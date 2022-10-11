ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Electric vehicle owners aren't switching back to gas cars

By Asher Price, Joann Muller
Axios Austin
Axios Austin
 5 days ago

People who buy electric vehicles (EVs) — and there are a lot of them in Austin — really like them, per U.S. vehicle registration data, which show most EV owners tend to buy an EV for their next car, too.

Why it matters: The data reveals a growing embrace of electric cars as automakers and the federal government pour billions of dollars into EV and battery production , Axios' Joann Muller reports .

  • Judging by electric vehicle owners' propensity to get personalized license plates that say things like "NoGaz," we can't say we're fully surprised .

Zoom in: EVs accounted for 9.6% of Austin's new car registrations in July.

Yes, but: The vast majority of vehicles on the road remain gas-powered. Just shy of 2% of the registered vehicles in the Austin area are electric.

  • Of note: EV market penetration is higher in tonier parts of town — in West Lake Hills, West Austin, Bee Cave and downtown Austin, registration is just over 4%.

Zoom out: Roughly two-thirds (65.3%) of EV-owning households nationally that bought a new car in 2022 got another electric, per vehicle registration data from S&P Global Mobility.

Between the lines: Loyalty to Austin-based Tesla is through the roof — 91% of Tesla owners who bought another EV opted for another Tesla.

  • "That's an amazing statistic," Tom Libby, associate director of industry analysis at S&P, tells Axios. "Not only are they selling a lot, they're keeping the owners. That's a very powerful combination."

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

1 dead after head-on collision on State Highway 71

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a head-on collision and rollover on State Highway 71 on Thursday afternoon. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash occurred around 3:13 p.m. between 17200 and 17841 W. SH 71, or the intersection with Pedernales Summit Parkway. Officials on scene reported...
AUSTIN, TX
nypressnews.com

Home prices are falling fastest in these 10 U.S. cities

Home prices in various parts of the U.S. are tumbling as mortgage rates shoot up to their highest level in years. The drop has been especially steep in once red-hot markets like Austin, Texas. Residential real estate prices in the city, long known for its swinging music scene, progressive politics...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Travis County, TX
Cars
City
Bee Cave, TX
City
Austin, TX
County
Travis County, TX
Austin, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Tesla Owners#Linus Business#Ev#Dfw Clean Cities#S P Global Mobility
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Kiss 103.1 FM

It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon

It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
KILLEEN, TX
CBS Austin

DPS identifies two killed in SE Travis Co. crash

Authorities have have identified the two people who were killed early Sunday morning in southeast Travis County after a single-vehicle crash. It happened in the 14000 block of Pearce Lane, just east of the intersection with Kellam Road. Investigators with the Department of Public Safety say at around 2:25 a.m....
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Axios Austin

Axios Austin

Austin, TX
154
Followers
281
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Austin, anchored by Nicole Cobler and Asher Price, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/austin

Comments / 0

Community Policy