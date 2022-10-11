ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

A Trump lawyer backed away from signing a false statement that no more government records were held at Mar-a-Lago: Reports

By Tom Porter
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CFF89_0iUHwPoR00
Christina Bobb. USA Today Network via Reuters
  • A Trump lawyer signed a June statement to the DOJ saying there were no more records at Mar-a-Lago.
  • She insisted on adding a disclaimer that she had not searched Mar-a-Lago herself, reports said.
  • The FBI found more government documents Mar-a-Lago when it searched the premises in August.

A lawyer for President Donald Trump insisted on adding a disclaimer distancing herself from a false statement that there were no more government records at Mar-a-Lago, reports say.

Christina Bobb told federal officials in testimony Friday that she had been instructed by another Trump attorney to sign a statement in June to say no more government records were being held at the Florida resort, NBC News and The Guardian reported. But she insisted on a disclaimer that she'd not searched the premises herself, the reports said.

The disclaimer states that Bobb affirmed no more records were present "based upon the information that has been provided to me."

FBI agents had visited Mar-a-Lago in June, when Trump aides handed over boxes of government records Trump had been keeping there.

Bobb then signed a statement that said that no more were being held at the resort and that a May subpoena requesting their return had been complied with.

The FBI raided Mar-a-Lago on August 8, having obtained a warrant on the basis of information indicating the declaration was false.

It found hundreds more government records, including highly classified intelligence, being held in a store room and Trump's offices.

The Justice Department believes that Trump and his aides may have violated several laws in taking and failing to return the records, including obstruction.

According to the NBC News report, Corcoran had drafted the statement, and another Trump advisor, Boris Epshteyn, had also been involved in discussions about the issue.

The Guardian later confirmed the report, but it said that the disclaimer was added after the statement was signed.

Insider has contacted Bobb's attorney for comment, and has also contacted Corcoran for his response.

Officials at the National Archives requested that Trump return records he'd taken with him only months after he left office in 2021, and subsequently made repeated attempts to get him to hand over the documents.

Trump has offered clashing defenses in response to the raid, claiming that he had a right to keep the documents, but also that evidence was planted by the DOJ. His lawyers have not offered any support for the planting claim in court.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Kellyanne Conway says Trump "wants his old job back," and would like to announce within weeks

Former President Trump could be a presidential candidate by the end of the year, according to Kellyanne Conway, one of Trump's top advisers and his 2016 campaign manager. In an interview Friday with CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge, asked whether Trump, who has indicated he plans to run again, would announce his candidacy after the midterm elections —by Thanksgiving — Conway responded, "Well, he would like to."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

'I love being with her': Trump says in new book that New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman is like his 'psychiatrist'

Donald Trump once said New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman was like his "psychiatrist." Haberman said that while Trump treats many people like his psychiatrists, "almost no one really knows him." Haberman covered Trump's presidency extensively and interviewed him for her forthcoming book. Former President Donald Trump said reporter Maggie...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Business Insider

Trump denied allegations that he showed ex-employees salacious photos of women he'd been involved with, telling Maggie Haberman it's 'not my style'

Donald Trump denied showing ex-employees photos of women he'd been involved with. Maggie Haberman wrote in her new book, "Confidence Man," that Trump's ex-employees recalled him doing so. They also told Haberman that Trump would belittle gay executives and brag about paying them less. Trump employees recalled that Donald Trump...
POTUS
Business Insider

Michael Cohen says Trump's downfall will resemble Al Capone's: 'You're not going to get them on murder, extortion, or racketeering. You're gonna get them on tax evasion.'

Michael Cohen said he thinks Trump will get indicted on tax charges. Speaking to MSNBC, Cohen predicted Trump would face the "Al Capone effect." Capone, a notorious gangster, was indicted in 1931 on tax evasion charges. Michael Cohen predicted on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump will, like the mobster...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Mike Pence says his relationship with Trump 'broke down' after the election and describes facing down the president's pressure campaign to overturn the 2020 results in new autobiography

Former Vice President Mike Pence dumps on Donald Trump for stoking Jan. 6 in his new book. Pence notes how Trump "pressured him to overturn the election" and rioters yelled "Hang Mike Pence!" Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have praised Pence for bucking Trump's election fraud scheme. Former...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#False Statement#Lawyers#Mar A Lago#Fbi#Doj#Nbc News#The Guardian
Business Insider

Trump told long-time friend Tom Barrack 'get out of my office' when he tried to convince the president to do the 'elegant' thing and concede to Biden

"Confidence Man" by NYT reporter Maggie Haberman, a new book on Donald Trump, was released Tuesday. Trump told his long-time friend Tom Barrack to "get out" after advising him to concede the 2020 election. Jared Kushner said he didn't press Trump to concede because he was the grandfather to his...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Business Insider

Oath Keepers' founder will put Donald Trump at the center of his defense as he faces seditious conspiracy charges stemming from the Capitol riot

Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes' lawyers plan to argue that he shouldn't be convicted over charges relating to the Capitol riot as he was waiting for orders from then-President Donald Trump, which never came, the Associated Press reports. Rhodes, who has been charged with seditious conspiracy, plans to take...
POTUS
Business Insider

Trump's legal team says that vendors don't want to work with them for special-master review because 'seasoned IT professionals' can't handle the government's 11,000 files and strict deadlines

Following the Mar-a-Lago raid, Trump asked for (and was granted) a special master to review government docs. In a new filing, his attorneys argued that vendors don't want to work with them because of the volume of documents. In the filing, they said that "seasoned IT professionals" can't meet the...
POTUS
Business Insider

Trump used a slur for people with intellectual disabilities to describe his one-time Attorney Jeff Sessions, book says

Trump referred to Jeff Sessions as the "the first mentally retarded attorney general" in history, per a new book. The former president's frustrations stemmed from Sessions' recusal from DOJ's Russia investigation. Trump has a history of ableism, including mocking a disabled reporter during his 2016 campaign. Former President Donald Trump...
POTUS
Business Insider

Business Insider

670K+
Followers
40K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy