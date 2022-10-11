Read full article on original website
Accomack County Sheriff investigating Belle Haven homicide
According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, on Saturday, October 15, 2022, the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Eastern Shore Emergency Operations Center at approximately 4:11 a.m. of an unresponsive male in the 16000 block of Savagetown Road. When deputies arrived, they discovered an unresponsive man...
Man Found Dead
Belle Haven- An Accomack County man was found unresponsive early Saturday morning. The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office says Tabora Jermaine Bailey, 38, was found unresponsive, suffering from several gunshot wounds . He died at the scene. His body was taken to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the...
Onancock Main St. reveals plans for $35,500 grant to improve downtown district
Onancock Main Street (OMS) has secured $37,500 in funding to improve the town’s downtown district. OMS was awarded $25,000 in Downtown Investment Grants (DIG). The Town of Onancock is matching the grant with $12,500. DIG are available only to Advancing Virginia Main Street communities and can be used to fund complete projects, provide seed funding for new projects or provide gap financing that allows a project to become fully funded.
Teenager mistaken for a burglar
A Greenbush man pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court in connection with the shooting of a 14-year-old girl, who was mistaken for a burglar last year. Thirty-three-year-old Alan Dublin Rodas-Merida, of John Kane Road, made the admission in an agreement with Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan, who...
New Hampshire man pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter in death of Eastern Shore woman
A New Hampshire man pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter DUI and related charges Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court in connection with a traffic crash that killed a Bloxom woman and injured three motorcyclists earlier this year. A pre-sentence report was ordered for 28-year-old Justin LaFerriere, also known as Justin Soeum....
Laugh for Life raises $60k for ANPC
Pictured: Dr. Al Halls, ANPC Board Chairman, Dr. Al Halls and ANPC Executive Director co-hosted this year’s Laugh for Life Banquet. The Accomack-Northampton Pregnancy Center held their annual Laugh for Life Fundraising Banquet on October 7th at Onancock Baptist’s Family Life Center. The event was a huge success, raising over $60,000 to support the local outreach.
All Shore teams fall Friday night
The Nandua Warriors traveled to play Colonel Richardson last night. The Warriors lost the game by a score of 27 to 12. The Warriors fall to 4-3 on the season and will travel to Arcadia next Friday. The Northampton Yellow Jackets fell at Portsmouth Christian last night 46 to 6....
