Read full article on original website
Related
A Company Fired an Employee for Refusing to Leave His Webcam On All Day. Now It Owes Him More Than $70,000.
Chetu, a software company, fired an employee in late August for not wanting to leave his webcam active all day. A Dutch court ordered the company to pay around $73,000 to the employee.
Clerk offers to pay for items she catches man shoplifting and he chokes her out
An Indiana man was taken into custody after violently attacking a convenience store clerk. Charles Jones of Evansville was caught shoplifting by the clerk Wednesday just after 1 a.m., according to police.
Glamorous childcare worker who got hooked on meth turned into a 'one woman crime wave' - as her lengthy criminal record showing convictions for dangerous driving, firearms, fraud and drug supply is revealed
A former childcare worker turned drug dealer is back behind bars after relapsing. Teneil Lee Hassan, 25, appeared in Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday for breaching a four-year suspended sentence after she was charged with a string of offences, including dangerous driving, fraud and drug supply. Justice Martin Burns described...
A Pennsylvania diner has been ordered to hand $1.35 million to workers after it used tips to pay wages
A Pennsylvania diner has been ordered to pay its staff $1.35 million after it used a portion of servers' tips to pay bussers' wages in a string of labor law violations. The Department of Labor ruled that Empire Diner, in Landsdowne, would have to pay back wages and damages to 107 servers at the restaurant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California County Tells People to Shelter In Place Because of Tesla Battery Fire
A Tesla Megapack caught on fire this morning at a PG&E facility in Monterey County, California, emitting enough toxic smoke that the county issued a shelter-in-place advisory for the surrounding area. A number of road closures were also ordered including Highway 1. Tesla Megapacks are giant lithium ion batteries that...
Construction Boss’ Daughter Posed as Black Woman to Get Millions in Army Contracts, Feds Say
A Milwaukee-area construction contractor providing services to the U.S. Army and other government entities is being investigated for having his “blond, blue-eyed daughter” pose as a Black woman to try and get contracts set aside for “socially and economically disadvantaged individuals,” alleges a search warrant application unsealed Tuesday and reviewed by The Daily Beast. Platt Construction was not eligible for the jobs, and bids from owner Richard Platt’s daughter Nicole, who the feds say has a background in dance and theater, not construction, were rejected several times for various technical reasons. But the Platts eventually got some $7 million in Army contracts after they allegedly set up a shell company in a local barbershop, claiming a special carveout for businesses in “historically underutilized” areas. In March, federal prosecutors asked for the case filings to be kept sealed for a six-month period, which would “allow the government to complete its investigation, at which time the government anticipates that appropriate criminal charges can be brought against the targets of this investigation.” No charges were listed on the federal docket as of Tuesday afternoon, and the pair do not have legal representation listed in court records.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Pennsylvania man held in Russia on marijuana-related charge to be moved to labor camp
A Pennsylvania man who has been held in a Russian detention center on a marijuana-related charge is being moved to a labor camp; his family told the Tribue-Review. Marc Fogel, 61, from Oakmont, was detained at a Russian airport on August 14 when he arrived to teach in his final year at the Anglo-American School. Fogel […]
Vice
The Adderall Shortage is Causing Mass Chaos for Patients, Doctors and Pharmacies
If you want to ruin a pharmacist’s day, all you have to do is try to fill an Adderall prescription. Pat Cassidy, a 37-year-old from New Jersey who has been prescribed Adderall for 12 years, would know—he said he recently called 16 pharmacies in the span of two days after being told his medication was expected to be on backorder for two to three months.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Drug recall: These supplements are secretly hiding erectile dysfunction drugs
Wonder Pill is the latest dietary supplement subject to a recall after testing found the medicine contains an undeclared erectile dysfunction drug. The drug in question is tadalafil, an ingredient that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. Tadalafil, the generic name for Cialis, is part of a family of drugs called phosphodiesterase (PDE-5) inhibitors. The drug can interact with other medications that customers might take to treat heart illness, leading to potentially fatal side effects.
