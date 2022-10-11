ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Missing inmate back in custody

LINCOLN, Neb. — An inmate who has been missing for more than three months is back in custody. State prison officials said Seth Straub, 23, was arrested by the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office Thursday. Straub failed to return to the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln from his job in...
LINCOLN, NE
NSP announces new hotline to anonymously tip authorities to human trafficking

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) announced a new hotline to let the public anonymously tip authorities to human trafficking, according to a press release. After taking the report, the information will be quickly given to local authorities to investigate the tip. The hotline is so the...
OMAHA, NE

