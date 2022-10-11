ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville Soccer Club is heading for the playoffs

By Nate Rau
Axios Nashville
Axios Nashville
 5 days ago

When Nashville Soccer Club lead owner John Ingram pushed to bring a Major League Soccer franchise here, he hardly could have scripted a better first act.

Between the lines: Nashville SC is one of just five MLS franchises to qualify for the playoffs in each of its first three seasons.

Zoom in: With Hany Mukhtar, the SC has a bona fide superstar.

  • Regarded as a leading candidate for the MLS's most valuable player award, Mukhtar notched a league high of 23 goals during the regular season.
  • He was presented with the 2022 MLS Golden Boot — a league first for a German player.

The other side: Fueled by the community's embrace of Geodis Park , the SC's business operation has kept pace with the on-field success. The $335-million stadium has drawn excellent attendance and generated a waiting list for fans to buy season tickets.

By the numbers: The SC has averaged 28,061 fans per game at the 30,000-seat Geodis Park.

  • The club boasts 23,000 season ticket holders, which is third-best in the league behind Atlanta and Seattle, according to an SC spokesperson.
  • The debut season at Geodis Park led to a sellout of season tickets and a sellout of premium seat tickets, the club says.

Next up: The MLS playoffs begin Saturday. The SC will take on LA Galaxy in the first round.

