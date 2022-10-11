Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
davisvanguard.org
Sunday Commentary: Just How Progressive Is Davis? Vol. 157
Davis, CA – Community pushback forced the city to scrap a plan to require gas appliances be replaced by electric ones at the point of sale. I’m troubled by not only the course of action that the staff chose as an alternative but also the pushback itself. Davis...
davisvanguard.org
City Removes Electrification Requirement to Make It Voluntary Only
Davis, CA – After receiving pushback from portions of the community, the city on Friday announced that they would be revising the draft 2020-2040 Climate Action and Adaptation Plan (CAAP) regarding building electrification at point-of-sale to be voluntary only. “When the Draft CAAP’s public comment period closed on October...
davisvanguard.org
Despite Promises by Defense to Craft Plan to Protect Community, Judge Holds Man Pretrial on $50,000 Bail
WOODLAND, CA – In Yolo County Superior Court this week, a man—not identified by The Vanguard to protect the identity of the victim—awaited his arraignment on a felony charge of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury. Judge Stephen Mock ultimately ruled he...
davisvanguard.org
Accused Pleads No Contest to DUI Charge, Accepts to Learn from Mistake
WOODLAND, CA – Lesson learned, or at least that’s what the court hoped here in Yolo County Superior Court this week when it sentenced an accused for driving under the influence of alcohol. The accused had a blood alcohol level above .15 percent, or nearly double the allowed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
davisvanguard.org
Guest Commentary: What Economic Development Looks Like in Davis (and What It Doesn’t)
A few weeks ago, I was overjoyed to see the news that a local company, Innerplant, had raised $16 million worth of funding in an equity round led by John Deere. Innerplant has developed plants that can act as living “sensors” in agricultural fields, giving farmers feedback on the actual needs of plants in that field so that they can manage their water, pesticide and fertilizer decisions better. Its amazing stuff that you can read more about on their website: https://innerplant.com/
Comments / 0