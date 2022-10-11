ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man shot following argument with neighbor on the city's southwest side, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A man is expected to recover after being shot on the city's southwest side following an argument with a neighbor Sunday morning, police say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 800 block of Price Avenue for a shooting. When they arrived, they found out that some type of disturbance began between the neighbors before the shooting occurred.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
