ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Northwest Arkansas schools' safety report card

By Worth Sparkman
Axios NW Arkansas
Axios NW Arkansas
 5 days ago

Northwest Arkansas schools have passing grades when it comes to keeping kids safe from possible shootings on campuses, according to data compiled by Axios.

  • And 50% of the school districts surveyed are star pupils — scoring As.

Driving the news: The Arkansas School Safety Commission has submitted its final report to Gov. Asa Hutchinson with revised, recommended tactics designed as multiple layers of protection for school districts.

  • Once Hutchinson signs off, the state Department of Education can begin setting guidelines for school districts to apply for their share of $ 50 million in grant money to help pay for safety needs.

What we did: Axios polled 10 NWA school districts. Questions were based on the Arkansas School Safety Commission's five focus areas: mental health and prevention, law enforcement and security, physical security, intelligence and communication and audits, emergency operations and drills.

  • Axios picked two questions from each category based on how much attention the commission gave to the various topics.
  • All questions were based on previous recommendations from a 2018 report , which are likely to be included in the 2022 iteration.
  • A single point was given for each tactic in place at a district. A half-point was awarded if a tactic was in progress, but not yet implemented.

The bottom line: Five school districts scored 90% or better, and two were solid Bs at 85%. Farmington and Prairie Grove scored 70%.

  • The Lincoln School District did not respond to multiple requests for information, so it received an incomplete.
Source: the school districts; Chart: Axios Visuals

Of note: The methodology is no guarantee of protection and doesn't necessarily mean one school is safer than another on any given day.

  • It's meant to demonstrate how NWA's school districts have proactively implemented best practices ahead of the School Safety Commission's report.

Threat level: In the interest of keeping kids in the school districts safe, Axios has opted to not disclose specific questions asked, or their answers.

Background: Hutchinson appointed a 24-member commission in June, following the Uvalde, Texas, shooting . He did the same in 2018 after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School attack in Parkland, Florida.

What they're not saying: Cheryl May , director of Arkansas' Criminal Justice Institute and chair of the commission, declined to speak with Axios until Hutchinson's approval of a final report.

What's next: The state Department of Education's guidelines for grants will have to be developed, and Arkansas' 261 school districts will be notified of the process, then apply for the money. Timing on this process is not yet known.

Go deeper:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Arkansas Education
City
Prairie Grove, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Florida State
City
Farmington, AR
State
Arkansas State
KATV

Arkansas State Police to begin 'U Drive, U Text, You Pay' campaign

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police are cracking down on drivers who choose to text while driving. Officials said beginning Oct. 17 through Oct. 23, Arkansas law enforcement agencies will intensify their patrols aimed at drivers violating the Arkansas texting while driving law. "U Drive, U Text, You...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

Arkansas & ACLU in court next week over transgender law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas’ top lawyer and advocates for transgender youth are facing off in court next week. Last year, the Natural State was the first in the United States to pass a law banning gender-affirming treatments for people under 18. An injunction has stopped the law from being enforced, but that could soon […]
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Hutchinson
The Center Square

Use of covid relief funds by Arkansas agency scrutinized

(The Center Square) - The Arkansas Department of Human Services has turned over questions about the distribution of COVID-19 relief funds to the U.S. Attorney's office. The DHS selected the Urban League of the State of Arkansas to distribute $450,000 in Coronavirus Relief Funds, DHS officials told the Legislative Auditing Committee. The ULSA subcontracted with Performance Tax Group to dole out the funds to 17 organizations. USLA and PTG were allowed to keep more than $45,000 for administrative costs.
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

Arkansas accelerates electric vehicle charging station program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (TBP/KAIT) – The state of Arkansas is continuing to invest in electric vehicle charging stations. According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment announced on Thursday, Oct. 13, it will be accelerating the final disbursement of money for Level 2 charging stations.
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Arkansas’ gubernatorial candidates’ plans for criminal justice

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. are all vying to be Arkansas’ next governor. There are also four write-in candidates. Each candidate has a different approach when it comes to public safety and criminal justice in the state. Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders released her public […]
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#School Shootings#School Safety#School Security#Northwest Arkansas#Department Of Education#Nwa#Bs
KYTV

Deadline approaching to pay property taxes in Arkansas

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The deadline to pay property taxes in Arkansas is October 15. Since that falls on a Saturday, the public gets an additional business day, meaning no late fees will be incurred by payments made by the end of the business day on October 17. Amy Jenkins...
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Arkansas voting guide for November 2022 election

Here's a rundown of everything you need to know before casting your ballot in the General Election this November. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and 5NEWS has everything you need to know before you vote in Arkansas. There are a number of ways you can vote in the...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Inflation in Arkansas increases food insecurity for families

ARKANSAS, USA — Inflation has had an impact on just about everyone and everything. "Everything, from food cost in the grocery store, to your electric and your gas bill, to the housing market— everything," said LifeSource International Executive Director Jimmie Conduff. Conduff says he's seeing the impact of...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, October 11

South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, October 11, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Walsh PCS LLC, Joshua Walsh, 4751 Columbia Road 1, Taylor filed 10/3/22. Ginamarie Williams-Smith LLC, Gina Smith, 608B East Main, Magnolia filed 10/4/22. Gun Club Road Oil & Gas,...
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the […]
EL DORADO, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

Axios NW Arkansas

Fayetteville, AR
418
Followers
246
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios NW Arkansas, anchored by Worth Sparkman and Alex Golden, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/nw-arkansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy