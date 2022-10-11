Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Annual gala for Hope Hall raises money for students in need
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Hope Hall School held its annual toast for Hope Gala tonight at the Monroe Golf Club. It was a night of food, music, dancing, and a live auction. The event serves as the school’s largest fundraiser of the year, raising around $3 million annually. Those funds ensure that students in need are able to attend the school, regardless of a family’s ability to pay.
WHEC TV-10
Tops presents Grupo Cultural Latinos en Rochester with donation
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, Tops is giving back in a big way to some important local organizations. Thursday, the company gave a $7,000 check to Grupo Cultural Latinos en Rochester. The non-profit serves our local Hispanic communities. “Our organization is always working on...
WHEC TV-10
Runners learned about local organized crime on Rochester Mafia History Run
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The 19th run of Rochester History Runs took place on Saturday. The Rochester Mafia History Run followed the history of organized crime in downtown Rochester. Some of the stops included the Hall of Justice where many of the mobsters faced justice. Runners also visited Stillson Street where local mob underboss, Sammy G, was killed when a bomb exploded under his car.
WHEC TV-10
Walk With Willow against domestic violence happening Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Willow Domestic Violence Center’s Annual Walk With Willow is happening Saturday morning. This is a fundraiser for domestic violence survivors in the community. You’re invited to wear purple and join in the 1.3 mile walk that starts at the Times Square building in downtown Rochester.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester in Focus: Oct. 16, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. On this episode of Rochester in Focus, hear about the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester, a place that’s full of real-life superheroes — kids battling major medical challenges — and dedicated staff working tirelessly to create a comfortable home-away-from-home for those kids and their families to stay while they receive critical treatment.
WHEC TV-10
Local parents receive training in child advocacy
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Advocating for those who are most vulnerable. The Greater Rochester Parent Leadership Training Institute began a weekly seminar for parents on Saturday. The 21-week program is free to all 30 parents involved. The goal is to prepare them in the areas of child advocacy, public speech, and budget knowledge so that they can stand up for their children at school, as well as in the community.
WHEC TV-10
UR facilities union protests wages outside Strong Hospital
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Facility workers at the University of Rochester made some noise outside Strong Hospital on Friday. Members of the local 158 union are demanding a fairer contract. Earlier this week, the union delivered a strike notice to the university. They could start striking Oct. 24 if a deal isn’t...
WHEC TV-10
City announces listening sessions on proposed cannabis zoning laws
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The city wants to hear from you about a proposed change to cannabis business zoning requirements. New legislation introduced would change the way that recreational pot sellers operate. The first part of the local bill would define on-site consumption lounges that would allow customers to smoke in the same place that they buy their weed.
WHEC TV-10
A goodbye to News10NBC anchor Brennan Somers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Brennan Somers had his final sign-off on Friday morning. What’s next for him? Here is Brennan’s final good question and a message from his family and the News10NBC Today family. Let’s answer a good question about change. We’ve answered hundreds of good questions in...
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: What happened to the Clock of Nations?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Where is it? That’s what a lot of you want to know about a piece of Rochester’s history. You asked Pat Taney to find out what happened to the Clock of Nations for this week’s Good Question report. It was first a...
WHEC TV-10
$1.4 million in proposed funding awarded to Foodlink
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thursday afternoon, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced $1.4 million in proposed funding for Foodlink. It would be used to expand food access to families in our community. Foodlink’s proposal is one of almost 40 projects selected as part of Bring Monroe Back, the county’s plan to use federal funds to bounce back from the pandemic.
WHEC TV-10
PAB holds emergency meeting Thursday to address allegations against members
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Police Accountability Board held an emergency meeting to address a number of allegations about current and former members. PAB Chair Larry Knox started the meeting by offering his thoughts on the accusations that acting director Duwaine Bascoe was impaired at a recent meeting. PAB spoke...
WHEC TV-10
Bello releases redistricting report by voting rights expert
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Friday Monroe County Executive Adam Bello released the new report produced by voting rights expert Dr. Lisa Handley analyzing voting patterns by race in recent Monroe County elections. Dr. Handley’s research concluded that there are currently 5 LD’s (22,25,27,28,29) in which black voters are electing...
WHEC TV-10
Daughters of murdered Canandaigua woman walk with Willow to end domestic violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The pain of grief is still very real for the Baker family. Paige, Claire and Jillian Baker are still trying to cope with their mothers death. Julie Baker was a victim of domestic violence. She was kidnapped and murdered by her ex-boyfriend in 2020. To keep her memory alive, the girls walk with Willow every year.
WHEC TV-10
Pet of the Week: Lucas
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Lucas is a 7-year-old cat looking for a loving home. Here’s what Lollypop Farms has to say about Lucas:. This handsome, somewhat chunky boy came to Lollypop Farm because his owner could no longer afford to care for him.
WHEC TV-10
Man arrested for April arson on Monroe Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man was arrested on Friday in connection to a fire that happened back in April. It happened on April 19th on Monroe Avenue at a building that houses the “Blue Taro” restaurant and several apartments. Firefighters say when they arrived they found multiple fires in a hallway and along the side of the building.
WHEC TV-10
Department of Education accepting applications for Federal Student Loan Debt Relief
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Department of Education launched its beta website to apply for federal student debt forgiveness. The site was launched Friday night as a test ahead of the official launch date later this month. People will be able to fill out an application in just a few minutes.
WHEC TV-10
Car crashes into porch of Del Monte Street home
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A car crashed into the front porch of a house on Del Monte Street in Rochester on Thursday night. Rochester police responded just before 11:15 p.m. and said the car was heading westbound when it went off the road and hit the porch. The driver, a...
WHEC TV-10
Wilmot Cancer Center: Colonoscopies Save Lives
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – You may have recently seen some headlines calling into question how much colonoscopies actually save lives. The controversy stems from a New England Journal of Medicine article on a large Nordic-European clinical trial. National news articles covering the study highlighted a finding that colonoscopies only cut...
WHEC TV-10
Section V football scores: 2022 Season, Week 7
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – You can keep up to date with scores from around Section V football throughout the 2022 season. Section V football scores (10/13/22) Webster Schroeder (7-0) – 35, Gates Chili (1-6) – 18 Class A2. East (7-0) – 54, Greece Athena (4-3) – 26...
