Travel

Travel Maven

New Jersey Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

New Jersey has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about New Jersey’s very own Area 51.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Stunning NJ beach makes it onto prestigious list

As we work our way toward a New Jersey Halloween, the summer lovers among us are always looking for something, anything, to help us think about summer. Would having one of our beaches named among the best do the trick?. Let’s all put our summer hats back on for a...
TRAVEL
Beach Radio

22 downtowns worth a visit in New Jersey

When word came out a couple of weeks ago that Metuchen was voted one of the best downtowns in America, we asked our listeners their thoughts on some of the best downtowns in our state. Metuchen has a really nice downtown but it's one of many in the state. It...
TRAVEL
Travel Maven

This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other diner in the state.
NEWARK, NJ
State
New Jersey State
purewow.com

7 Hidden Gems in New Jersey That We Bet You’ve Never Heard Of

Growing up in New Jersey is kind of like dating a sweet and sensitive guy with a rough exterior. You don’t need the rest of the world to understand your love, and in fact, that’s part of what makes it so special. When people have negative things to say about my boyfriend home state, I don’t pay much attention to it because I know that a bad rep helps maintain New Jersey’s best kept secrets.
TRAVEL
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
92.7 WOBM

Running with the Devils 5k is back in NJ for a sixth time

RWJBarnabas Health and the New Jersey Devils are once again teaming up to honor “Healthcare Heroes” who work tirelessly to provide essential care to communities throughout New Jersey, as the 6th annual RWJBarnabas Health Running with the Devils 5K Run & Walk will offer both live and virtual formats in 2022.
NEWARK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey’s Favorite Fictional Boss Might Surprise You

Tony Stark? Olivia Pope? Darth Vader? None of those were named New Jersey's favorite fictional boss. You might be surprised who was!. National Boss's Day is Sunday, October 16th. To mark the occasion, Grand Canyon University recently had a team of researchers analyze Google Trends Seach Date over a period of a year to put together a list of America's most popular fictional bosses.
POLITICS
92.7 WOBM

Study Says New Jersey Ranks Very Low For Christmas Spirit

Bah-humbug is exactly the right phrase to use when it comes to Christmas in New Jersey, at least that’s what the findings of one published study suggest. It turns out that you can forget about all those wonderful town Christmas tree lightings here in the Garden State. And apparently, those beautifully decorated homes we see up and down our beautiful side streets mean absolutely nothing.
POLITICS
DogTime

New Jersey’s Tiny Paws Rescues Pups Under 35 Pounds

You should be 35 lbs and under to stay at Tiny Paws Rescue. The non-profit matches small dogs with families in Central and Southern New Jersey. “Countless small dogs in the region are left homeless every year through no fault of their own,” the organization’s Facebook page states. “Many are dumped at ACCT Philly (Animal Care […] The post New Jersey’s Tiny Paws Rescues Pups Under 35 Pounds appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey’s favorite fall movies

You know it’s fall when the leaves starting to turn, pumpkin spice flavoring added to everything, playoff baseball and Halloween movies. But what about movies that say “fall” that aren’t horror flicks?. We set out to find first, is there such a thing as a “Fall...
MOVIES
