50 Cent's son offered him $6,700 just to spend 24 hours together

50 Cent ’s 25-year-old son Marquise Jackson has turned to Instagram with a unique offer for his famous dad.

Jackson took to the platform on Monday with a photo of himself sitting on the floor with "entitled" spelt out in hundred dollar bills. The move is an attempt to get the attention of his estranged father, offering him $6,700 (£6,056) in exchange for 24 hours of quality time.

"Since y’all think $6,700 is sooo much money someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid," he wrote as the caption.

The post is a nod to 50 Cent's post dating back to 2015, which ended up being called into question in court following his bankruptcy claims.

He reassured the court that the money pictured was props.

"Just because I am photographed in or next to a certain vehicle, wearing an article of clothing, holding a product, sitting next to what appears to be a large sums of money or modeling expensive pieces of jewelry does not mean that I own everything in those photos," 50 argued in court documents.









Jackson's gesture stirred up a mixed response, with thousands of people offering their takes.

One Instagram user called it a "mature" and a "perfect way to respond" to his dad, while another reiterated: "It’s time to put the pride to the side and reconnect".

However, others weren't too sure, with one urging Jackson to reach out privately. They penned: "Have a conversation. Money is not everything but having a healthy relationship with your dad is. Time is short. Deal with your issues privately. Your not the only one hurting."

Another brutally slammed the rapper's son and said: "Get ur act together u lookin like a clown out here".

