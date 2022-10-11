ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday Commentary: Just How Progressive Is Davis? Vol. 157

Davis, CA – Community pushback forced the city to scrap a plan to require gas appliances be replaced by electric ones at the point of sale. I’m troubled by not only the course of action that the staff chose as an alternative but also the pushback itself. Davis...
City Removes Electrification Requirement to Make It Voluntary Only

Davis, CA – After receiving pushback from portions of the community, the city on Friday announced that they would be revising the draft 2020-2040 Climate Action and Adaptation Plan (CAAP) regarding building electrification at point-of-sale to be voluntary only. “When the Draft CAAP’s public comment period closed on October...
Guest Commentary: What Economic Development Looks Like in Davis (and What It Doesn’t)

A few weeks ago, I was overjoyed to see the news that a local company, Innerplant, had raised $16 million worth of funding in an equity round led by John Deere. Innerplant has developed plants that can act as living “sensors” in agricultural fields, giving farmers feedback on the actual needs of plants in that field so that they can manage their water, pesticide and fertilizer decisions better. Its amazing stuff that you can read more about on their website: https://innerplant.com/
