New Jersey Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
New Jersey has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about New Jersey’s very own Area 51.
Stunning NJ beach makes it onto prestigious list
As we work our way toward a New Jersey Halloween, the summer lovers among us are always looking for something, anything, to help us think about summer. Would having one of our beaches named among the best do the trick?. Let’s all put our summer hats back on for a...
22 downtowns worth a visit in New Jersey
When word came out a couple of weeks ago that Metuchen was voted one of the best downtowns in America, we asked our listeners their thoughts on some of the best downtowns in our state. Metuchen has a really nice downtown but it's one of many in the state. It...
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other diner in the state.
Come Celebrate the Greatness of NJ at the ‘Made in Jersey” Festival Oct. 22!
If you're proud to be a New Jerseyan, then come check out this event to celebrate Garden State pride!. The Inaugural 'Made in Jersey' Festival is happening on Saturday, Oct 22, at the Wiggins Waterfront Park and Marina in Camden from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Come enjoy festivities and...
Thanksgiving is weeks away — and it’s time to start planning, NJ!
Thanksgiving for me has always been a great time to share a table with my family and close friends. As someone who likes to cook and eat, Thanksgiving is the ultimate dinner. It’s a time to put your diet on hold and enjoy the goodness that the dinner will provide.
Hey, Slackers: Experts Say These are the 10 Laziest Towns in NJ
A website has released a list of the top ten laziest cities in New Jersey and depending on which end of the state you live in, you, apparently, either work really hard or not at all. That's because eight of the ten laziest places in the Garden State are in...
This Place Is Named The Most Intense Haunted Experience In New Jersey
There are very few words in the English language that instill fear like the words mental asylum. When you watch a horrifying movie and then find out it was actually based on a true story, it is even more bone-chilling. This haunted experience is just like that. Why is this...
purewow.com
7 Hidden Gems in New Jersey That We Bet You’ve Never Heard Of
Growing up in New Jersey is kind of like dating a sweet and sensitive guy with a rough exterior. You don’t need the rest of the world to understand your love, and in fact, that’s part of what makes it so special. When people have negative things to say about my boyfriend home state, I don’t pay much attention to it because I know that a bad rep helps maintain New Jersey’s best kept secrets.
This Is Absolutely The Perfect Name For The Scariest Road In New Jersey
TGIF, and by that I mean Thank God It's Fall. Next to spring, fall is without a doubt my favorite season, and for good reason!. You have fall activities like pumpkin carving, cider drinking, and Oktoberfests, plus, as my wife would say, fall fashion is the best fashion. She's talking...
The Massive Burritos at this New Jersey Restaurant are Bucket List Worthy
From the iconic Rutgers fat sandwich stuffed with everything from french fries to mozzarella sticks to giant pizzas known for being over 18 inches long, New Jersey is filled with some pretty outrageous food spots.
Best fall foliage in N.J.? Check these maps to find the most colorful leaves this weekend.
If you’re planning to take a drive this weekend to seek out the most colorful trees lining the landscape in New Jersey, there are some valuable tools to help you out. Several websites are posting maps — with information updated about once a week — showing the status of the fall foliage throughout the autumn season.
Running with the Devils 5k is back in NJ for a sixth time
RWJBarnabas Health and the New Jersey Devils are once again teaming up to honor “Healthcare Heroes” who work tirelessly to provide essential care to communities throughout New Jersey, as the 6th annual RWJBarnabas Health Running with the Devils 5K Run & Walk will offer both live and virtual formats in 2022.
The Most Beautiful Spot in New Jersey is One of the Most Stunning Places in America
There are so many beautiful locations in the United States so when Cosmopolitan put together their list of the "Most Beautiful Places in All 50 States" it was an honor to be placed among these stunning sites as the cream of the crop here in America. Here in New Jersey,...
Did You Know New Jersey Has The World’s Largest This?
New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
New Jersey’s Favorite Fictional Boss Might Surprise You
Tony Stark? Olivia Pope? Darth Vader? None of those were named New Jersey's favorite fictional boss. You might be surprised who was!. National Boss's Day is Sunday, October 16th. To mark the occasion, Grand Canyon University recently had a team of researchers analyze Google Trends Seach Date over a period of a year to put together a list of America's most popular fictional bosses.
Delicious Wagyu Beef Burger Spot Opens Very First New Jersey Location
That's definitely the case at a brand new restaurant opening in New Jersey that offers a wide selection of Wagyu Beef burgers, among other tasty offerings. Before we get too far, you may be thinking "what exactly is wagyu beef?" I get that, I've seen things advertised as wagyu beef...
Study Says New Jersey Ranks Very Low For Christmas Spirit
Bah-humbug is exactly the right phrase to use when it comes to Christmas in New Jersey, at least that’s what the findings of one published study suggest. It turns out that you can forget about all those wonderful town Christmas tree lightings here in the Garden State. And apparently, those beautifully decorated homes we see up and down our beautiful side streets mean absolutely nothing.
New Jersey’s Tiny Paws Rescues Pups Under 35 Pounds
You should be 35 lbs and under to stay at Tiny Paws Rescue. The non-profit matches small dogs with families in Central and Southern New Jersey. “Countless small dogs in the region are left homeless every year through no fault of their own,” the organization’s Facebook page states. “Many are dumped at ACCT Philly (Animal Care […] The post New Jersey’s Tiny Paws Rescues Pups Under 35 Pounds appeared first on DogTime.
New Jersey’s favorite fall movies
You know it’s fall when the leaves starting to turn, pumpkin spice flavoring added to everything, playoff baseball and Halloween movies. But what about movies that say “fall” that aren’t horror flicks?. We set out to find first, is there such a thing as a “Fall...
