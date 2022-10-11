ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Just Stop Oil protesters block fire engine and ambulance in London demonstration - OLD

By Gina Kalsi
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pfo1C_0iUHwfzB00

Just Stop Oil protesters have blocked emergency vehicles after staging a demonstration in west London on Tuesday.

Separate videos shared online show both a fire engine and an ambulance on blue lights unable to get through traffic after 32 protesters blocked three roads in Knightsbridge and Brompton Road, stopping traffic in each direction, with some gluing themselves to the asphalt.

One video showed a stationary fire engine in the middle of a junction near Knightsbridge Underground Station , with protesters blocking both the road behind and in front of the fire engine.

Just Stop Oil later tweeted a video showing protesters moving out of the way of a fire engine with the caption: “Just Stop Oil supporters pause roadblock to let fire engine through.”

This is the group’s 11th consecutive day of disruption in London with protesters demanding the Government halt all new oil and gas licences and consents.

Just Stop Oil and London Fire Brigade have both been approached for comment.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Mother of disabled child confronts Just Stop Oil protesters as they block journey to school

A mother of a disabled child confronted Just Stop Oil protestors after they blocked the child’s journey to school by glueing themselves to the road of a busy London junction. Twenty climate activists sat in the middle of a major roundabouts in south London during the morning rush hour on Thursday.One exasperated woman got out of her car to plead with the protestors, saying: “I have a disabled child who needs to go to school, why are you doing this to people?”An ambulance siren can be heard in the background as the mother added: “You made your point.”The protest...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Just Stop Oil supporters spray paint over Aston Martin showroom in London

Just Stop Oil protesters have sprayed paint over a luxury car showroom and blocked Park Lane in central London.The campaigners, who are calling for the Government to halt all new oil and gas licences and consents, set up the roadblock from 11am on Sunday.Demonstrators sat down in the road, holding large orange banners, with a number gluing themselves to the tarmac or locking themselves together.One protester then sprayed orange paint over the nearby Aston Martin showroom in Park Lane.Photos and footage from the scene showed police officers trying to talk to those blocking the road while a cordon was set...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Transport for London preparing injunction over Just Stop Oil protests

Transport for London is preparing to apply for an injunction against Just Stop Oil activists after a fortnight of protests in the capital.Members of the campaign group sprayed paint over an Aston Martin showroom and blocked Park Lane in central London in their latest action on Sunday morning.The activists, who have been calling for the Government to halt all new oil and gas licences and consents, are staging protests every day in October.Cabinet Ministers Suella Braverman and Nadhim Zahawi met the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and leaders of the Metropolitan Police and TfL to discuss the disruption.Stunts have included...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Just Stop Oil protesters spray Aston Martin dealership with orange paint

Just Stop Oil protesters sprayed orange paint over an Aston Martin showroom as they blocked Park Lane in central London today, 16 October.The demonstration was organised as part of the group's campaign calling for the government to halt all new oil and gas licences and consents.Activists sat down in the road with a number gluing themselves to the tarmac or locking themselves together as orange paint was sprayed over the luxury car dealership.The group has said it will be protesting outside Downing Street every day in October.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Man pleads with Just Stop Oil protesters to move so he can get sick baby to hospitalMatt Hancock calls for Truss to reshuffle cabinet with ‘huge talent’ from backbenchesJeremy Hunt: A look at the new chancellor's political career
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulance#Fire Engine#Oil And Gas#West London#Asphalt#Protest#Stop Oil#London Fire Brigade
The Independent

Girl,12, found dead in suitcase in Paris ‘with mysterious numbers on body’

The body of a 12-year-old girl has been found tied up a suitcase in Paris, according to reports.The victim, who had suffered several cuts to her throat, was discovered with feet and wrists bound and unexplained numbers on her body.A post-morterm examination on Saturday concluded she had died of asphyxiation.The numbers “1” and “0” were found on the child’s corpse, according to French broadcaster BFMTV. A police source said the figures had not been written on or cut into girl but were were “placed” on her by a “device”.Officers do not yet know what the numbers mean.The girl, was found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Murder accused walked streets with bulky suitcase for two hours, court told - OLD

A woman was captured on video dragging a bulky blue suitcase around the streets of London for two hours after allegedly murdering her friend and stuffing the body inside.Jemma Mitchell, 38, is accused of killing 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong at her Wembley home on June 11 last year before depositing her headless corpse more than 200 miles away in Salcombe, Devon, 15 days later.On Thursday, jurors at the Old Bailey viewed CCTV clips tracking Ms Chong’s last known sighting.On June 9 last year, she was seen appearing to walk for exercise in Chaplin Road where she lived accompanied by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman accused of beheading pensioner ‘caught on CCTV dragging suitcase with body in’

A woman has been captured on CCTV dragging a bulky suitcase around London for two hours after allegedly murdering her friend and stuffing the body inside.Jemma Mitchell, 38, is accused of killing 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong at her Wembley home on 11 June last year before depositing her headless corpse in Devon woodland more than two weeks later. Jurors at the Old Bailey watched CCTV clips on Thursday that tracked Chong’s last-known sighting and Mitchell’s movements around that time.Chong was seen walking for exercise on Chaplin Road, where she lived in northwest London, on 9 July.Have you been affected...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police using hotel and taxi companies to rescue children groomed by drugs gangs

Police are using taxi and hotel companies to help intercept children groomed by drugs gangs, a senior police officer has said. Forces work with the firms training them in identifying vulnerable young people who may be travelling alone to sell drugs, deputy assistant commissioner and National Police Chief’s Council county lines lead Graham McNulty told The Independent. He added that drug gangs are moving away from grooming children as young as 10-years-old following crackdowns by transport police and train guards. “Drug dealers do not want to draw attention to their deals,” Mr McNulty said. “British Transport Police has done a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Protests
The Independent

