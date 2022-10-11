ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas leads the country in abortion clinic closures

By Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi
Axios Dallas
Axios Dallas
 5 days ago

Data: Guttmacher Institute ; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Texas has closed more abortion clinics than any other state since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

Driving the news: The findings are based on a new report from the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports abortion rights.

Why it matters: The closings support predictions that access to the procedure would rapidly decline in conservative-led states after the ruling effectively ended all federal protections on abortion, according to Axios' Oriana Gonzalez .

  • Some clinics have moved operations to states where abortion access is protected.

The big picture: More than 80% of abortion clinics in 15 states with strict abortion bans have stopped offering the procedure since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Zoom in: Texas had 23 clinics in operation before the decision — 12 shut down and 11 are open but only offer services other than abortion.

State of play: Texas law outlaws abortions, including in cases of rape and incest.

  • But some key lawmakers have signaled that they would be open to giving victims of rape or incest access to abortions.

What they're saying: "The loss of clinics is felt in all states — even those where abortion remains legal. Abortion clinics in these states are being inundated with people from states with abortion bans seeking care," says Rachel Jones, a principal research scientist at the Guttmacher Institute.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

What Texans across the political spectrum agree on

While political parties seem increasingly polarized, Texas voters across party lines agree on an array of policy areas, according to a recent poll by the nonpartisan policy organization Texas 2036. Why it matters: Nearly all Texas voters agree the state is heading for trouble. In the survey, 93% of Texas...
TEXAS STATE
Axios Dallas

Your voting guide to Texas midterm elections

Texans are a few weeks out from starting to cast ballots in this year's midterm elections.Why it matters: Voters will decide key statewide seats as well as congressional districts, legislative offices and the State Board of Education.Plus: Races for local elected positions and local referendums are on ballots.What you need to know:Early voting is Oct. 24 through Nov. 4.Election Day is Nov. 8 with polls open 7am-7pm.🗳 Review your sample ballot here: Collin County, Dallas County, Denton County, Rockwall County and Tarrant County.Details: During the early voting period, registered voters can cast their ballots at any polling location in their county.A list of polling locations will be published here on Oct. 22.Collin, Dallas, Rockwall and Tarrant counties allow voting at any vote center on Election Day.If you are 65 or older, sick or disabled, expected to give birth within three weeks of Election Day, or in jail but not convicted of a felony, you are allowed to vote by mail. Download the application here.The last day to apply to vote by mail is Oct. 28.
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Student dropout rate surges in North Texas

About 46,000 Texas students from grades 7-12 dropped out in the 2020-21 academic year — a 34% increase from the 2018-19 school year, according to Texas Education Agency data. Why it matters: Increasing dropout rates are another example of how the pandemic has disrupted kids' lives and academic achievement.
TEXAS STATE
Axios

What to do and eat at the State Fair of Texas

We visited the State Fair of Texas to see if all the new foods and activities live up to the hype. Of course we also had to satisfy our craving for a Fletcher's corny dog. Why it matters: Fair season is one of our favorite times of the year, but it lasts just 24 days.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Health
Axios Dallas

Texas governor's race ads dominate TV airwaves

Data: Wesleyan Media Project; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsTexas airwaves have the most political ads for a governor's race, according to a data-rich report by Wesleyan Media Project.State of play: Campaign-season TV ads in Senate, House and gubernatorial races are breaking records for negativity, writes Axios' Mike Allen.Much of the increase in negativity is driven by pro-Republican ads, according to the project, which is based at Wesleyan University in Connecticut.Why it matters: A June poll by Gallup found that only 2% of Americans had a "great deal" of confidence in Congress. This election season's toxic blast could deepen public cynicism about Washington.By...
TEXAS STATE
Axios Dallas

