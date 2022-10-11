Read full article on original website
Big 'I' and Future One Release 2022 Agency Universe Findings
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Biennial study reveals gains and challenges in independent agency channel. The number of independent insurance agencies has increased and business conditions for agencies remain favorable, according to the 2022 Agency Universe Study. While the majority of agencies experienced increased revenue, that percentage was lower than in the previous study in 2020.
Directors and Officers (D&O) Insurance Market Report 2022: High Penetration of Small and Mid-Size Companies Bolsters Sector
The Global Directors and Officers (D&O) Insurance Market size was valued at. by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022-2030. D&O liability insurance offers coverage to personal liability of directors and officers of any company or organization in the event they are sued due to any wrongful acts in their managerial capacity.
KBRA Releases Research – Hurricane Ian Impacts Material but Manageable for Insurers
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KBRA releases research that examines the impacts of Hurricane Ian on the insurance industry. Hurricane modeling companies and market participants have published a wide range of estimates for insured losses and KBRA has been closely monitoring developments to assess the impact on insurers. Key Takeaways. At a minimum,...
Pichard Insurance Agency Inc. Offers Comprehensive Professional Liability Insurance in Crawfordville and Havana, Florida: Pichard Insurance Agency Inc provides budget-friendly and well-rounded professional and general liability insurance plans.
Tallahassee, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2022 -- Pichard Insurance Agency Inc. is a locally-owned, independent agency. They have been working in the industry for more than five decades. In addition to a typical car, home, and business insurance, people can also invest in premium plans for. through this agency. Pichard...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative, Affirms Credit Ratings of Peak Reinsurance Company Limited and Its Subsidiary
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. Peak Reinsurance Company Limited. (Peak Re) (. Hong Kong. ) and its subsidiary,. Peak Reinsurance AG. (. Switzerland.
Short Term Car Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Bajaj Allianz, Reliance General Insurance, Oriental Insurance
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Short Term Car Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Crop Weather Index Insurance Market May Set New Growth Story : Sompo Holdings, Chubb, AXA, Blue Marble Microinsurance
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Crop Weather Index Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Patent Issued for System and method for enabling real-time iterative collaborative decision support (USPTO 11455689): Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company
-- Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company ( Columbus, Ohio , United States ) has been issued patent number 11455689, according to news reporting originating out of. The patent’s inventors are Burchfield, Richard W. (. New Albany, OH. , US), Friedman, Zachary M. (. Columbus, OH. , US), Goodman, Calvin (
Acuity Reports Increase in Cyber Liability Insurance Claims as Cybercrime Skyrockets
Acuity Insurance Reports Ongoing Increased Insurance Risk for Individuals and Businesses. /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Cybersecurity Awareness Month,. — the sole regional insurance provider rated A+ by both AM Best and. Standard & Poor's. , with over. $6 billion. in assets — is reporting an increased need for cyber...
Editorial l Insured losses from Hurricane Ian staggering
Citrus County Chronicle (Crystal River, FL) We have written here before about the dreadful state of the property insurance market in. . A proof of concept was definitely not needed, but Hurricane Ian provided it anyhow. Insured losses from Ian have been estimated at between. $28 billion. and. $47 billion.
Patent Issued for Moisture resistant engineered hardwood veneer flooring (USPTO 11454036): Columbia Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Andrews , Chris (Signal Mtn, TN, US), Hahn, David (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Commercially available floorings, also known as engineered wood floorings, such as multiple cross-laminated veneers, face veneers on high density fiberboard (HDF) core, wood-polymer composite (WPC) core, or stone polymer composite (SPC) core have gained overwhelming success in the flooring market. These layered constructions are typically formed into standard-sized panels which are joined together at an installation site to create a floor covering system.
David Bruce: Appeals delay claim payments of Blue Cross Blue Shield settlement
It's been two years since more than 35 Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance plans, including Highmark, reached a. settlement after they were sued over claims that they violated antitrust laws. Yet people who filed claims still haven't received any money, and it's still not clear when they will. The...
LAW・
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “System And Method Of Determining And Providing Bindable Insurance Quotes”, for Approval (USPTO 20220309591): Frontline Insurance Managers Inc.
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Gould, Charles (. Frontline Insurance Managers Inc. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The process of obtaining insurance on property through an online application typically requires a potential customer to provide 30 to 40 pieces of information about the property and the customer. However, information about the property may not be readily known by a customer and must be acquired by looking to other sources. Even after acquiring customer and property information, the information must be validated by the company. Whether the information is provided in-person, on paper, or online, the back and forth with the agent can take days or even weeks for a customer to finally be provided with a bindable proposal.
Zurich announces the repurchase of EUR 500 million of dated subordinated debt
Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich), today announced that it intends to repurchase EUR 500 million. of 4.25% Fixed-to-Floating Dated Subordinated Notes due 2043 (the "Notes").
Rep. Axne Leads Push to Expand Health Care Plans for Small Businesses
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Rep. Cindy Axne (IA-03) wrote to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Agency. (CMS) inquiring about the agency's future efforts to improve health insurance options for small businesses, including its efforts to revitalize the Small Business Health Options Program, or SHOP. SHOP, established by...
Thanks to Ian, we're all going to pay more for insurance next year [South Florida Sun-Sentinel]
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) Hurricane Ian didn't break Florida's property insurance market. Insurers have the capacity to pay claims from the storm, which struck. last month as a Category 4 hurricane that destroyed hundreds of structures and killed more than 100 people. Losses estimated by domestic insurers have been...
Cardiac Care Insurance Market May Set a New Epic Growth : TD Insurance, Cigna, GeoBlue
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Cardiac Care Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Universal Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) (“Universal” or the “Company”) will issue a press release reporting its third quarter 2022 results after the market closes on. Thursday, October 27, 2022. . The company will host a conference call on. Friday, October 28, 2022. ,...
Gov. DeSantis describes state insurer Citizens as ‘unfortunately undercapitalized’
Florida’s Governor continues to defend the state’s struggling property insurance market, though his words offer as much caution as reassurance. Gov. Ron DeSantis remarked Friday in Cape Coral that Citizens Property Insurance, the state insurer of last resort, is “unfortunately undercapitalized.” However, he also noted that the company feels like it will be able to pay…
Fairfax Financial and Independence Pet Group Receive All Regulatory Approvals To Complete Sale of Global Pet Insurance Operations
TORONTO , Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) today announced that all regulatory approvals required to complete the previously announced transaction in which. Independence Pet Group. and certain of its affiliates, which are majority owned by. JAB Holding Company.
PETS・
