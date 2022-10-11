A Trump lawyer backed away from signing a false statement that no more government records were held at Mar-a-Lago: Reports

Christina Bobb. USA Today Network via Reuters

A Trump lawyer signed a June statement to the DOJ saying there were no more records at Mar-a-Lago.

She insisted on adding a disclaimer that she had not searched Mar-a-Lago herself, reports said.

The FBI found more government documents Mar-a-Lago when it searched the premises in August.

A lawyer for President Donald Trump insisted on adding a disclaimer distancing herself from a false statement that there were no more government records at Mar-a-Lago, reports say.

Christina Bobb told federal officials in testimony Friday that she had been instructed by another Trump attorney to sign a statement in June to say no more government records were being held at the Florida resort, NBC News and The Guardian reported. But she insisted on a disclaimer that she'd not searched the premises herself, the reports said.

The disclaimer states that Bobb affirmed no more records were present "based upon the information that has been provided to me."

FBI agents had visited Mar-a-Lago in June, when Trump aides handed over boxes of government records Trump had been keeping there.

Bobb then signed a statement that said that no more were being held at the resort and that a May subpoena requesting their return had been complied with.

The FBI raided Mar-a-Lago on August 8, having obtained a warrant on the basis of information indicating the declaration was false.

It found hundreds more government records, including highly classified intelligence, being held in a store room and Trump's offices.

The Justice Department believes that Trump and his aides may have violated several laws in taking and failing to return the records, including obstruction.

According to the NBC News report, Corcoran had drafted the statement, and another Trump advisor, Boris Epshteyn, had also been involved in discussions about the issue.

The Guardian later confirmed the report, but it said that the disclaimer was added after the statement was signed.

Insider has contacted Bobb's attorney for comment, and has also contacted Corcoran for his response.

Officials at the National Archives requested that Trump return records he'd taken with him only months after he left office in 2021, and subsequently made repeated attempts to get him to hand over the documents.

Trump has offered clashing defenses in response to the raid, claiming that he had a right to keep the documents, but also that evidence was planted by the DOJ. His lawyers have not offered any support for the planting claim in court.