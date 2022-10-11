ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Roy Batty
5d ago

spot on, abortion is already LEGAL in Vermont, the ghoulish progressives and DEMOCRATS pushing this horrible bill would put Vermont in the same category as China and North Korea, the only 2 countries that allow the barbaric practice of partial birth, full term, and AFTER birth abortions..Even most of Europe stops abortion at 16 weeks...don't let this degenerate, evil bill show what Vermonters are for - unfettered ability to kill as many babies as possible

VTDigger

Reflections on visiting a retail cannabis store in Vermont

The road to legal cannabis retail sales in Vermont has been long, bumpy and uncertain. Finally, the day has arrived. As a longtime advocate for drug policy reform, it seemed fitting to go into a store. I ventured to a shop in Burlington. I entered after providing my driver’s license....
VTDigger

Covid reality vs. ‘official’ Covid

The Vermont Department of Health, largely using VTDigger's "reporting" to get its message out there, assures everyone that the Covid community levels in Vermont are now perpetually "low," even though the CDC's own Community Transmission map currently (Oct. 13 a.m.) places the entire state in the "substantial" or "high" categories — with 11 out of 14 counties "high."
VTDigger

VOBA and Powered Magazine partner in media project focused on outdoor recreation and careers for BIPOC Vermonters; Summer and fall guided outings build skills and showcase opportunities in outdoor jobs

Montpelier, Vt. (October 13, 2022) — The Vermont Outdoor Business Alliance (VOBA) and Powered Magazine have partnered on a media project to magnify and amplify opportunities in the outdoors and the workplace for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) Vermonters. This summer and fall, the organizations collaborated with...
VTDigger

Rowland Foundation announces middle grades fellowships

BURLINGTON – The Rowland Foundation is now accepting fellowship proposals from Vermont middle grades teachers, starting with its 2023 Cohort of Rowland Fellows, with an application deadline of December 31st, 2022. The Rowland Foundation mission is to invest in Vermont teachers to positively change the culture and climate of...
NewsBreak
News Break
VTDigger

RJ Thompson: The facts about the proposed Silver Lake Hut

The Vermont Huts Association has worked hard to create new points of access to the outdoors for all Vermonters and visitors alike, in partnership with conservation organizations and public and private land managers at the local, state and federal levels. Read the story on VTDigger here: RJ Thompson: The facts about the proposed Silver Lake Hut.
