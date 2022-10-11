ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Maryland

A Riverdale Park barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Maryland. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included 2Fifty Texas BBQ as the top choice for Maryland. "New and exciting, 2Fifty Texas BBQ has already earned quite a name...
Want to save Metro? Dare to re-criminalize fare beating

The Washington, D.C., Metro system has a problem, and its new general manager is on it. To much praise, including from the Washington Post, Randy Clarke rolled out the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's plan to deal with mass-scale turnstile-jumping. Maryland and Virginia, fare evasion remains a criminal offense. But...
WASHINGTON, DC
Copper Canyon Grill in Silver Spring to Reopen on October 18 After July Fire

The Copper Canyon Grill at 928 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring has announced it will reopen on Tuesday, October 18. A kitchen fire closed the location back on July 12. In addition to the $1 million in repairs and renovations that were just completed, the restaurant has announced plans for future upgrades to its bar and the addition of a sushi station and a chef’s table. Copper Canyon has additional an MoCo location in Gaithersburg (Rio) and it’s sister restaurant the Stanford Grill has a location in Rockville.
SILVER SPRING, MD
DC tent cities stain the nation’s capital

The marble monuments of the nation’s capital have become neighbors to abject squalor — ever-expanding tent cities that are the most disgraceful examples of a trend bedeviling Democrat-led cities around the US. In the past two years, homeless encampments have exploded in Washington D.C., as both the city...
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In DC

There is no shortage of top-notch Italian restaurants in Washington, DC. These restaurants offer a wide variety of cuisines; some are the creations of native Italian cooks, while others adapt the best aspects of Italian culture to suit American tastes. While some experiment with new platters and unexpected pairings, several...
WASHINGTON, DC
Notary Training Network launches in Maryland

(BALTIMORE, Md.) — NEWS: Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland city named safest in America

COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
COLUMBIA, MD
A Comparison of Bus Services from NYC to Washington DC

While it might be tempting to hop on a flight between New York City and Washington DC, there are just 226 miles between these showstopping cities. For a fast and affordable transport option, the bus is best. Taking the bus might not be the most glamorous way to travel between...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
As Climate Change Increases Extreme Rain And Flooding, D.C.’s Most Vulnerable Residents Pay The Price

The first days of D.C. fall were gray and gusty this year, with temperatures that slipped into the 40s and rain that wavered between a drizzle and a downpour for days. The remnants of Hurricane Ian, whose forces devastated parts of North Carolina, Florida, and Cuba, dumped two inches of rainfall in the first five days of the month – already more than half of the monthly average for October, according to the National Weather Service.
WASHINGTON, DC
Two more had water in gas tank after fueling at Sterling 7-Eleven, Va. confirms complaint

STERLING, Va. (7News) — Just days after 7News first reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Sterling 7-Eleven, two more people provide documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station while the state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
STERLING, VA

