Primo the Alien's best day ever

Weekend one of ACL Music Festival concluded Sunday, with performances by The Chicks, SZA, P!NK, Kacey Musgraves and other big names.

Yes, but: The lineup also featured notable up-and-coming local artists like Primo the Alien, an '80s-style synth-pop musician.

Primo, who writes and produces all of her work, describes herself as "Austin's favorite little synth-pop alien."

On her ACL schedule: Carly Rae Jepsen, The Midnight, Aly & AJ, Muna.

"All the pop," she told Axios. "I'm a pop girl, obviously."

We caught up with the singer ahead of her Sunday performance to talk about ACL and a perfect day in Austin.

🥐 Breakfast: "I usually wake up and walk my dog to the coffee spot by my house ... and I sit outside and have an iced oat milk latte and Nutella croissant."

✏️ Morning activity: "I'll spend a little time writing and working on music."

🌮 Lunch: "Sorry, I'm obsessed with Taco Deli. It's always this battle of what's the best taco in Austin, but the Space Cowboy from Taco Deli and that Doña sauce … It's so good."

🌳 Afternoon activity: "I love to go walking in the middle of the day. I work from home and I work inside. … There's nothing better for getting your creativity flowing than to be outside."

🥗 Dinner: "One of my favorite places is Hopfields . I almost don't like to talk about them because I don't want 1,000 people going there.

It's a hidden gem. I never have to wait for a table there. The food is amazing, the Niçoise salad is so wild ."

🎶 Evening activity: "Going out to see live music is just part of my life, especially now that we've resumed our regular activities. I think a sort of overlooked music venue in Austin is Elysium on Red River.

It's right in the heart of things, but people forget about it. … They have a lot more micro-genres, music that you don't normally hear at some of the other venues."

The bottom line: Primo said she's "beyond excited" to have a platform at ACL.