Montgomery County to Host ‘Walk to School Day’ Event on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Wheaton Woods Elementary School in Rockville

Community Members Invited to Share their Input as Silver Spring Recreation and Aquatic Center Prepares to Open
Montgomery County Recreation’s Silver Spring Recreation and Aquatic Center (SSRAC) is scheduled to open in 2023. Located in the Central Business District of Silver Spring this project is part of a public-private partnership with the Housing Opportunity Commission and the Lee Development Group. The first of its kind project will encompass recreation, aquatics, and senior programming all under one roof. SSRAC will include both recreation and leisure activities. Pools are designed for general swimming, low level diving, exercise, aquatic play, training, and more. A gymnasium, exercise and weight room spaces, movement and dance studios, multipurpose activity rooms, public use space, and social space with a culinary arts kitchen are also included.
Kusshi Sushi Will Feed the Staff of 48 Schools
Kusshi Sushi, a popular sushi and Japanese cuisine restaurant in Pike & Rose that has just opened its second MoCo location in Downtown Silver Spring (8512 Fenton Street), will be feeding the staff members of 48 different Montgomery County schools. The restaurant posted a contest to social media offering to...
Germantown Collision Late Saturday Night Sends Several To Hospital
Emergency crews responded to the scene of a crash involving two vehicles on southbound Rt. 355 Frederick Rd in the area of Plummer Drive in Germantown at approximately 11:15pm, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) chief spokesperson Pete Piringer and Battalion Chief Chase Fabrizio. According to Fabrizio,...
Collision In Gaithersburg Involving Vehicle and Scooter
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a collision between a vehicle and a scooter on Muddy Branch Rd & W Deer Rd in Gaithersburg at approximately 8am Saturday morning. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) PIO Pete Piringer, one adult is being evaluated with priority 2 trauma injuries that are non-life-threatening.
Shady Grove Medical Center Earns Certification in Breakthrough Stroke Treatment from The Joint Commission
Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center has earned national certification for mechanical thrombectomy, a minimally invasive surgical treatment for stroke that studies show can improve outcomes for many patients. Shady Grove Medical Center attained Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center (TSC) Certification from The Joint Commission, in collaboration with the American Heart Association/American Stoke Association. To earn the certification, Shady Grove met high standards for providing thrombectomy and caring for patients after the procedure.
Things To Do in Montgomery Parks This Weekend: October 14-16
Jazz concert, hikes, campfire, bird watching, and more! Lots of weekend events around parks to enjoy and to volunteer for!. Start your Sunday mornings with our free jazz concert at Cabin John Regional Park Amphitheater. Sunday Serenade(opens in a new tab) on October 16, 10 am to 11:30 am, features the New Orchestra of Washington. Breakfast foods and coffee for purchase.
Montgomery County Completes Bikeway Construction on Woodmont Avenue in Bethesda and Will Reopen Reconfigured ‘Streetery’
Montgomery County has completed the bikeway construction along a portion of Woodmont Avenue in Bethesda and is reopening a reconfigured “streetery.” The block was closed to traffic during the COVID-19 health crisis to allow restaurants to have expanded outdoor dining. The reconfigured streetery, which will reopen by early evening on Friday, Oct. 14, will provide extended street dining and a short-term curbside pick-up zone for businesses while reopening two of the four roadway lanes to traffic.
Copper Canyon Grill in Silver Spring to Reopen on October 18 After July Fire
The Copper Canyon Grill at 928 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring has announced it will reopen on Tuesday, October 18. A kitchen fire closed the location back on July 12. In addition to the $1 million in repairs and renovations that were just completed, the restaurant has announced plans for future upgrades to its bar and the addition of a sushi station and a chef’s table. Copper Canyon has additional an MoCo location in Gaithersburg (Rio) and it’s sister restaurant the Stanford Grill has a location in Rockville.
Urban Winery Now Open At New Location in Silver Spring
Urban Winery’s tasting room and patio is now open at its new location on 2315 Stewart Avenue in Silver Spring. The winery was previously located at 949 Bonifant Street Suite A, where it opened in 2015 and stayed until 2020. Urban Winery was temporarily closed due to construction. Reservations...
Concern for Missing Man and Woman in Bethesda
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman. Randrianarison and Rajaonarison were last seen on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 2:30...
Montgomery Parks Hosts Community Garden Harvest Parties to Donate Fresh Produce to People Experiencing Food Insecurity
Montgomery Parks is hosting a harvest party on Sunday, October 16, at 11 a.m. at Fenton Street Urban Park. Montgomery Parks partner HarvestShare will collect and donate freshly grown produce from the Fenton Street Urban Park community garden to local food assistance providers. This year, gardeners at Montgomery Parks community...
Lawsuit Against Montgomery County Police for the Shooting of Ryan LeRoux at a Gaithersburg McDonald’s in 2021 Draws Support From Department of Justice
The parents of Ryan LeRoux, who was shot and killed by police officers in July 2021, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Montgomery County Police. The attorneys for the family released a statement (available below) on Friday announcing support from The Disability Rights Section of the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.
Weekly Message from County Executive Marc Elrich; “We Need More Affordable Housing”
Like many of you, I have been following the recently unfolding events at the Planning Board this week that resulted in the resignations of the entire board. The Planning Board is part of a separate State agency, the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC). Although it is not part of the Montgomery County Government, the County Council has oversight of the Planning Board and appoints its members.
Montgomery Village Man Struck and Killed While Working Roadway Construction in Fort Washington
Huerta Melendez, 56, of Montgomery Village was struck and killed on October 11 while working roadway construction on Indian Head Highway in Fort Washington, MD. According to the Prince George’s Police Department, the driver of a vehicle struck several traffic cones before striking Melendez, who was standing in a closed section of the roadway, on Tuesday night. The driver of the striking vehicle was transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
MCFRS Responds to Fire at ‘Fire Station 1’ Restaurant on Thursday Afternoon
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call for a fire at the Fire Station 1 restaurant at 8131 Georgia Avenue in Downtown Silver Spring. Units arrived to find a fire in and around the exhaust system of the restaurant and fire coming from the chimney. The bulk of the fire was quickly knocked out and units checked for hot spots and extensions in other parts of the chimney, shaft, and ductwork of the restaurant.
MCPS: Medical Officer Community Message Regarding Increase in Classroom Outbreaks of Covid-19
Last week, we saw an increase in classroom outbreaks of COVID-19. While the overall Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Community Risk Level is LOW for Montgomery County, we should remain vigilant about preventing the spread of COVID-19, as well as other respiratory viruses, including influenza and RSV. There are a few things we can do to promote health in our school community:
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 11-Year-Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating, Lily Estes, a missing 11-year-old from Gaithersburg. Estes was last seen on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 6:15 p.m., in the 800 block of Quince Orchard Blvd.
‘Light the Night’ Festival and Walk Will Begin Saturday Evening (October 15th)
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light The Night will take place on Saturday, October 15th at Rockville Town Center with festival activities beginning at 5pm (full schedule and road closures available below). There will also be a virtual event experience provided for any participants who would prefer to not join us in-person, held on November 15, Details to come in emails to all registered participants in early November.
Comprehensive Flood Management Plan to Be Focus of Virtual Community Meeting on Thursday, Oct. 20
Montgomery County is seeking assistance from community members to help identify flood-prone areas. It has established a new website that includes a short, confidential survey where residents can provide feedback on flooding experiences and insight. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the County will hold a virtual community meeting on its Comprehensive Flood Management Plan.
Peet’s Coffee to Close Permanently in Silver Spring
Peet’s Coffee, located at 1316 East-West Highway in Silver Spring, will close permanently at the end of this month according to an employee we spoke with on Thursday afternoon. The Berkeley, California born coffee chain planned to open 23 locations in the DC area in 2014/2015, with the first...
