ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Best iPad deals of Prime Early Access Sale 2022

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
BGR.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbHZ9_0iUHw5UO00

Anytime a big sale comes around, it seems like everyone searches for Apple deals. The good news is there’s no shortage of them right now, and you can check out our guide for all the best Apple deals of Prime Early Access Sale 2022. Of course, there’s one product in particular that people tend to gravitate towards. And if you’re looking for Prime Early Access Sale deals on iPad tablets, you’ve come to the right place.

Yes, Amazon’s various AirPods deals for Fall Prime Day are going to sell the fastest. After all, AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 are both down to the lowest prices of 2022. Plus, Amazon has the deepest discount ever on Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2.

But iPad deals will likely be almost as popular, especially since prices start at an all-time low of $269 for the 10.2-inch iPad.

Featured deals in this article:

Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Before we dive into all the details, there’s something we really must stress.

Every single one of these iPad deals is a sellout risk. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for the cheapest entry-level iPad or the most expensive iPad Pro. There’s a good chance every single SKU in this big sale is going to sell out.

If you’re hoping to come away with a new iPad for Fall Prime Day, you had better grab one quickly before it’s too late.

Prime Early Access Sale: Cheapest iPad deal

It should go without saying that the cheapest iPad deals will be Amazon’s most popular ones on October 11 and October 12. That means the 9th-generation iPad is bound to sell out quickly.

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad normally starts at $329. Considering how smooth and powerful it is, that’s a great price. It features a stunning display, sleek design, and all the iPadOS features you love.

And right now, it’s on sale at the lowest price ever.

If you manage to buy one before they sell out, Prime Early Access Sale prices on the 10.2-inch iPad start at $269. That’s for the 64GB iPad model with Wi-Fi. If you’d like to upgrade to a 256GB iPad, that’ll run you $419 instead of $479.

Meanwhile, the iPad with Wi-Fi + Cellular is on sale too in both storage sizes. Prices start at $399 for the 64GB model.

iPad Air deals for Fall Prime Day

Behind the entry-level iPad, Apple’s iPad Air is the second-most popular model out there. And there are definitely some fantastic iPad Air deals during the Prime Early Access Sale.

Prices start at just $519 for the iPad Air 64GB in any color. That’s for the Wi-Fi version, which normally costs $599. Also, you can opt for the iPad Air 64GB with Wi-Fi + Cellular for $669 instead of $749, for a savings of $80.

The iPad Air 256GB model is also on sale with deep discounts. Prices start at $669, down from $749.

iPad Pro deals

Last but certainly not least, Apple’s flagship iPad Pro tablet is on sale for the Prime Early Access Sale. And we have good news and bad news on this front.

The bad news is that Apple’s iPad Pro 11-Inch is not on sale for Fall Prime Day. It does have discounts at every storage size, but they’re not quite as impressive as the deals that are specifically for Prime members.

But the good news is that iPad Pro 12.9-Inch models are on sale at the lowest prices ever!

You’ll save a whopping $200 on any size iPad Pro 12.9-Inch model you want. That means prices start at just $899 instead of $1,099. This is Apple’s biggest and best iPad tablet, and it has never been cheaper than it is right now.

More Prime Early Access Sale 2022 coverage

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale in 2022 takes place on October 11 and October 12. It’s packed full of deep discounts and great deals for Prime members only.

BGR is the best place to follow all of Amazon’s most popular deals from the Prime Early Access Sale 2022. Here are some of our best guides that show you all the hottest deals this year:

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipad Pro#Apple Ipad Air#Electronics Deals
BGR.com

The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now

One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
MOVIES
BGR.com

5 iOS 16 widgets you need on your iPhone lock screen

The most significant visual change in iOS 16 is the new Lock Screen experience. You can make the Lock Screen your own by customizing everything about it. You can now change the wallpaper, color choices, and fonts. But the best part about the iOS 16 Lock Screen is that it supports widgets that can provide handy at-a-glance information from various apps.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 8 is down to the best price ever on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more. Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch is now on sale with its deepest discount yet. The new Apple Watch Series 8 price has been dropped to as low as $349 on Amazon. As you can see in our roundup of the best Apple Watch deals online, this is the best bargain yet for this sleek new Apple Watch model.
YOGA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
iPad
BGR.com

3 hidden iPhone features in iOS 16 that Apple kept secret

IOS 16 has been out for over a month. Most iPhone users have had plenty of time to explore all of the new features and quirks of Apple’s update. That said, even a month later, there is a chance that you haven’t discovered everything iOS 16 has to offer. Shortly after Apple rolled out its update, we told you about 8 hidden iOS 16 features worth checking out. Those were just the tip of the iceberg, so we thought we’d share a few more.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Logitech MX Mechanical Mini for Mac review: Compact, mechanical, and made for Mac

Mechanical keyboards have had quite a comeback over the last few years, but they’re still not for everybody. Many of them do away with modern features in favor of simply focusing on design and key feel, for example. But Logitech is trying to bridge that gap, developing modern keyboards with modern features — that also happen to offer that much-loved mechanical key feel.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Amazon Prime Day smart lock deals in 2022

Our big guide will show you all the best deals from Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. But if you’re specifically looking for Prime Day smart lock deals, you’ve come to the right place. We have good news and bad news: the bad news is that there actually...
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

iOS 16 breaks AirPlay support for older Apple TV models

If you don’t see value in upgrading your old Apple TV to the newer model with 4K support and new remote control, Apple might be pushing you to upgrade as iOS 16 is breaking AirPlay support for most content on second- and third generations Apple TVs. DON’T MISS: How...
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

Apple TV Plus could add an ad-tier subscription in the future

With many streaming services available, Apple TV Plus is one of the few that does not offer an ad-tier subscription. As Netflix aims to introduce a different offer relying on ads – and other services are also opting for this tier to avoid increasing prices – it seems Apple could follow a similar path to make sure revenue keeps increasing.
MLB
BGR.com

Apple Music now available on Microsoft Xbox consoles

Apart from your Apple devices, Apple Music is available across a good range of other products such as Android phones, smart TVs, set-top boxes, and even gaming consoles such as the PlayStation 5. Now, its users can download Apple Music on even more devices with Microsoft Xbox gaming consoles supporting the music streaming service.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Spotify might launch a $20 ‘Platinum’ plan with HiFi streaming

Last February, Spotify announced that “music in CD-quality, lossless audio format” would be coming to the music streaming platform. We’ve been waiting for Spotify HiFi ever since, and there were finally some signs of life this week. According to one user that recently canceled Spotify Premium to switch to Apple Music (via 9to5Mac), the service sent him a survey that mentioned a new, unannounced subscription tier dubbed “Platinum.”
ENTERTAINMENT
BGR.com

7 new Netflix releases people will be streaming non-stop next week

Less than a month from now, consumers will have started to fork over money to Netflix for the privilege of streaming both its library content and fresh Netflix releases on a newly launched ad-supported subscription tier. For such a thing to be a success will, of course, depend in large part on the streaming giant being able to maintain a consistent level of quality with the ongoing slate of new shows and movies that it cranks out from one week to the next.
MOVIES
BGR.com

BGR.com

344K+
Followers
11K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy