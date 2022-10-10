Darrell Brig Wray, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 11, 2022, at his home. Darrell was born January 7, 1937, in Rupert, Idaho, to Grover Nathaniel Wray and Birdice Irene Wheeler Wray. He grew up in Irwin, Idaho. He attended Swan Valley Elementary, and graduated from Ririe High School. He married Bonnie Lou Simmons, and together they had two children, Greg and Julie. He later married Marjorie Faye Whitney. and together they had two children, Tim and Cindy. On October 15, 1974, Darrell married Colleen Marshall. Colleen brought 3 children to the family, Sheri, Tammy and Danny. Darrell and Colleen were sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on September 8, 1979. Darrell and Colleen made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Darrell worked as a Health Physics Technician for the INL. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served diligently in every calling. He served his neighbors, carrying bags of produce up and down the street for anyone who wanted and at Christmastime, he took them hot chocolate as well. Fishing was one of his greatest loves. Summer or winter, he went any time he could. He played high school baseball, and played after that for years with family and friends and at every Wray reunion. He also loved camping and being in the outdoors. He loved working in his yard and garden and spent many hours sitting on his patio surveying his handy work, as well as hosting family barbques. He was a pillar of strength to his family and friends. Darrell is survived by his children, Greg Wray (Shelley), Julie Bird (Gordon), Sheri Havens (Roger), Tammy Garcia, and Danny Kelly (Terri) and Tim Wray; 26 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren, and 2 great great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Colleen Wray, parents, daughter, Cindy, and two granddaughters, Brittany and Tiffany. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Sageview Ward, 1345 Clarence Drive. The family will visit with friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge, and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior at the church. Burial will be in the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery in Blackfoot, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Darrell 1/7/1937 - 10/11/2022Brig Wray.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 4 HOURS AGO