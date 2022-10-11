ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texans are worried about what lies ahead with inflation

By Shafaq Patel
 5 days ago

Most Texans are worried their purchasing power is going to drop over the next year as inflation continues to rise.

Driving the news: The UH Hobby School of Public Affairs and the TSU Barbara Jordan–Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs recently released the results of their survey gauging how Texans feel about inflation.

Between the lines: Inflation expectations are heavily influenced by individuals' income level and political allegiance.

  • Respondents who favor Gov. Greg Abbott expect a higher level of inflation in the next 12 months. Meanwhile, respondents supporting Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke are more optimistic about future inflation.

What they're saying: "History suggests the same pattern manifests according to which political party has majority control in the country. With President Biden being a Democrat, the theory expects the opposing party — Republicans, currently — to feel the country is heading off course and economic worries are ahead," UH public affairs professor M.C. Sunny Wong said in a statement.

By the numbers: 87% of Texans expect that their real income, in terms of purchasing power, will fall over the next year.

  • Nearly 46% respondents think the inflation rate will increase in the next five to 10 years.
  • Lower-income households are most concerned with food, energy and general inflation costs.

Yes, but: The majority of respondents earning more than $200,000 believe their purchasing power will grow, canceling out the pain of price rises.

The big picture: Inflation expectations can influence how people choose to spend their money. If people think prices are going to keep rising, they may decide to make a big purchase sooner rather than later. Or they might feel empowered to fight for a bigger raise.

State of play: Gas prices are expected to increase again . The national average is $3.92 per gallon, while the Houston average is $3.21, per AAA as of Monday .

Texas is good for business but bad for workers

Data: Oxfam America; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsTexas is practically the worst state for workers, according to a new study by Oxfam America.Driving the news: States were ranked on wages, worker protections and employees' ability to unionize.Oregon is the best state for workers, and North Carolina is the worst.Texas ranked 48th.Details: The report points to wages lagging inflation, COVID-19 and several states' abortion restrictions as causes for more perilous work conditions.Texas earned a zero for its right-to-organize score because it's a right-to-work state and doesn't require collective bargaining for public workers, among other factors.The big picture: The study comes on the heels of a new Gallup poll that says 71% of Americans support labor unions, the highest percentage since 1965.Yes, but: Houston workers continue to organize, with two new unions formed in the last few weeks. Workers at the Starbucks in Montrose successfully unionized after a months-long campaign, the first shop in Houston to do so. Employees at Republic National Distributing Co. in Houston also won a certification election this month, according to the Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation.
TEXAS STATE
Axios

How the Inflation Reduction Act could impact Houston

The Inflation Reduction Act is incentivizing energy companies to be greener, and Houston could be the center of the transition. The big picture: Houston is the "energy capital of the world." The city's economic fate is not completely dependent on oil and gas anymore, thanks to industry diversification, but if Houston wants to keep that title and reap the economic benefits of it, it has to lean into sustainability and clean energy.
HOUSTON, TX
Axios

How Houston plans to fund its ARPA shortfall

Mayor Sylvester Turner signaled support for increasing the city's revenue cap through a voter referendum in 2023 as federal dollars funneled to Houston for pandemic recovery start to dry up. Catch up quick: Houston received $607.7 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the majority of which went to...
HOUSTON, TX
The Hill

Wholesale inflation rebounds in September after two monthly drops

Wholesale inflation accelerated in September after two straight months of falling prices for producers’ goods and services, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. The producer price index, which tracks the prices producers charge for their goods and services, rose 0.4 percent in September. Economists expected a...
BUSINESS
