Household Cavalry horses escape and weave through London traffic during rush hour

A strange scene unfolded in west London on Monday, 10 October, when a group of loose Household Cavalry horses were seen weaving in and out of rush hour traffic.

Footage captured by Farah Ali shows three horses, all without saddles, trotting one after the other down a road near Kensington .

The animals were from the Household Cavalry, a regiment of guards that carries out mounted ceremonial duties, whose barracks are close to Hyde Park .

"It was the last thing I expected to see on a Monday morning," Ms Ali said.

