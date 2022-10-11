ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

50 Cent's son offered him $6,700 just to spend 24 hours together

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

50 Cent ’s 25-year-old son Marquise Jackson has turned to Instagram with a unique offer for his famous dad.

Jackson took to the platform on Monday with a photo of himself sitting on the floor with "entitled" spelt out in hundred dollar bills. The move is an attempt to get the attention of his estranged father, offering him $6,700 (£6,056) in exchange for 24 hours of quality time.

"Since y’all think $6,700 is sooo much money someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid," he wrote as the caption.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



The post is a nod to 50 Cent's post dating back to 2015, which ended up being called into question in court following his bankruptcy claims.

He reassured the court that the money pictured was props.

"Just because I am photographed in or next to a certain vehicle, wearing an article of clothing, holding a product, sitting next to what appears to be a large sums of money or modeling expensive pieces of jewelry does not mean that I own everything in those photos," 50 argued in court documents.



Jackson's gesture stirred up a mixed response, with thousands of people offering their takes.

One Instagram user called it a "mature" and a "perfect way to respond" to his dad, while another reiterated: "It’s time to put the pride to the side and reconnect".

However, others weren't too sure, with one urging Jackson to reach out privately. They penned: "Have a conversation. Money is not everything but having a healthy relationship with your dad is. Time is short. Deal with your issues privately. Your not the only one hurting."

Another brutally slammed the rapper's son and said: "Get ur act together u lookin like a clown out here".

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Influencer begs for money after accidentally buying a $100k sofa

An influencer was in tears after revealing she claimed she "accidentally" purchased a couch worth a whopping $100,000.Quentlin Blackwell (@quenblackwell) was sat sobbing in her car after she detailed what had happened that led to the pricey purchase when she entered her card details into an online bid for a couch."I accidentally bought a $100,000 couch," the on-screen caption read in a video to her 7.9 million followers.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"I'm about to pull over right now because I'm about to f****ing throw up," Blackwell said, and then explained she had put in an offer on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Martha Stewart visited the Kardashians and appeared to know barely anything about them

Culinary legend Martha Stewart hung out with the Kardashians in a recent episode of the clan's Hulu show - but she appeared to know barely anything about them.Kris Jenner invited "Martha f****** Stewart" over to chat about pet peacocks, attempt to cheer Khloé up, and have some lunch together. Like many around the world, Kris and Khloé are fans of Stewart. Kris also didn't hesitate to share her excitement about the celebrity, asking, "Can you guys believe it?!" during her confessionals."I'm probably Martha Stewart's biggest fan, which is a little scary for Martha," Kris continued as the camera showed Stewart...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

‘Tired’ Megan Thee Stallion Says She’s ‘Gotta Take a Break’ After Burglary

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion says she’s throwing in the hat for a bit to recover “physically and emotionally” after her Los Angeles home was burglarized while she was in New York preparing to host Saturday Night Live. “Hotties I’m really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally,” the 27-year-old wrote on Twitter. On Thursday, two men in hoodies and gloves entered the “WAP” singer’s home, nabbing $300,000 to $400,000 in cash, electronics and jewelry, according to Page Six. “Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe,” the rapper added. Police have yet to announce an arrest but they do have video evidence of the incident. Read it at Page Six
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
50 Cent
Indy100

Mother who started inclusive toy brand hails response from customers

A mother who started an inclusive toy brand following the birth of her first child said that she has been “touched” to see people using her products who will be able to fondly reflect on playing with them as “childhood memories”.Desriee Asomuyide, 29, who is based in Hornchurch, Essex, was inspired to create the inclusive toy company Little Omo after the birth of her son – Isaiah in January 2020, who is now 2.“I was pregnant with my son in 2019 and I was gifted some flashcards that had predominantly white characters on them”, she told the PA news agency...
RELATIONSHIPS
Indy100

Conspiracy theorists roasted for claiming Princess Diana has been reincarnated as a member of BTS

