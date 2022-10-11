ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Cat recovering after being shot by arrow in Westmoreland County

By WPXI.com News Staff
 5 days ago
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A cat in Westmoreland County is recovering after being shot by an arrow.

Rescuers at All But Furgotten animal rescue said Lance was shot near his home Monday.

An X-ray showed the arrow missed vital organs and his spine, so Lance is expected to make a full recovery.

Humane officers and state police are working together to try to find out who may be behind it.

Lance’s family said they would like an apology from whoever is responsible.

Anyone with any information on the investigation is asked to call All But Furgotten or Pennsylvania State Police.

©2022 Cox Media Group