CCTV captures osteopath trained in dissection ‘dragging suitcase containing body’

A woman accused of murdering her friend was captured by CCTV footage moving a suitcase containing the dead body, a court has been told.Osteopath Jemma Mitchell, 38, is accused of killing and decapitating Mee Kuen Chong, 67, at her home in northwest London in 2021.The Old Bailey was shown CCTV of Mitchell wheeling a blue suitcase down a road and heard that the two women had a “falling out” over money.Mitchell later dumped the body in Salcombe, Devon.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Young boy plays on train tracks while dad chats on mobile phoneMan pleads with Just Stop Oil protesters to move so he can get sick baby to hospitalDamien Hirst burns his own paintings as collectors swap artwork for NFTs
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman’s meltdown on plane goes viral as she’s told dog cannot sit on lap

The moment a woman became aggressive and shouted at a plane full of passengers has gone viral after being posted to Reddit.The clip, which lasts two minutes, shows a brunette woman swearing and shouting at crew and passengers after reportedly being told to remover her dog from her lap on the flight.It was posted to the discussion forum Reddit by a user named VincentsCrows, under the headline “On my wife’s flight from ATL to JFK this morning.” The man did not say which airline the woman was flying with.The footage of the incident, which occurred on Wednesday 12 October, has...
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Arrests after body found and police probe if pair ‘taken against their will’

Three arrests have been made after the discovery of a man’s body in woodland in Essex as police investigate whether two people were taken against their will.The body is believed to be that of a man in his 40s who had gone missing from an address in north London, alongside a woman in her 30s who has since been found physically unharmed.The pair were known to each other, the Metropolitan Police said.The Met is leading the investigation following the discovery of a man's body in #Loughton #Essex.It's believed he & a woman known to him had been reported missing from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police release fresh CCTV appeal for Bristol park rape investigation

Police have reissued CCTV footage in a fresh appeal for information about a rape in Bristol last year.The male victim was walking in Broadmead on Saturday 16 October 2021 between 6am and 7am.He talked to an unknown man who subsequently attacked and raped him in Castle Park, close to St Peter’s Church.The suspect has been described by police as Black or mixed race, about 5ft 8-10in tall, in his 20s or 30s, and slim with a deep voice.Footage shows the suspect wearing a dark jacket, tracksuit bottoms, and a white hooded jumper.Sign up for our newsletters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three arrested after body found in Essex woods linked to missing man

Three men have been arrested in connection with the discovery of a man’s body in an Essex wood.Officers believe the body is that of a man in his 40s who was reported missing on Friday afternoon along with a woman in her 30s who has been found unharmed.The pair are suspected to have been forcibly taken from an address on Ebony Crescent, Enfield on Thursday night. They knew one another and were last seen earlier that night.The three men were all arrested in Kent and remain in custody.Police were called to the body found near Oakwood Hill Industrial Estate in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

New CCTV appeal in hunt for Bristol rapist year after unsolved attack

Police are making a fresh appeal for information about an unsolved rape that happened a year ago in Bristol.The victim, a man, was walking in the Broadmead area of the city on Saturday 16 October 2021 between 6am and 7am.He began speaking to an unknown man who then attacked and raped him in Castle Park, close to St Peter’s Church.Detectives described the suspect as black or mixed race, about 5ft 9in tall, of slim build, in his 20s or 30s, and with a deep voice.They have reissued CCTV of a man they want to speak to as part of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

LA carjacking victim killed after being dragged under his car for a mile

A woman has been killed after she was dragged about a mile across Los Angeles while underneath her own vehicle following a carjacking, according to reports.Police said the woman died on Thursday following the carjacking, which was carried out by a murder suspect in an unrelated case, fleeing police, ABC 7 reported. The murder suspect had earlier fled from police after carjacking a vehicle in an area of south Los Angeles at 5pm, before crashing near Florence and Has Avenues, the city’s police department was reported as saying by ABC 7. While police were able to take the driver...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Australian PM tours flood-hit parts of Victoria as flood crisis batters three states

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese toured flood-hit parts of Victoria as three states continue to deal with the aftermath of the “very severe weather event”.Emergency services warned that waters up to 12 metres are expected to inundate properties in some areas.Two days of rain had triggered flash flooding in southeast Australia displacing thousands of people across the states of Victoria, New South Wales and the island of Tasmania.“Premier [of Victoria] Daniel Andrews and I saw first-hand today how the rising water has damaged homes and businesses,” the prime minister tweeted.Torrential downpours dumped over a month’s worth of rain in...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cannabis plants worth £115,000 seized by police

A cannabis farm worth £115,000 has been seized by police.Nottinghamshire Police raided the illegal drug factory on Wednesday, 12 October after members of the public shared concerns with the police. During the raid officers also found dangerously by-passed electrics at the mid-terraced house in Smith Street, Newark.Officers also found 115 plants across three upstairs bedrooms. Each plant found was worth an estimated £1,000, giving the haul a street value of £115,000.A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and abstracting electricity. He has since been released under investigation.After officers discovered the plants, the cannabis...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Revealed: Energy theft reports soar amid rising gas and electricity bills

Reports of energy theft have soared as Britons face rising bills for electricity and gas, figures show.With the cost of living crisis mounting, the number of reports made to the Crimestoppers charity has almost trebled since 2017-18 – with a rise of more than 20 per cent in just six months.The chair of an influential select committee of MPs warned the increase shows the “desperation” of households hit by rocketing electricity and gas prices.Electricity theft, which pushes up bills for customers, carries a maximum prison sentence of five years, while gas theft is also illegal. Crimestoppers figures show 8,289 reports...
GAS PRICE
The Independent

The Independent

883K+
Followers
285K+
Post
435M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy