Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia continuing ‘massive, forced deportations’; Kremlin’s missile stocks diminishing, UK says
US think tank says Putin engaging in ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Ukraine; UK ministry of defence says Russia probably unable to replenish missile stocks
Two gunmen kill 11, wound 15 in attack at military training session in Russia
Two gunman killed 11 people and wounded another 15 in an attack at a military training site in the Belgorod region near Ukraine in western Russia, the nation's Defense Ministry said.
MyWabashValley.com
Swedish parties make deal to govern with hard-right support
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Three Swedish center-right parties on Friday agreed to form a coalition government with the support of the Sweden Democrats, a once radical far-right group that has moved toward the mainstream but retains a hard line on immigration. The agreement comes after a month of talks following...
MyWabashValley.com
Nigerian lecturers end 8-month strike protesting conditions
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian lecturers have called off their 8-month-long strike to protest their conditions, the union’s president told The Associated Press. The strike was suspended early Friday after a meeting of union leaders considered compromises agreed upon with the government, said Emmanuel Osodeke, president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities.
MyWabashValley.com
China expected to grant Xi 5 more years, no major changes
BEIJING (AP) — China on Sunday opens a twice-a-decade party conference at which leader Xi Jinping is expected to receive a third five-year term that breaks with recent precedent and establishes himself as arguably the most powerful Chinese politician since Mao Zedong. Xi is expected to issue a lengthy...
