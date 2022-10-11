The Vermont Department of Health, largely using VTDigger's "reporting" to get its message out there, assures everyone that the Covid community levels in Vermont are now perpetually "low," even though the CDC's own Community Transmission map currently (Oct. 13 a.m.) places the entire state in the "substantial" or "high" categories — with 11 out of 14 counties "high."

VERMONT STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO