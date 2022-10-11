ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Huge increase in NYC rat sightings

NEW YORK - If you live in New York City, it probably comes as no surprise to hear that rats are becoming increasingly visible all across the Big Apple. Sightings of the rodents are up a stunning 70% from this time two years ago, with New Yorkers calling in some 21,557 rat sightings to the city's 3-1-1 service request line between January 1 and September 30.
Rat sightings spiking in New York City

The rats are back in New York City, with sightings up 71% from this time two years ago. While multiple city officials have introduced proposals to try and get a handle on the rodent problem, has anything actually changed?
Things to do in NYC this weekend

NEW YORK - Here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend in and around New York City. Saturday night, Smokey Robinson plays some of his classic hits and shares stories of his iconic career on stage at Beacon Theatre. All weekend long, the New York City Wine and...
ConEd unveils storm resiliency changes 10 years after Superstorm Sandy

NEW YORK - October 29 will mark the 10 anniversary of when Superstorm Sandy ravaged the tri-state area, devastating communities and leaving thousands without power for days. Since then, Con Edison has put storm resiliency at the forefront in an effort to reduce future outages and minimize damage to infrastructure.
New book captures Mike Tyson in photos

NEW YORK - Soft-spoken but tough, laid back but powerful, Mike Tyson is one of the greatest boxing champs of all time yet despite his notoriety, he remains elusive to many. But photographer Lori Grinker isn't one of them. She met Tyson when he was just 14 years old and remembers a young Mike being sweet and funny. Her photos of him started out being part of a college project at the Parsons School of Design. They wound up being iconic.
Homeless woman arrested for robbing dead NYC man

NEW YORK - A homeless woman accused of robbing a dead man who had been killed by a construction truck in Midtown Manhattan has been arrested. Geniece Draper, 40, is accused of stealing the wallet of the victim as his body remained under the truck that had just crushed him on 8th Ave. and W. 44th St. last Thursday.
New plan to ease delivery truck congestion

New Yorkers say they're fed up with delivery trucks and vans clogging up the already-congested city streets. Now, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine has introduced a bill he hopes will cut down on all of the clutter.
Poll shows race for NY governor is tightening

NEW YORK - It is becoming a tight race with for the 2022 election for New York governor. Governor Kathy Hochul has a ten point lead over her Republican challenger Congressman Lee Zeldin, according to a new Marist College poll, drawing 51% to Zeldin's 41%. But among voters who say...
NYC Common Goal Festival kicks off ahead of World Cup

NEW YORK - Thursday saw the inaugural New York City 'Common Goal' Festival which brought together over 70 local youths from six non-profit organizations to participate in skills, training, and empowerment clinics. "This kicks off a celebration of telling positive stories of soccer, the side of soccer that often doesn’t...
Man shot, run over by car in the Bronx: NYPD

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound and having been run over by a car in the Bronx Saturday morning. According to authorities, police responded to a 911 call in front of 970 Kelly Street. Upon arrival, officers found the victim,...
NYC Weather Forecast

Raegan Medgie has the weather forecast for the New York City area. A cold front is bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms to the area on Thursday. MLB has postponed the Yankees-Guardians game until Friday.
Eric Adams tax return released

NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams made $245,324 last tax year according to a released copy of his 2021 federal tax returns. He made $179,028 as Brooklyn Borough President, He also collected $62,867 in pensions and annuities and over $3,400 in real estate monies. He took the standard deduction of...
NYC Medical Examiner's gun crime unit begins work next week

NEW YORK - Beginning Monday, the New York City Medical Examiner's Office is launching its new DNA Gun Crimes Unit. Meant to help speed up both testing and the criminal justice process, the forensic lab is the first of its kind in the country dedicated exclusively to processing gun crimes.
Teen arrested after stabbing outside of Bronx school

NEW YORK - A 15-year-old boy has been hospitalized, and another 15-year-old has been arrested after a stabbing near a school in the Bronx early Thursday morning. According to authorities, the victim was stabbed in the stomach by another teen after a dispute at around 8:30 a.m. across the street from The Bronx School for Law, Government and Justice in Concourse Village.
Tyler Flach murder trial begins on Long Island

NEW YORK - Opening statements began Thursday in the trial of 21-year-old Tyler Flach, who is accused of stabbing 16-year-old Khaseen Morris to death in an after-school fight in Hempstead in 2019. Morris' family and friends held back tears as they remembered the teenager, an Oceanside High School senior who...
Subway crime: NYPD arrest suspect in Queens subway turnstile robbery

NEW YORK - The NYPD has arrested a suspect they say trapped and robbed a 26-year-old woman inside a subway turnstile in Queens. The incident happened at around 11:40 a.m. on October 11 inside the 63rd Drive - Rego Park subway station in Rego Park. Surveillance video released by police...
Video: 66-year-old Queens man attacked, robbed of $17K

NEW YORK - The NYPD is on the hunt for a suspect seen in a shocking video attacking a 66-year-old man during a robbery in Queens. According to authorities, on October 13 at around 1:20 p.m., the victim was walking down 71st Street in Middle Village when an unknown person approached him from behind and pushed him down onto the pavement.
Man arrested for ax rampage at NYC McDonald's arrested again

NEW YORK - A man arrested for going on a rampage with an ax inside a Manhattan McDonald's has been arrested again on multiple charges related to a new incident. The NYPD says that 31-year-old Michael Palacios of the Bronx was arrested Sunday in Brooklyn. Police officers said they saw...
