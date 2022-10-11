Read full article on original website
3 ways TyBEE Happy in GeorgiaRachelle WrightTybee Island, GA
This Savannah, GA landmark was just named one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodSavannah, GA
The historic Andrew County Courthouse built in 1899 provides a command performance with its architectureCJ CoombsSavannah, MO
Eating our Way Through Savannah, GAMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Savannah, GA
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
WJCL
Suntastic weekend ahead, big temperature swing looming for next week
The forecast looks perfect this weekend if you like sunshine, low humidity, cool mornings, and mild/warm afternoons. High temperatures will top out in the low 80s on Saturday, and low to mid 80s Sunday. If you have outdoor plans make sure to grab sunglasses and suncreen. One of the biggest...
WJCL
December-like chill lurking as strong cold front arrives next week
A strong cold front is lurking for next week and it may deliver a December-like chill to the Southeast. The temperature drop would include highs in the 60s and potentially lows in the 30s and 40s. The coldest temperatures would reside across inland locations. The Climate Prediction Center has a...
WJCL
Tropical Storm Karl forms: The latest look at its path and timing
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The 11th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season formed on Tuesday. Tropical Storm Karl is located in the southern Gulf of Mexico near the Bay of Campeche. The forecast track for Karl takes the storm slowly to the south Thursday and Friday. Karl should reach...
cohaitungchi.com
31 Unforgettable Romantic Things to Do in Savannah for Couples
Nicknamed the ‘hostess city of the South,’ this is one Dixie city that rolls out the red carpet for couples. You are reading: Things to do for couples in savannah ga | 31 Unforgettable Romantic Things to Do in Savannah for Couples. Hauntingly stunning architecture, breathtaking coastal landscapes,...
wtoc.com
Thousands gathering at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A busy day 2 at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival with thousands gathering in Richmond Hill. Singer Deana Carter and headliner John Michael Montgomery drew thousands on day 2 of the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival. “I got to see my future husband John Michael Montgomery,” Attendee...
WJCL
SpaceX Dragon spacecraft spotted over Georgia, South Carolina sky as it reenters atmosphere
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: SpaceX Dragon as seen from Savannah. The SpaceX Dragon reentered Earth's atmosphere Friday afternoon, visible in the skies above Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry as it made its way to splash down in Jacksonville, Fla. The ship landed around 4:50 p.m. A sonic boom could...
Friday Night Blitz 2022 Week 9 scores, highlights
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In case you live under a rock and were unaware, we didn’t have a Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week due to the Nexstar debate. However, we will still have scores and highlights from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Check out the Week 9 matchups below. Away team Home […]
Crews respond to sewage spill at Savannah home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — City of Savannah crews are responding to a sewage spill at a Savannah home on Wednesday afternoon. The estimated 5,280-gallon-spill happened at 1356 Lavon Avenue and flowed into Hayners Creek. Which resulted from a surcharged wet well caused by work on Chatham County’s force main along Sallie Mood Drive, the city […]
wtoc.com
Savannah Fire Department responds to warehouse fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department put out a warehouse fire at Cornwall and Hastings Street Saturday. Officials say, they prevented flames from extending to other businesses. No injuries were reported. They’re also unaware of anyone being inside the building at the time of the fire. Stick...
Hardeeville Festival on Main happening this weekend
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — The City of Hardeeville preparing for the biggest public event of the year, and lot of fun for the whole family. The third annual Festival on Main starts Friday night. It includes live music, rides, food games and more. Admission is free for this family-oriented event. The Friday night (5-10 p.m.) […]
wtoc.com
Students with special needs get early access to Ogeechee Seafood Festival
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Great Ogeechee Seafood Fest is now officially underway. It’s a three-day event highlighting seafood and featuring live music and entertainment. Even though gates here didn’t open until 5 p.m. this evening, organizers opened the doors a little early this afternoon for Bryan County...
WJCL
The Frenzy: Highlights and Final Scores from Friday, October 14
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Highlights and final scores from Friday, October 14.
WTGS
Chatham County reports nearly 10,000-gallon sewage spill in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — On Wednesday, Chatham County experienced sewer spills of raw sewage on Cardinal Road and Elizabeth Circle, according to the county. Officials said an estimated 7,000 gallons of raw sewage on Elizabeth Circle and 2,500 gallons on Cardinal Road leaked from manholes, with some of it entering Herb Creek.
wtoc.com
One person shot in the back in Friday night shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police responded to the scene of a shooting at West 57th and Boyd St. around 11:00 Friday night. According to police a male received a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the back. There is no further information at this time. Stick with WTOC for updates.
Friday night shooting in Savannah leaves 1 man injured
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place overnight in Savannah. According to police, officers responded to the scene of a shooting at W 57th and Boyd Street. One male victim was shot in the back but sustained non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
WJCL
10th annual Hilton Head Island Latin Music Festival happening this Sunday at Shelter Cove
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Hispanic Heritage Month ends this weekend, and folks on Hilton Head are going out with a bang. On Sunday, Oct. 16, you’re invited to the 10th annual Latin Music Festival at Shelter Cove Community Park on Hilton Head Island. Organizers say they’re thrilled...
wtoc.com
Hinesville man dies after tree falls on him
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has died after a tree fell on him in Hinesville. According to Detective William Oberlander, detectives responded to the 900 block of Fox Haven Court just after 5 p.m. Hinesville Police said that a man, who was cutting a tree in his front yard,...
WJCL
'It breaks my heart': Memorial forms outside home where Quinton Simon was last seen alive
SAVANNAH, Ga. — There's a growing memorial outside the Savannah home where 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen alive. The toddler was reported missing by his mother last Wednesday. She's now listed as the prime suspect in his disappearance and presumed death. "I saw on Facebook about the little...
wtoc.com
City of Savannah evicts homeless camp under the Truman Parkway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Continuing coverage tonight following the eviction of the homeless camp under the Truman Parkway in Savannah. We were able to go inside the camp in previous months, but today the city wouldn’t allow that as they had over a dozen police vehicles out there and cited a public safety concern for keeping us away from the residents as the city evicted them.
wtoc.com
Vigil held Wednesday night for missing toddler
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A vigil was held Wednesday night at Daffin Park in Savannah for missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon. Quinton disappeared from his home in Chatham County one week ago. Around 20 people attended a vigil for Quinton tonight. Some came just to be surrounded by Quinton’s village while...
