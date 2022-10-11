ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Primo the Alien's best day ever

By Nicole Cobler
Axios Austin
 5 days ago

Weekend one of ACL Music Festival concluded Sunday, with performances by The Chicks, SZA, P!NK, Kacey Musgraves and other big names.

Yes, but: The lineup also featured notable up-and-coming local artists like Primo the Alien, an '80s-style synth-pop musician.

  • Primo, who writes and produces all of her work, describes herself as "Austin's favorite little synth-pop alien."

On her ACL schedule: Carly Rae Jepsen, The Midnight, Aly & AJ, Muna.

  • "All the pop," she told Axios. "I'm a pop girl, obviously."

We caught up with the singer ahead of her Sunday performance to talk about ACL and a perfect day in Austin.

🥐 Breakfast: "I usually wake up and walk my dog to the coffee spot by my house ... and I sit outside and have an iced oat milk latte and Nutella croissant."

✏️ Morning activity: "I'll spend a little time writing and working on music."

🌮 Lunch: "Sorry, I'm obsessed with Taco Deli. It's always this battle of what's the best taco in Austin, but the Space Cowboy from Taco Deli and that Doña sauce … It's so good."

🌳 Afternoon activity: "I love to go walking in the middle of the day. I work from home and I work inside. … There's nothing better for getting your creativity flowing than to be outside."

🥗 Dinner: "One of my favorite places is Hopfields . I almost don't like to talk about them because I don't want 1,000 people going there.

🎶 Evening activity: "Going out to see live music is just part of my life, especially now that we've resumed our regular activities. I think a sort of overlooked music venue in Austin is Elysium on Red River.

  • It's right in the heart of things, but people forget about it. … They have a lot more micro-genres, music that you don't normally hear at some of the other venues."

The bottom line: Primo said she's "beyond excited" to have a platform at ACL.

  • "There are very few bands selected to play this festival. … When you are asked to play this festival, it's a huge honor, especially as a local artist because all of us are trying to play it," she said. "This is a festival that can start to really launch your career."

Austin is one of the worst cities in the country for renters

Data: Dwellsy; Chart: Axios Visuals/AxiosWith a median rent for new listings of $2,930, Austin is still one of the most expensive cities for renters, per the latest from rental company Dwellsy.Why it matters: Already-expensive rents have climbed in 2022, making it harder for people to afford housing close in.By the numbers: Among the thousands of Austin-area listings posted through Dwellsy, asking price for rent increased 86.3% (!) from August 2021 to August 2022, the report showed, making Austin the fifth-most expensive metro area in the country.And it ranked No. 5 in the list of Dwellsy cities where rents grew the...
Texas nurses become state's largest private-sector hospital to vote to unionize

More than two-thirds of nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center voted to unionize this week, becoming the largest private-sector hospital in Texas to do so.Why it matters: Against a backdrop of global economic unrest, the clash between workers and bosses is now coming to an ER near you.Catch up quick: Nurses at the Catholic hospital announced their intent to unionize in June, pointing to burnout and understaffing exacerbated by the pandemic. What they're saying: "This victory is just the beginning," Geovana Hill, a registered nurse in the renal unit, said in a statement. "We are looking forward to bargaining for...
Axios Austin, anchored by Nicole Cobler and Asher Price, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/austin

