Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
iheart.com
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Maryland
A Riverdale Park barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Maryland. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included 2Fifty Texas BBQ as the top choice for Maryland. "New and exciting, 2Fifty Texas BBQ has already earned quite a name...
I scooped thousands on the lottery thanks to the unique and random way I pick my numbers
A MAN who scooped thousands on the lottery claims his success was thanks to the unique and random way he picks his numbers. Michael Jones, 52, won a whopping £22,350 on the Pick 5 lotto draw on October 8 after paying just 45p to play. The electrician, from Baltimore,...
St. Louis checks in as America's most dangerous city while Baltimore suburb ranks as the safest: study
With crime on the rise, St. Louis was ranked America's most dangerous city, according to a WalletHub study, while Columbia, Maryland, was rated the country's safest.
WTOP
Ex-DC deputy mayor explains Virginia home, says he ‘geo bachelored’
Former D.C. Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart — who resigned this week after an argument in an Arlington, Virginia, parking lot led to a police statement that the District official lived in Falls Church — is defending his living arrangement. Geldart stepped down Wednesday as deputy mayor for public...
A Washington D.C. Uber Driver Revealed The 6 Types Of Party Passengers He Sees On Weekends
Whether it's a Saturday night or early Sunday morning, if you like to party, you most likely have been in an Uber between the late night to early bird hours... and your driver most likely has seen it all from the number of people who use the app. One, in...
Washington Examiner
Want to save Metro? Dare to re-criminalize fare beating
The Washington, D.C., Metro system has a problem, and its new general manager is on it. To much praise, including from the Washington Post, Randy Clarke rolled out the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's plan to deal with mass-scale turnstile-jumping. Maryland and Virginia, fare evasion remains a criminal offense. But...
mocoshow.com
Copper Canyon Grill in Silver Spring to Reopen on October 18 After July Fire
The Copper Canyon Grill at 928 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring has announced it will reopen on Tuesday, October 18. A kitchen fire closed the location back on July 12. In addition to the $1 million in repairs and renovations that were just completed, the restaurant has announced plans for future upgrades to its bar and the addition of a sushi station and a chef’s table. Copper Canyon has additional an MoCo location in Gaithersburg (Rio) and it’s sister restaurant the Stanford Grill has a location in Rockville.
nypressnews.com
DC tent cities stain the nation’s capital
The marble monuments of the nation’s capital have become neighbors to abject squalor — ever-expanding tent cities that are the most disgraceful examples of a trend bedeviling Democrat-led cities around the US. In the past two years, homeless encampments have exploded in Washington D.C., as both the city...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In DC
There is no shortage of top-notch Italian restaurants in Washington, DC. These restaurants offer a wide variety of cuisines; some are the creations of native Italian cooks, while others adapt the best aspects of Italian culture to suit American tastes. While some experiment with new platters and unexpected pairings, several...
enewschannels.com
Notary Training Network launches in Maryland
(BALTIMORE, Md.) — NEWS: Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.
WJLA
16-year-old Anaiyah David missing, last seen in Northeast DC; MPD asking for help
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — D.C. Police say they are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen in the 1700 block of Rosedale Street, Northeast, on Friday, Oct. 14. Anaiyah David is described as 5-feet-4, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. MPD asks that if...
Maryland city named safest in America
COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
WJLA
Cold cases involving DC, Maryland serial child rapist solved after 11 years, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — A cold case involving a serial child rapist who committed violent crimes across Washington, D.C. and Maryland has been solved, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced Thursday. Alphonso Owens, 42, of Washington, D.C., was indicted by grand juries in Prince George’s County, Maryland and the District...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Suspects of assault in NE DC dodge police by hiding in a construction dumpster
WASHINGTON — Several suspects are still wanted for their involvement in an assault that occurred in Northeast D.C. on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The Metropolitan Police Department released video to the public on Saturday that captures the wanted suspects hiding in a construction dumpster to avoid arrest. Detectives are working...
Ocean City Today
Maryland has 18 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Maryland using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Washington DC 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Washington DC this year? This post covers Christmas Washington DC 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Washington DC, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
travelmag.com
A Comparison of Bus Services from NYC to Washington DC
While it might be tempting to hop on a flight between New York City and Washington DC, there are just 226 miles between these showstopping cities. For a fast and affordable transport option, the bus is best. Taking the bus might not be the most glamorous way to travel between...
As Climate Change Increases Extreme Rain And Flooding, D.C.’s Most Vulnerable Residents Pay The Price
The first days of D.C. fall were gray and gusty this year, with temperatures that slipped into the 40s and rain that wavered between a drizzle and a downpour for days. The remnants of Hurricane Ian, whose forces devastated parts of North Carolina, Florida, and Cuba, dumped two inches of rainfall in the first five days of the month – already more than half of the monthly average for October, according to the National Weather Service.
WJLA
Two more had water in gas tank after fueling at Sterling 7-Eleven, Va. confirms complaint
STERLING, Va. (7News) — Just days after 7News first reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Sterling 7-Eleven, two more people provide documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station while the state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
Multiple card skimmers discovered at stores across DC in less than a month
WASHINGTON — Police in D.C. are searching for several people they believe are connected to multiple card skimmers discovered in stores across the District. According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department, 10 card skimmers were found between Sept. 19 and Oct. 13. A card skimmer is a...