FDA declares national Adderall shortage: Fears patients will turn to black market as some are forced to shop around 40 pharmacies to get ADHD drug
A national Adderall shortage has been declared across the US — after at least half a dozen drug makers said they were running out. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finally acknowledged the problem following months of anecdotal reports of desperate patients rationing the drug or shopping around up to 40 pharmacies for the drugs.
Fate of Zeus the puppy in limbo as judge denies restraining order against Elk Grove
Restraining order to keep Zeus from being put down was denied but the order also stays federal proceedings “until the court orders otherwise.”
Walmart Supplements Are Being Recalled By FDA
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/ind. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rampage at Thai Daycare Center Leaves Dozens of Children Dead
At least 34 people were killed Thursday when a former police officer opened fire at a child daycare facility in Thailand, local authorities said.The gunman, named by authorities as Panya Kamrab, 34, had recently been fired after being caught in possession of methamphetamine. The brutal attack in the northeastern province of Nong Bua Lamphu left over 24 children dead, according to local news site Khaosod English, with Kamrab allegedly killing his own wife and child in the rampage.The attacker shot himself dead after the massacre, which began with the murder of around four or five staff members before the shooter...
SFGate
80-year-old woman mauled to death by 2 dogs in California
An 80-year-old woman out for a walk was mauled to death by two dogs in Baldy Mesa, an unincorporated area of San Bernardino County, authorities said. Sheriff’s deputies found Soon Han lying on the road shortly after 11 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Vinton Street and Mesa Road, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Han, who suffered major injuries during the attack, was pronounced dead at the scene.
chulavistatoday.com
Commercial Truck driver sentenced to 180 months in prison for record-breaking drug smuggling attempt
A commercial trailer driver was sentenced on Friday in federal court to 108 months in prison for transporting a record-breaking amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl while attempting to enter through the Otay Mesa Port of Entry. Carlos Martin Quintana-Arias of Mexico admitted to knowingly driving the commercial trailer loaded with...
Fentanyl crackdown nets 4 million pills, 217 arrests, California attorney general says
Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta said a task force has seized more than 4 million fentanyl pills and nearly 900 pounds of fentanyl powder since April 2021.
Homeowner's $100,000 Revenge on Neighbor Over Parking Dispute Applauded
One critic felt the neighbor "had it coming," but a leading negotiations expert felt a more measured approach would have been better.
LAW・
iheart.com
Doctor Claims Living Man Was Put In Body Bag And Sent To Morgue
A shocking report from the Australian news outlet Business News claims that a man who was still alive was put into a body bag and transferred to the morgue. Kevin Reid was receiving palliative care at Rockingham General Hospital when he was pronounced dead by his nurses on September 5. His body was then transported to the morgue, even though no doctor at the hospital had certified his death.
California Nursing Home Sued After Serving Seniors Deadly Cleaner Instead of Juice
The family of a 93-year-old woman who died after nursing home workers served her a toxic chemical instead of juice are suing the facility for alleged negligence and wrongful death. Trudy Maxwell perished two “excruciating days” after she and two other elderly residents were given the poisonous cleaning liquid, which, according the nursing home, looked like cranberry juice and was accidentally served to them from a pitcher. “The toxic chemical essentially melted the lining of Trudy’s digestive tract,” the lawsuit says. Peter Schroder Jr., 93, also died after being hospitalized on Aug. 27. “Their job is to keep senior citizens safe, and they did the opposite of that. They snuffed out a life,” Maxwell family lawyer Niall McCarthy told The Washington Post. Atria Senior Living insists it was an “isolated” incident. “We take this incident very seriously,” the facility said in a statement to the Post. “We’re continuing to work with authorities and the Department of Social Services to fully review and assess the incident.”
Woman refuses to allow childcare worker to console a sobbing 4-year-old girl
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I've held more low-paying jobs than I can count, and I worked at some of them longer than I care to remember. Fortunately, many of those jobs were blissfully short, including a two-week stint as a childcare worker.
TechSpot
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
Comments / 0