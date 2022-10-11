ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Glamorous childcare worker who got hooked on meth turned into a 'one woman crime wave' - as her lengthy criminal record showing convictions for dangerous driving, firearms, fraud and drug supply is revealed

A former childcare worker turned drug dealer is back behind bars after relapsing. Teneil Lee Hassan, 25, appeared in Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday for breaching a four-year suspended sentence after she was charged with a string of offences, including dangerous driving, fraud and drug supply. Justice Martin Burns described...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
TheDailyBeast

Construction Boss’ Daughter Posed as Black Woman to Get Millions in Army Contracts, Feds Say

A Milwaukee-area construction contractor providing services to the U.S. Army and other government entities is being investigated for having his “blond, blue-eyed daughter” pose as a Black woman to try and get contracts set aside for “socially and economically disadvantaged individuals,” alleges a search warrant application unsealed Tuesday and reviewed by The Daily Beast. Platt Construction was not eligible for the jobs, and bids from owner Richard Platt’s daughter Nicole, who the feds say has a background in dance and theater, not construction, were rejected several times for various technical reasons. But the Platts eventually got some $7 million in Army contracts after they allegedly set up a shell company in a local barbershop, claiming a special carveout for businesses in “historically underutilized” areas. In March, federal prosecutors asked for the case filings to be kept sealed for a six-month period, which would “allow the government to complete its investigation, at which time the government anticipates that appropriate criminal charges can be brought against the targets of this investigation.” No charges were listed on the federal docket as of Tuesday afternoon, and the pair do not have legal representation listed in court records.Read more at The Daily Beast.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Vice

The Adderall Shortage is Causing Mass Chaos for Patients, Doctors and Pharmacies

If you want to ruin a pharmacist’s day, all you have to do is try to fill an Adderall prescription. Pat Cassidy, a 37-year-old from New Jersey who has been prescribed Adderall for 12 years, would know—he said he recently called 16 pharmacies in the span of two days after being told his medication was expected to be on backorder for two to three months.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unfair Dismissal#Webcam#Dutch#Fl
BGR.com

Drug recall: These supplements are secretly hiding erectile dysfunction drugs

Wonder Pill is the latest dietary supplement subject to a recall after testing found the medicine contains an undeclared erectile dysfunction drug. The drug in question is tadalafil, an ingredient that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. Tadalafil, the generic name for Cialis, is part of a family of drugs called phosphodiesterase (PDE-5) inhibitors. The drug can interact with other medications that customers might take to treat heart illness, leading to potentially fatal side effects.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

FDA declares national Adderall shortage: Fears patients will turn to black market as some are forced to shop around 40 pharmacies to get ADHD drug

A national Adderall shortage has been declared across the US — after at least half a dozen drug makers said they were running out. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finally acknowledged the problem following months of anecdotal reports of desperate patients rationing the drug or shopping around up to 40 pharmacies for the drugs.
INDUSTRY
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart Supplements Are Being Recalled By FDA

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/ind. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Tesla
TheDailyBeast

Rampage at Thai Daycare Center Leaves Dozens of Children Dead

At least 34 people were killed Thursday when a former police officer opened fire at a child daycare facility in Thailand, local authorities said.The gunman, named by authorities as Panya Kamrab, 34, had recently been fired after being caught in possession of methamphetamine. The brutal attack in the northeastern province of Nong Bua Lamphu left over 24 children dead, according to local news site Khaosod English, with Kamrab allegedly killing his own wife and child in the rampage.The attacker shot himself dead after the massacre, which began with the murder of around four or five staff members before the shooter...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

80-year-old woman mauled to death by 2 dogs in California

An 80-year-old woman out for a walk was mauled to death by two dogs in Baldy Mesa, an unincorporated area of San Bernardino County, authorities said. Sheriff’s deputies found Soon Han lying on the road shortly after 11 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Vinton Street and Mesa Road, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Han, who suffered major injuries during the attack, was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

Doctor Claims Living Man Was Put In Body Bag And Sent To Morgue

A shocking report from the Australian news outlet Business News claims that a man who was still alive was put into a body bag and transferred to the morgue. Kevin Reid was receiving palliative care at Rockingham General Hospital when he was pronounced dead by his nurses on September 5. His body was then transported to the morgue, even though no doctor at the hospital had certified his death.
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

California Nursing Home Sued After Serving Seniors Deadly Cleaner Instead of Juice

The family of a 93-year-old woman who died after nursing home workers served her a toxic chemical instead of juice are suing the facility for alleged negligence and wrongful death. Trudy Maxwell perished two “excruciating days” after she and two other elderly residents were given the poisonous cleaning liquid, which, according the nursing home, looked like cranberry juice and was accidentally served to them from a pitcher. “The toxic chemical essentially melted the lining of Trudy’s digestive tract,” the lawsuit says. Peter Schroder Jr., 93, also died after being hospitalized on Aug. 27. “Their job is to keep senior citizens safe, and they did the opposite of that. They snuffed out a life,” Maxwell family lawyer Niall McCarthy told The Washington Post. Atria Senior Living insists it was an “isolated” incident. “We take this incident very seriously,” the facility said in a statement to the Post. “We’re continuing to work with authorities and the Department of Social Services to fully review and assess the incident.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
TechSpot

TechSpot

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy