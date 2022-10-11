ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police charge Dominican national with Fentanyl trafficking, firearms offenses

“On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Troopers assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County assisted Providence Police Department Detectives in the execution of three search warrants in Providence, R.I., as part of a fentanyl trafficking investigation initiated by a State Police narcotics task force. Troopers and Detectives seized...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Fight in front of Bova’s Bakery sends 1 to hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - A large fight broke out outside of Bova’s Bakery in the North End, according to Boston Police. They said one person was transported to a hospital for injuries. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester shooting: Person seriously injured, 5 others shot near warehouse

A shooting near a warehouse in Worcester early Saturday left one person seriously injured and several more wounded as well, according to police. Law enforcement were dispatched to the warehouse at 88 Webster St. for a report of a person shot. Worcester police officers entered the building and found the male shooting victim with serious injuries. He was given medical aid and driven to the hospital by ambulance, authorities said.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Dorchester man arraigned on drug, gun charges

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office announced that a Dorchester man is being held on several charges after Boston Police executed a search warrant on his home. The DA’s office reported that Anthony Mucci, 31, is being held on $15,100 bail after a police executed...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Robert Stuart Jr. identified as man killed in Leicester equipment accident

Authorities have identified the 51-year-old man who died Friday after becoming trapped under a piece of construction equipment in a garage in Leicester. Robert Stuart Jr. was the man killed in what authorities have described as a “tragic accident,” according to a statement from the Worcester District Attorney’s Office. He was was working on the equipment in the garage at 66 King St. around 11:50 a.m. when he became trapped under a skid-steer loader, a relatively small vehicle that can be used for digging holes, lifting materials and other activities. First responders were able to pull him out from under the machinery, but they found that he had died from his injuries.
LEICESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man convicted of second-degree murder granted parole with conditions

A Massachusetts man convicted of a homicide will be granted parole but will have to maintain certain conditions to remain free. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on May 15, 1999, after a jury trial in Plymouth Superior Court, Dale Williams was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Windsor Raymond and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Video shows group violently attacking Brockton man in road rage incident

BROCKTON, Mass. — A group of people were caught on camera viciously attacking a 69-year-old man and his friend in a road rage incident last month, Brockton Police said. Carlos Cardoso is still in a hospital recovering, his family said. He can’t speak and has no feeling or movement on one side of his body. Cardoso’s 35-year-old friend was also attacked and suffered a broken jaw, according to Cardoso’s daughter, Stephanie.
BROCKTON, MA
nbcboston.com

FBI Conducting Investigation in Brighton

The FBI says they are in Boston's Brighton neighborhood on Friday morning as part of an ongoing federal investigation. "We're in Brighton conducting court authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation," the agency said in a statement. The FBI said they were declining further comment to protect the integrity of their investigation.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Fatal pedestrian accident under investigation in Acton

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office and Acton Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on Great Road near Brook Street Thursday. A preliminary investigation suggests that, at about 6:33 p.m., a pedestrian was hit in the roadway by a 17-year-old driver in a Subaru wagon. The pedestrian has been identified as Kevin Shaw, 44, of Sudbury. Police found him at the scene with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Lahey Clinic, where he later died of his injuries. The driver, the only occupant in the car, remained on scene.
ACTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Authorities ID landscaper Robert Stuart as victim of Leicester equipment accident

LEICESTER — A landscaper died Friday when he was trapped beneath a small construction vehicle at a property on King Street. Robert Stuart Jr., 51, owner of Evergreen Lawn Maintenance & Landscape, had been working on the equipment, according to the Office of Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. Fire and medical responders, dispatched to...
LEICESTER, MA
