Read full article on original website
Related
Walker, Warnock trade personal jabs in sole Senate debate before election
ATLANTA – U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Republican challenger Herschel Walker traded policy positions and took jabs at each other’s personal histories Friday night during what likely will be their sole debate before Georgia voters decide who to send to Washington. Recent allegations that former University of Georgia football star Walker paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion despite his public pro-life stance put questions of character and reputation center stage. ...
Lawyers, judges push Gustafson, GOP backs Brown, in justice race analysts deem more partisan
Former Republican Gov. of Montana Marc Racicot had never made an endorsement of a judicial candidate before. That was until the Supreme Court race between Justice Ingrid Gustafson, who is running to retain her seat, and GOP-endorsed President of the Public Service Commission James Brown. “I ruminated about it for a long time and my […] The post Lawyers, judges push Gustafson, GOP backs Brown, in justice race analysts deem more partisan appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot: State trial juror dismissed for possible flirting with defendant
A female juror was dismissed in the state trial connected to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's alleged kidnapping plot over alleged non-verbal flirting with defendant Paul Bellar.
Comments / 0