The internet is awash with bizarre and quite frankly hilarious conspiracy theories, but a relatively new one suggesting that a member of the Korean boyband BTS is the reincarnation of Princess Diana has to take the cake.The idea first cropped up in April 2021 when Twitter user @blkerbangtan provided “evidence” that Jungkook from BTS is Princess Diana reincarnated, including the fact that their birthdays are one day apart and they both “flirt” with the camera.They believed that Jungkook is on his second life, opposing the view of another BTS fan who believes it is Jungkook’s first life based on his...
WORLD
Indy100

Tearful woman gets apology after Broadway actor accused her of recording show

While sitting in the front row of the Broadway production of Hadestown, a woman with hearing loss says she was called out by an actor on stage for recording when really she was using a closed captioning device. Samantha Coleman shared her experience of being "publicly ridiculed" via Instagram Reel saying it was "super embarrassing" and hurtful.Coleman, who uses closed-captioning devices during productions due to her hearing loss, says Lillias White (who plays Hermes), confused her device for a recording device and called her out from the stage "not once but twice. "I'm sure she wasn't the only person on...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities
Indy100

Woman shares theory that we never really die and it’s freaking people out

People on TikTok are freaking out after one woman suggested that we might not ever truly pass on - and that the world could have ended many times before without our knowledge.Joli Moli, who goes by @joli.artist on the platform, is scaring people with a video she posted that claimed that we may never really die, but instead, our consciousness goes into an alternate reality. In that alternate reality, we exist without the memories of the world we lived in prior, except for some details that don’t seem right.Moli noted that if the theory of quantum immortality - which suggests...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Husband hits back after being called too ugly for his wife

An American man has opened up about the online trolling he has faced after people claimed his wife was too “hot” for him.Scott and Divine met in 2017 on Facebook after Divine, who is from the Philippines, messaged Scott, from Houston, Texas, thinking he was somebody else.A long-distance relationship blossomed and the pair have now gotten married and live together in the US.In 2021, the pair started a joint TikTok account but have since been on the receiving end of some nasty comments. Some people have suggested that Divine only married Scott to get a visa to live in America...
HOUSTON, TX
Indy100

'Spornosexual' with eight 'wives' says he wants to have a child with each of them

A Brazilian polygamist and self-proclaimed "spornosexual" who has eight wives divulged details of married life and said he wants to give each wife a child. Arthur O Urso, the man in question, made it to the internet last year after he wed the women in São Paulo. In a report from The Mirror, Urso recently "came out as spornosexual," which is a term that was coined by English author and journalist Mark Simpson in 2014.A spornosexual is described as "young men who fashion their own bodies into the ultimate accessory and totally hot commodity down at the factory of the...
RELATIONSHIPS
Indy100

A Trip to Infinity: Netflix viewers are having their minds blown by new documentary

A new Netflix documentary about mathematics and the concept of infinity is causing people to question everything they know.The documentary called A Trip to Infinity, which was released on the streaming platform in September, explores the concept of 'infinity' by using a series of complex theories about physics as well as maths, cosmology and philosophy.The one-hour 19-minute film (thankfully it doesn't go on for infinity) is broken down into chapters and ponders the question of whether we are capable of understanding infinity or whether it actually even exists. Needless to say that this is pretty dense and serious stuff and...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

Why you need to stop using the Bella Hadid TikTok sound immediately

People often want to jump on the bandwagon of using trending sounds on TikTok to get views but one popular sound involving Bella Hadid's voice has become problematic. "So, my name... My name is Bella Hadid," the 26-year-old model's voice says over instrumental music in the sound with over 13 million views.While some of the videos using the popular sound show people emulating Hadid's hairstyle, fashion sense, or makeup style, many more are promoting unhealthy eating habits and body image standards.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterUsing the viral sound, people are bragging about undereating or partaking in unhealthy...
RECIPES
Indy100

Invisible Man director calls out Limmy review posted 2 years ago in bizarre post

Comedian Limmy has found himself under fire in a bizarre post from the director of The Invisible Man.Filmmaker Leigh Whannell responded to a review which Limmy, real name Brian Limmond, wrote on Twitter more than two years ago.Back in June 2020, Limmy said about the film on Twitter: “I really liked it at first, I liked how it wasn't just about a literal invisible man, it symbolised this and that.“But as it went on, we were f***ing shouting at the plot holes. Somebody opens a vein at one point. Two minutes later, it's like it never happened. No cut, no...
MOVIES
Indy100

Man sparks debate over child-free flights after 29 hours stuck next to screaming baby

It’s probably every person’s worst nightmare to be stuck on a long flight with a screaming child and for one unfortunate man that nightmare became reality after he was stuck on a 29-hour flight to Berlin with a child screaming the entire way. The man’s ordeal went viral on TikTok after he shared clips from the journey showing how a kid continually screamed the whole way. TikTok user and musician Balu Brigada shared his experience in a video that has been viewed more than 10.3 million times. They captioned the agonising video, “Hey babe, how was your flight?” while the text overlaying...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Heartbreaking 'Hagrid' quote goes viral after Robbie Coltrane dies

Robbie Coltrane, the actor known for playing Hagrid in the Harry Potter series, died on Friday at the age of 72.Tributes to the Scottish actor poured in on Twitter with one specific quote from Coltrane leaving people with tearful eyes. While filming an interview for the Harry Potter reunion, Coltrane spoke to the legacy of the popular film series saying it will live on for generations. "My children's generation will show them to their children, so you could be watching it in 50 years time, easy," Coltrane said.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"I'll not be here, sadly," he...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Khloé’s Daughter True Might’ve Just Spoiled Kylie’s Son’s Name—& It’s Related to Stormi

Ever since announcing the birth of her second child, fans have been curious to know Kylie Jenner’s baby name. So, what is the newest addition to the KarJenner family called? While Kylie Jenner’s baby name was a mystery when she first announced the exciting news, her friends and family members seemed to hint at her baby’s name. The mother of two also appeared to confirm her baby’s gender. “2/2/22,” she captioned a black-and-white snapshot of herself cradling her baby’s wrist, along with a blue heart emoji, seemingly revealing that she gave birth to a baby boy after months of fan speculation....
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Viral TikTok shows what English actually sounds like to non-speakers

It’s a fact many native English speakers take for granted, but English is considered to be one of the most challenging languages to learn.Not only that, but to non-English speakers the language sounds completely bizarre with the words making little to no sense. One TikToker has revealed just how weird it sounds in a viral clip. Language enthusiast @langaugesimp is known on social media for his interesting YouTube and TikTok videos all about different languages of the world.In one clip captioned, “Ever wondered what it’s like to not understand English?” that has been viewed almost 9 million times, he revealed...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Schoolgirl who inspired Disney challenges glasses stereotype of nerd-face emoji

A schoolgirl who got Disney to create a princess with glasses in their hit animated feature Encanto has set her sights on challenging the stigma of the nerd face emoji.Lowri Moore, 13, a glasses-wearer, had written – aged nine – to the entertainment superpower pleading for its next heroine to wear glasses, but initially feared her request had been ignored after being met with silence.However, she was later personally credited and thanked by Encanto’s director Jared Bush as inspiration for main character Mirabel Madrigal being shown with glasses.People who wear glasses are not nerdsLowri Moore, 13Bush, himself a glasses-wearer, later...
MOVIES
Indy100

Woman believes she's found the worst Quality Street sweet but people are divided

It's getting to that time of year again when the big chocolate boxes are being stacked up in supermarkets leading us all to regret how many we consume over the Christmas period.When it comes to this type of confectionary there are few that can compete against the might of Quality Street which has staggeringly been around since 1936 and with its variety of treats everyone has got their favourite but few would agree on which is the worst because after all: to each their own. Well, to try and settle this once and for all, a woman on Reddit conducted...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
16K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy