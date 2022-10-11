Read full article on original website
Stephanie Fernandes sentenced to 8 to 10 years in fatal stabbing of Andrew Wagner
Stephanie Fernandes, the former Worcester woman convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the fatal stabbing death of her fiancé Andrew T. Wagner, has been sentenced to eight to 10 years in state prison. In June, a Worcester Superior Court jury found Fernandes guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the fatal stabbing...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police charge Dominican national with Fentanyl trafficking, firearms offenses
“On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Troopers assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County assisted Providence Police Department Detectives in the execution of three search warrants in Providence, R.I., as part of a fentanyl trafficking investigation initiated by a State Police narcotics task force. Troopers and Detectives seized...
Police investigating Worcester shooting that left six victims injured after possible party
WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester Police are investigating a shooting that left several people injured on Saturday morning. Police responded to a warehouse at 88 Webster Street just after 3 a.m. and located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, police said.
whdh.com
Fight in front of Bova’s Bakery sends 1 to hospital
BOSTON (WHDH) - A large fight broke out outside of Bova’s Bakery in the North End, according to Boston Police. They said one person was transported to a hospital for injuries. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.
Worcester Police Arrest Woman Causing Disturbance at Courthouse
WORCESTER - Police officers arrested a woman at the Worcester County District Courthouse on Friday for causing a disturbance with a replica firearm. According to the Worcester Police Department, officers assigned to the Court Liaison unit were informed someone had attempted to enter the courthouse with a firearm. Officers stopped...
Worcester shooting: Person seriously injured, 5 others shot near warehouse
A shooting near a warehouse in Worcester early Saturday left one person seriously injured and several more wounded as well, according to police. Law enforcement were dispatched to the warehouse at 88 Webster St. for a report of a person shot. Worcester police officers entered the building and found the male shooting victim with serious injuries. He was given medical aid and driven to the hospital by ambulance, authorities said.
4 arrested as Providence police seize guns, drugs
In total, police confiscated 12 kilograms of fentanyl, more than 2,500 grams of cocaine, six guns, two motor vehicles, and $238,981, Major David Lapatin announced Friday.
whdh.com
Dorchester man arraigned on drug, gun charges
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office announced that a Dorchester man is being held on several charges after Boston Police executed a search warrant on his home. The DA’s office reported that Anthony Mucci, 31, is being held on $15,100 bail after a police executed...
Robert Stuart Jr. identified as man killed in Leicester equipment accident
Authorities have identified the 51-year-old man who died Friday after becoming trapped under a piece of construction equipment in a garage in Leicester. Robert Stuart Jr. was the man killed in what authorities have described as a “tragic accident,” according to a statement from the Worcester District Attorney’s Office. He was was working on the equipment in the garage at 66 King St. around 11:50 a.m. when he became trapped under a skid-steer loader, a relatively small vehicle that can be used for digging holes, lifting materials and other activities. First responders were able to pull him out from under the machinery, but they found that he had died from his injuries.
Mass. Police Officer Returned To His Post After Marching At Nazi Rally
Woburn Police Officer John Donnelly was recently put on leave five years after he planned and attended the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, according to reports.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man convicted of second-degree murder granted parole with conditions
A Massachusetts man convicted of a homicide will be granted parole but will have to maintain certain conditions to remain free. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on May 15, 1999, after a jury trial in Plymouth Superior Court, Dale Williams was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Windsor Raymond and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
Video shows group violently attacking Brockton man in road rage incident
BROCKTON, Mass. — A group of people were caught on camera viciously attacking a 69-year-old man and his friend in a road rage incident last month, Brockton Police said. Carlos Cardoso is still in a hospital recovering, his family said. He can’t speak and has no feeling or movement on one side of his body. Cardoso’s 35-year-old friend was also attacked and suffered a broken jaw, according to Cardoso’s daughter, Stephanie.
nbcboston.com
FBI Conducting Investigation in Brighton
The FBI says they are in Boston's Brighton neighborhood on Friday morning as part of an ongoing federal investigation. "We're in Brighton conducting court authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation," the agency said in a statement. The FBI said they were declining further comment to protect the integrity of their investigation.
Man who kidnapped, murdered Boston woman sentenced to life in prison
BOSTON, Mass. – The Providence man who kidnapped and murdered a Boston woman three years ago was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday. Louis Coleman, 36, was sentenced in federal court in Boston, months after he was found guilty of kidnapping resulting in the death of 23-year-old Jassy Correia.
whdh.com
Fatal pedestrian accident under investigation in Acton
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office and Acton Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on Great Road near Brook Street Thursday. A preliminary investigation suggests that, at about 6:33 p.m., a pedestrian was hit in the roadway by a 17-year-old driver in a Subaru wagon. The pedestrian has been identified as Kevin Shaw, 44, of Sudbury. Police found him at the scene with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Lahey Clinic, where he later died of his injuries. The driver, the only occupant in the car, remained on scene.
Authorities ID landscaper Robert Stuart as victim of Leicester equipment accident
LEICESTER — A landscaper died Friday when he was trapped beneath a small construction vehicle at a property on King Street. Robert Stuart Jr., 51, owner of Evergreen Lawn Maintenance & Landscape, had been working on the equipment, according to the Office of Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. Fire and medical responders, dispatched to...
Man charged with OUI after head-on collision in Wilmington
Wilmington firefighters had to resort to using the jaws of life to extract two individuals from the wreckage of a serious crash, and now one of those drivers is facing charges. A 33-year-old Lowell man is charged with operating under the influence of liquor, causing serious bodily injury, negligent operation...
Boston PD searching for van in reported kidnapping near Boston University
UPDATE: Boston police report the incident was a misunderstanding and the van and child have been located. Boston police are seeking a grey Mercedes van wanted in connection to a kidnapping near 700 Commonwealth Ave. on Thursday. Police are investigating a possible kidnapping of an 8-year-old Asian boy, Boston Police...
Police: Man accused of scattering x-rated photos at MBTA station also wanted on lewdness charges
BOSTON — A man is under arrest for allegedly scattering numerous inappropriate photos at an MBTA station Thursday night. Transit Police say they responded to Ashmont Station at 9:00 p.m. for a man who spread out “numerous x-rated photographs on the ground.”. The tasteless crime landed the man...
WCVB
Boys ages 3, 4 locked in dark closet, beaten with 'teacher's stick' at Methuen day care, lawsuit alleges
METHUEN, Mass. — The families of two young boys claim their pre-school age children were locked in closets and beaten with a stick at a Methuen day care center, according to a civil lawsuit filed this week in Essex Superior Court. A 4-year-old boy who attended the Children’s Center...
MassLive.com
