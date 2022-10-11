A few weeks ago, I was overjoyed to see the news that a local company, Innerplant, had raised $16 million worth of funding in an equity round led by John Deere. Innerplant has developed plants that can act as living “sensors” in agricultural fields, giving farmers feedback on the actual needs of plants in that field so that they can manage their water, pesticide and fertilizer decisions better. Its amazing stuff that you can read more about on their website: https://innerplant.com/

