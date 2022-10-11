Read full article on original website
Related
Man finds $6 and wholesome note slipped under the door from person who stole crackers from his shop
The person realized their mistake and immediately did what they could to rectify it.
Grazia
Supernanny Is Wrong – Parents Of SEND Children Are Not Desperate To Label Them. We Are Desperate For Help
As the mother of a child with SEND (special educational needs and disability) I was stunned to read Jo Frost, otherwise known as Supernanny’s latest caption on Instagram: 'Today in the 21st century people want to banish the word 'naughty,'’ she wrote. ‘They say it is a negative word to describe a child's behaviour. Yet we desperately want to label our children ADD, ADHD, ODD and every other ABCD.'
KIDS・
Joyce Sims Dies: Singer On ‘Come Into My Life’ Was 63
Joyce Sims, whose 1980s hit “Come Into My Life” reached the Top 10 in the US and UK, has died at 63, her family confirmed. No cause of death was given. Sims was touring in the UK as recently as this summer, and had an album released planned for later this year. Her first hit, “All and All,” made it to number six in the US dance chart and made the top 20 of the UK singles chart. Sims also had hits with “Lifetime Love,” “Walk Away,” and “Looking for a Love.” She has also been sampled by Snoop...
‘Everyone struggled’: life in UK’s unregulated supported housing
When Mark*, 32, first moved into supported accommodation in Birmingham, other tenants would steal his plates and cutlery from the kitchen, and people would knock on his door daily asking for drugs. “There was no support. Someone would come in but they did nothing. They didn’t go into your cupboard...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grazia
NTAs: Jamie Laing And Sophie Habboo Talk Wedding Plans
Fans of Made In Chelsea were over the moon when Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo announced their engagement last December. And after catching up with them at this year’s NTAs, the couple gave us an insight into their wedding day planning. The pair – who’ve been together since April...
Comments / 0