someone was chasing her, was later found with a gunshot wound to the head. The call came in around 3:34 a.m. on Monday. While authorities were searching for the woman and her...
Altercation leads to shooting outside San Antonio apartment homes
SAN ANTONIO — An altercation led to a shooting outside an apartment complex on the city's north side, the San Antonio Police Department said. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday in the 10300 block of Sahara Drive, not far from San Pedro Avenue. Authorities said the man...
Woman rushed to hospital after she was hit by car while walking along roadway, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after San Antonio police say she was hit by a car. The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Friday on the I-10 Access Road near the city limits for Balcones Heights and San Antonio. Balcones...
KSAT 12
BCSO deputy fired, arrested after being found with cocaine in vehicle, sheriff says
BEXAR COUNTY – A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy was fired and arrested after authorities found cocaine hidden in a pile of paperwork in his vehicle, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. Salazar held a press conference Saturday and said both the probation deputy, 20-year-old Isaiah Thomas Palomo, and the...
Four teens detained after man found with ziptied wrists at San Antonio motel
SAN ANTONIO — A man was found with his wrists ziptied at a San Antonio motel and four people have been detained, the San Antonio Police Department said. The incident was reported around 10 a.m. on Friday at a motel in the 2200 block of Southwest Loop 410. Police...
KSAT 12
4-year-old girl dies after being struck by car outside home, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A four-year-old girl passed away Friday after she was hit by a car on the city’s South side, said San Antonio police. The incident occurred at 6:15 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of West Gerald Avenue on the city’s south side. Police say...
KSAT 12
Man with zip ties on wrists tells police he was robbed at West Side motel
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating what may have been a robbery after they found a man with zip ties on his wrists at a West Side motel. They say a worker at the Econo Lodge, located near SW Loop 410 and Marbach Road, called them before 9:30 a.m. Friday.
KENS 5
San Antonio man sentenced to 20 years in prison for deadly New Year's Day crash
SAN ANTONIO — Nearly three years after his involvement in a hit-and-run crash that killed a father and his young daughter in the early-morning hours of New Year's Day, Cesar Gonzalez has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Two other young victims were hurt when, according to authorities,...
Four-year-old girl dies after running into street, getting hit by car, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A 4-year-old girl has died after she ran into the street and was hit by a car, the San Antonio Police Department said. The incident happened around 6:15 p.m. on Friday in the 1400 block of West Gerald Avenue on the city's south side. Police said...
