Gymnastics

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee among top athletes for sponsorship potential

By Torey Van Oot
Axios Twin Cities
 5 days ago

Data:On3 NIL; Note: Followers include Instagram, TikTok and Twitter; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios

St. Paul's Suni Lee is one of the nation's top 10 student athletes when it comes to sponsorship potential, according to a new ranking.

Driving the news: Newly released valuations based on performance, influence and exposure by athlete tracking firm On3 NIL illuminate how much some students can capitalize on name, image and likeness (NIL) deals.

Zoom in: Lee, an Olympic gold medalist and sophomore at Auburn University in Alabama, is estimated to have a market value of $1.5 million based on her potential for sponsored posts and other endorsement contracts.

  • She has 3.5 million social media followers and has already inked agreements with major companies such as Amazon, Invisalign and Target.

The intrigue: The payouts for those partnerships have not been disclosed. But On3 NIL estimates that Lee could make $21,000 per post.

ABOUT

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities

