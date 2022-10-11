A fifteen minute moment during a four-hour game was all that was needed to explain why the Los Angeles Dodgers historic season was doomed. They led by three runs with just nine outs to go in the National League Division Series. They entered the game on the brink of elimination, but they had been in that same spot last October and rallied to win the last two games of the series.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO