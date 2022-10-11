Read full article on original website
Sen. Patrick Leahy discharged from hospital after precautionary tests
The senator reported feeling unwell late on Thursday and was taken to a hospital in the Washington, D.C., area. He was released on Friday after “an uneventful night,” his office said, and plans to fly to Vermont on Saturday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Sen. Patrick Leahy discharged from hospital after precautionary tests.
US Senate candidate Gerald Malloy courts conservative Vermonters who are ‘ready for change’
Gerald Malloy is mere months into his stint as a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate. But so far, he says, the experience “has been fantastic.”. A political newcomer, Malloy had never run for office before he threw his hat in the ring to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt. Come January, Leahy will close a nearly five-decade-long career in the U.S. Senate.
Warnock, Walker are dealt a Libertarian wild card in Georgia
ATLANTA (AP) — Libertarian Chase Oliver isn’t going to win Georgia’s Senate race. But the 37-year-old self-described former Democrat could command outsize national attention, influencing the election night outcome and potential next round in a highly competitive contest expected to help determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate over the final two years of President Joe Biden’s term.
Bernie Sanders says voters who are right-wing 'homophobes, xenophobes' and 'racists' will never be won over by Democrats
Bernie Sanders said Democrats won't be able to sway "extreme right-wing voters who are racists, who are sexists, who are homophobes, xenophobes."
Evan McMullin seduced and abandoned Utah Democrats
Buyer’s remorse has dominated Utah Democrats after the 23 April 2022 Utah Democratic Party nominating convention voted to not nominate a candidate for the US Senate. That convention was subverted by an outspoken party faction who supported the boneheaded idea that Evan McMullin, a former Republican whose only previous claim to fame was a quixotic independent campaign for President in 2016, was the only hope for unseating Senator Mike Lee. Successful in his political philandering, McMullin...
Jules Older: Slogging through bigotry — an open letter to UVM
You're old enough to drink, old enough to think. And old enough to be responsible for your own decisions. I implore you — wake up and smell the brimstone. Read the story on VTDigger here: Jules Older: Slogging through bigotry — an open letter to UVM.
Bill Schubart: Current legislative compensation favors people of privilege
We need a Legislature that is made up of elected Vermonters from all walks of life, as expressed in the full range of diversities — racial, gender, geographic and economic. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: Current legislative compensation favors people of privilege.
