ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Are these two biz burglaries connected? See what you think

By Curt Sprang
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R7MQM_0iUI0KkO00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to solve a pair of restaurant burglaries. The cases are the latest ones to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The most recent case happened a little before 6:00 in the morning on October4 at the Felipe’s Mexican Taqueria located in the 6200 block of South Miro Street.

Video shows scene of unsolved murder nearly 1 year later

Not only was it Taco Tuesday, but it was also National Taco Day. So while a big crowd was expected, it was the two early morning arrivals that nearly ruined the day.

After the business’ front door glass was smashed, surveillance video shows the two thieves taking at least two cash registers from the scene and trying to steal the ATM.

About one week earlier and one mile away, someone burglarized a restaurant in the 4500 block of Freret Street. In this case, there was only one thief, and he didn’t shatter the front glass. Instead, he pried open the doors.

More than a year later, double homicide remains unsolved

Besides being a week and a mile apart, there were other similarities in the two cases including the items stolen and the clothing worn by the thieves.

But not everything is similar in the cases. The two who targeted Felipe’s used a pickup truck to get there and leave while the solo thief used a bicycle.

See what you think. To watch the latest Wheel of Justice report, checkout the video at the top of this story.

NOPD searching for storage biz burglary suspects

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 440 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xGMbn_0iUI0KkO00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

Car stolen from residence in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood

New Orleans police are searching for a suspect who is being accused of stealing a vehicle on Thursday afternoon in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood. According to police, the pictured suspect broke into the rear passenger window of a 2011 Hyundai Sonata around 2:33 p.m. that was parked on the 2600 block of Wisteria Street and stole the vehicle.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
WDSU

Gentilly resident uneasy after dispute caught on Ring camera

NEW ORLEANS — A Gentilly resident is fearful of spending time in front of his home after witnessing a man threatening a nearby home with a shotgun. The NOPD confirmed the incident happened Wednesday night just before 6:30 p.m. at a home on the 5100 block of Eastern Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#The Wheel Of Justice#Mexican#Atm#Freret Street
WDSU

New Orleans police searching for man accused of CBD armed robbery

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a man who is accused of armed robbery in the Central Business District. According to the police, the pictured man reportedly approached a person with a handgun demanding the person's wallet. The person compiled, and the suspect left. Anyone with...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Family identifies off-duty New Orleans police officer shot in Mid-City; he was held up at gunpoint

An off-duty New Orleans police officer who was shot in the abdomen as he fended off an armed robber was sitting up and talking on Friday, according to family. Louis Blackmon III, a four-year veteran of the force who is assigned to the Fourth District, was shot late Thursday in Mid-City. He was approached in the 300 block of North Rendon Street around 10:35 p.m. by an armed subject who demanded his possessions, according to NOPD spokesperson Gary Scheets. The two struggled, and Blackmon was shot.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGNO

New Orleans road rage! Try a temporary tattoo

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – If your car could travel, beyond the basic bumper sticker, it might just pull into a parking space you’ll spot only in New Orleans. WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is saving the spot for you. And your car. And if the problem you’re out to solve is […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

34K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy