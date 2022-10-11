Electric vehicle owners aren't switching back to gas cars

People who buy electric vehicles (EVs) — and there are a lot of them in Austin — really like them, per U.S. vehicle registration data, which show most EV owners tend to buy an EV for their next car, too.

Why it matters: The data reveals a growing embrace of electric cars as automakers and the federal government pour billions of dollars into EV and battery production , Axios' Joann Muller reports .

Judging by electric vehicle owners' propensity to get personalized license plates that say things like "NoGaz," we can't say we're fully surprised .

Zoom in: EVs accounted for 9.6% of Austin's new car registrations in July.

More electric vehicles are owned in Travis County than in any other county in Texas, per data compiled by DFW-Clean Cities , a coalition of government planning groups and clean air advocates.

Yes, but: The vast majority of vehicles on the road remain gas-powered. Just shy of 2% of the registered vehicles in the Austin area are electric.

Of note: EV market penetration is higher in tonier parts of town — in West Lake Hills, West Austin, Bee Cave and downtown Austin, registration is just over 4%.

Zoom out: Roughly two-thirds (65.3%) of EV-owning households nationally that bought a new car in 2022 got another electric, per vehicle registration data from S&P Global Mobility.

Between the lines: Loyalty to Austin-based Tesla is through the roof — 91% of Tesla owners who bought another EV opted for another Tesla.