Axios Dallas celebrates first anniversary of its newsletter

A year ago today, we hit send on the first-ever Axios Dallas newsletter.Why it matters: Think of this installment as an information concierge, doling out a mix of reported, collected and contextualized updates on the ongoing saga of North Texas.Flashback: Over the last 12 months, we've kept readers up to date on the biggest stories in North Texas, including Dallas leaders' desire to build a $1.2 billion convention center downtown, the state of homelessness, and the work of politicians.We've told you about important trials, crime rates, COVID updates, the ups and downs of North Texas real estate, science, technology...
DALLAS, TX
Axios Dallas

North Texas breweries among top craft brewers in state

Credit: Data: Brewers Association; Table: Thomas Oide/AxiosTexas craft breweries rebounded in 2021, a promising sign after the pandemic staggered the industry.The state of beer: Of the state's 10 largest breweries, seven increased production in 2021 compared with 2020, according to an Axios analysis of data from the Brewers Association.Just one Texas brewery — Spoetzl Brewery — saw a year-over-year decline in production, but the Shiner-based brewery continues to see the highest sales in the state, with more than 500,000 barrels sold last year.The state also saw 12 breweries close and 45 open, the data shows. The big picture: The craft...
TEXAS STATE
Axios

4 must-try foods at the State Fair of Texas

We're proven wrong every time we think fair foods couldn't get any wackier. Driving the news: This year's State Fair of Texas has over two dozen new dishes, including a chamoy pickle, dim sum burritos, pickle pizza and a funnel cake fried chicken sandwich. State of play: The food is...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinics#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#The Supreme Court#The Guttmacher Institute
Axios Dallas

The North Texas housing market has officially shifted downward

Homes in North Texas are spending longer on the market and more than a third of homes for sale in the area have had a price cut, according to a new report from Zillow. Typical home prices fell in August — the second straight month — and are now down 2.5% ($9,860) from a peak in June.Why it matters: While a decrease in overall home value means a drop in the total net worth of homeowners, the market dip also presents an opportunity for potential buyers who couldn't compete in the insanely hot market the area has seen over the...
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Texas bans more books than any other state

Nothing makes us want to read a book more than learning it's banned. Driving the news: It's Banned Books Week and a new report from writers' group PEN America shows Texas has banned more books than any other state. The PEN America report found that 1,648 book titles were banned...
TEXAS STATE
Axios Dallas

Texas COVID-19 relief money goes to police and prisons

Texas is directing tens of millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief money toward law enforcement — a shift from initial pledges to address affordability of health care in the wake of the pandemic.State of play: The American Rescue Plan Act put $1.9 trillion toward cities nationwide as an unprecedented opportunity to make creative, meaningful and lasting investments.Some $52.6 billion went to projects that mentioned police, law enforcement, courts, jails and prisons, according to a new Marshall Project report.Zoom in: In Texas, millions were earmarked for jail renovations, updates to police buildings and revenue replacement to cover staffing. Bedford submitted...
TEXAS STATE
Axios Dallas

State Fair of Texas now open in Dallas. Here's what's new

The State Fair of Texas is in full swing until Oct. 23, so get your Fletcher's corny dogs, live shows and Big Tex selfie while you can.The intrigue: Our fair is the country's longest-running fair, and one of the biggest.If you're new to North Texas, read up on Big Tex and his "Howdy Folks" greeting before you go. He caught fire once. It was tragic.Flashback: The first state fairs were held in the Houston area but folded in the late 1870s because of a yellow fever epidemic and economic downturn, per D Magazine.Dallas leaders sought to bring the fair to...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Axios

North Texas weather is getting more extreme

Summer is allegedly over today, but the hot weather is definitely not. What happened: During June, July and August, temperatures in North Texas were as much as 5 degrees above average. And though North Texas spent most of the summer in a drought, August brought significantly more rain than usual.
DALLAS, TX
Axios Dallas

Axios Dallas

Dallas, TX
230
Followers
278
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Dallas, anchored by Michael Mooney, Tasha Tsiaperas, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/dallas

Comments / 0

Community Policy