US Senate candidate Gerald Malloy courts conservative Vermonters who are ‘ready for change’

Gerald Malloy is mere months into his stint as a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate. But so far, he says, the experience “has been fantastic.”. A political newcomer, Malloy had never run for office before he threw his hat in the ring to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt. Come January, Leahy will close a nearly five-decade-long career in the U.S. Senate.
Warnock, Walker are dealt a Libertarian wild card in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Libertarian Chase Oliver isn’t going to win Georgia’s Senate race. But the 37-year-old self-described former Democrat could command outsize national attention, influencing the election night outcome and potential next round in a highly competitive contest expected to help determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate over the final two years of President Joe Biden’s term.
Evan McMullin seduced and abandoned Utah Democrats

Buyer’s remorse has dominated Utah Democrats after the 23 April 2022 Utah Democratic Party nominating convention voted to not nominate a candidate for the US Senate. That convention was subverted by an outspoken party faction who supported the boneheaded idea that Evan McMullin, a former Republican whose only previous claim to fame was a quixotic independent campaign for President in 2016, was the only hope for unseating Senator Mike Lee. Successful in his political philandering, McMullin...
