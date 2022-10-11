Nashville Soccer Club is heading for the playoffs

When Nashville Soccer Club lead owner John Ingram pushed to bring a Major League Soccer franchise here, he hardly could have scripted a better first act.

Between the lines: Nashville SC is one of just five MLS franchises to qualify for the playoffs in each of its first three seasons.

Following Sunday's win over the LAFC, the SC enters the postseason with the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference .

Zoom in: With Hany Mukhtar, the SC has a bona fide superstar.

Regarded as a leading candidate for the MLS's most valuable player award, Mukhtar notched a league high of 23 goals during the regular season.

He was presented with the 2022 MLS Golden Boot — a league first for a German player.

The other side: Fueled by the community's embrace of Geodis Park , the SC's business operation has kept pace with the on-field success. The $335-million stadium has drawn excellent attendance and generated a waiting list for fans to buy season tickets.

By the numbers: The SC has averaged 28,061 fans per game at the 30,000-seat Geodis Park.

The club boasts 23,000 season ticket holders, which is third-best in the league behind Atlanta and Seattle, according to an SC spokesperson.

The debut season at Geodis Park led to a sellout of season tickets and a sellout of premium seat tickets, the club says.

Next up: The MLS playoffs begin Saturday. The SC will take on LA Galaxy in the first round.