Down in Flames! Best Dodgers Season in History Ends in Disappointment After 5-3 Loss to Padres in Game 4 of NLDS
A fifteen minute moment during a four-hour game was all that was needed to explain why the Los Angeles Dodgers historic season was doomed. They led by three runs with just nine outs to go in the National League Division Series. They entered the game on the brink of elimination, but they had been in that same spot last October and rallied to win the last two games of the series.
Phillies Dominate Braves 8-3: Head to First NLCS Appearance in Over a Decade
Rampaging Phillies finish off Braves, advance to NLCS for first time since 2010 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Breaking a 10-year postseason drought apparently wasn't enough for these Phillies. They're sticking around longer than expected in this October baseball tournament. They're riding a wave of special chemistry. They're sending...
WATCH: Nestor Cortes Escapes Jam, Throws Out Runner While Seated
The MLB postseason brings out the best in everyone. In Thursday's Game 2 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians, pitcher Nestor Cortes showed just that. Cleveland loaded the bases against Cortes in the fourth inning, but the 27-year-old starter escaped after a brilliant play. Myles...
Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 2 Postponed, Rescheduled for Friday
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will have to wait another day before resuming their American League Divisional Series. Thursday’s Game 2 has been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast for New York. The contest has been rescheduled for 1:07 p.m. ET on Friday at Yankee Stadium.
