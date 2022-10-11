ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Swedish parties make deal to govern with hard-right support

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Three Swedish center-right parties on Friday agreed to form a coalition government with the support of the Sweden Democrats, a once radical far-right group that has moved toward the mainstream but retains a hard line on immigration. The agreement comes after a month of talks following...
EUROPE
Nigerian lecturers end 8-month strike protesting conditions

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian lecturers have called off their 8-month-long strike to protest their conditions, the union’s president told The Associated Press. The strike was suspended early Friday after a meeting of union leaders considered compromises agreed upon with the government, said Emmanuel Osodeke, president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities.
ADVOCACY
#Taliban#Earthquake#Badakhshan Province#United Nations#Afghans
China expected to grant Xi 5 more years, no major changes

BEIJING (AP) — China on Sunday opens a twice-a-decade party conference at which leader Xi Jinping is expected to receive a third five-year term that breaks with recent precedent and establishes himself as arguably the most powerful Chinese politician since Mao Zedong. Xi is expected to issue a lengthy...
CHINA

