Darrell Brig Wray, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 11, 2022, at his home. Darrell was born January 7, 1937, in Rupert, Idaho, to Grover Nathaniel Wray and Birdice Irene Wheeler Wray. He grew up in Irwin, Idaho. He attended Swan Valley Elementary, and graduated from Ririe High School. He married Bonnie Lou Simmons, and together they had two children, Greg and Julie. He later married Marjorie Faye Whitney. and together they had two children, Tim and Cindy. On October 15, 1974, Darrell married Colleen Marshall. Colleen brought 3 children to the family, Sheri, Tammy and Danny. Darrell and Colleen were sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on September 8, 1979. Darrell and Colleen made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Darrell worked as a Health Physics Technician for the INL. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served diligently in every calling. He served his neighbors, carrying bags of produce up and down the street for anyone who wanted and at Christmastime, he took them hot chocolate as well. Fishing was one of his greatest loves. Summer or winter, he went any time he could. He played high school baseball, and played after that for years with family and friends and at every Wray reunion. He also loved camping and being in the outdoors. He loved working in his yard and garden and spent many hours sitting on his patio surveying his handy work, as well as hosting family barbques. He was a pillar of strength to his family and friends. Darrell is survived by his children, Greg Wray (Shelley), Julie Bird (Gordon), Sheri Havens (Roger), Tammy Garcia, and Danny Kelly (Terri) and Tim Wray; 26 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren, and 2 great great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Colleen Wray, parents, daughter, Cindy, and two granddaughters, Brittany and Tiffany. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Sageview Ward, 1345 Clarence Drive. The family will visit with friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge, and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior at the church. Burial will be in the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery in Blackfoot, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Darrell 1/7/1937 - 10/11/2022Brig Wray.
Bonneville Sheriff’s Office searching for teen runaway
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Korbyn Domning, who was reported as a runaway last Friday evening (Oct. 7th). Parents discovered information that Korbyn intended to leave the area and contacted dispatch after she failed to return home from work. Information provided to Deputies indicates Korbyn may have been seen in Idaho Falls on Saturday morning (Oct. 8th) with an estranged boyfriend from the Washington. Law Enforcement in Washington have since contacted the boyfriend and have been unable to locate Korbyn with him.
Felony battery reduced to misdemeanor in plea deal
An Idaho Falls man who was arrested in August and charged with felony domestic battery was sentenced to probation Thursday. Alex Benson, pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of misdemeanor battery. He was given a suspended sentence of 178 days, time he will not have to serve if he obeys the terms of his probation.
RELIGION BRIEFS
AWANA is a weekly, non-denominational, Christian club ministry that presents the Gospel to children through a Bible-based curriculum. This club, ages K through sixth grade, will be held every Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Blackfoot Christian Fellowship. Registration is available online at www.blackfootfellowship.org or at our church office at 2550 Rose Road. Call 208-785-3247 or email to office@blackfootfellowship.org for more information.
Idaho Falls man arrested after boasting about assault on social media
An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly posted on social media about an attack that left the victim hospitalized. The probable cause affidavit states Donovan Helsing, 18, believed the victim had hit his cousin. He reportedly confronted the victim on South Ledge Rock Road and punched him, knocking him out.
Man who drove drunk with two children sentenced to probation
An Idaho Falls man who drove intoxicated and injured two kids in his car was sentenced to probation Wednesday. Chico Cruz, 42, was ordered to serve seven years on probation. He was given an underlying sentence of two to seven years in prison, time he will not have to serve if he follows the terms of his probation. He will have to serve 100 hours of community service and attend a treatment court program for addiction.
Blackfoot Planning and Zoning chief resigns
Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Administrator Kurt Hibbert has resigned from the city and the position is now open to applicants who are interested in the job. Hibbert turned in his resignation to Mayor Marc Carroll about a week and a half ago.
Public hearing on utility rates scheduled
A public hearing on the increased rates of Blackfoot’s public utilities, water, sewer and sanitation is scheduled for the next city council meeting on Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. At this meeting, the public will be able to voice their thoughts on the increased rates and be heard by the city council before they vote on whether to approve the new rates.
