The Battle of the Offenses

Alabama and Tennessee average over 40 points per game, one finding more success on the ground while the other through the air.

This Saturday is projected to be an offensive showdown between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers . Both programs have proven to be juggernauts when it comes to production as they are first and second in points per game among SEC teams and top-5 in the country.

While both teams have strong offenses, each one finds success in slightly different fashions. For Alabama, the running game is the main weapon as the Tide are third in the nation averaging 257.2 rush yards per game, trailing the only programs who almost don't believe in the concept of passing (Air Force and Army).

It's multiple factors that have led to a successful rushing attack for Alabama, and it starts with the 1-2 punch in Jahmyr Gibbs and Jase McClellan. The former has come on strong in the last two games, finishing with 206 yards against Arkansas before racking up 154 more against Texas A&M. His ability to maximize the holes created by the offensive line, combined with his burst once he breaks past the line of scrimmage, results in a lot of big runs, including the two 70-plus yard touchdowns against the Razorbacks.

It wasn't always like that for Gibbs, however. It took him until the fifth game to break the 100-yard mark; before that, the former Yellow Jacket ran for 93 yards against Utah State, 22 against Texas, 36 against ULM and 21 against Vanderbilt. He was still explosive, but the results weren't there yet. It was during these times that McClellan was Alabama's most successful runner, especially against his home state Texas Longhorns where he broke for an 81-yard touchdown run.

McClellan is a tough runner in his own right, so the Longhorn defense has a lot to contend with, and that without even talking about the potential return of Bryce Young and the receiving group that's finding its rhythm the deeper the team goes into the schedule.

It's far from a one-sided affair, however, as Tennessee's passing game is just as lethal. The Volunteers average 340.4 passing yards a game, seventh-best in the country. The aerial success is thanks to Hendon Hooker, the 6th-year quarterback who has yet to throw an interception while maintaining a 70% completion percentage.

Hooker pushes the ball downfield at a rapid pace, in large part to the big play receivers Jaylin Hyatt and Bru McCoy. From the film, Hyatt is a deep-ball threat because of his speed, while McCoy makes a good portion of his plays after the catch.

The amount of weapons Tennessee has in the passing game will test the Alabama secondary, specifically the cornerbacks who have grown from game to game. Moreover, Hooker will arguably be the best passing quarterback the defense has faced since Texas' Quinn Ewers, and he was able to stretch the secondary out before going down with an injury.

Both offenses come in with an identity, but either team has the weapons to keep the opposing defense honest. Jalen Milroe was able to cut his teeth against the Aggies, so if he ends up being the starter again, Alabama's passing game should be fine. If anything, it should improve as Milroe's nerves won't be as bad for his second start compared to his first. And if Bryce Young comes back, well ... he's Bryce Young.

Likewise, Tennessee's running game is solid, with two running backs who both have over 300 yards so far this season. Hooker is also a willing runner, so defenses have to account for him in coverage. The fact they can keep the defense honest allows Tennessee to execute the play-action game, and the same goes for Alabama.

Regardless of who wins, it might be a good idea to take over on the point total between these two.