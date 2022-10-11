ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Day Ever: Ina Pinkney, Chicago's Breakfast Queen

By Justin Kaufmann, Monica Eng
Axios Chicago
Axios Chicago
Ina Pinkney closed her legendary Ina's Restaurant in 2013, but she'll forever remain Chicago's Breakfast Queen.

Driving the news: We recently met her for lunch at Eden , where we learned she's still developing recipes, making food videos for The Takeout and chairing a global advocacy group for polio survivors.

  • That's on top of beating the odds after a nasty fall. "The docs said I wouldn’t take even a few steps unaided," she said. "I told them I was from Brooklyn. Enough said?"
  • She greeted us for lunch standing up unaided!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3poxeo_0iUHxFlg00
Ina's photo on the Navy Pier Ferris Wheel. Photo courtesy of Ina Pinkney

The cooking great's ideal Chicago day:

🧺 Breakfast : " Lula Cafe . It’s iconic for its farm fresh preparations, and it always delights and satisfies."

🌳 Morning activity: "I like to go to The 606 once every summer. Urban trails thrill me."

  • "Because of the late effects of polio, I use an electric scooter which makes the 606 accessibility ramps essential.”

🍕 Lunch : " Robert's Pizza and Dough Co. in River East on the water overlooking Ogden Slip. Brick ovens, and the gluten-free crust is perfect!"

🖼️ Afternoon activity: "The Museum of Contemporary Art to see 'Chicago Works: Gregory Bae.' It encourages me to think about being in two places at once … in time and space."

🍗 Dinner: " Luella’s Southern Kitchen because I just have to have the best fried chicken and corn bread."

🍿 Evening activity: "I go to the Davis Theatre (right across the street from Luella's) for a great movie-watching experience. The theater is renovated with comfy seats and free popcorn refills."

Axios Chicago

Axios Chicago

Axios Chicago, anchored by Monica Eng and Justin Kauffman, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

