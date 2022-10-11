Read full article on original website
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish moving forward with new skate park plans
SPEARFISH — The skater boys and girls of Spearfish wont have to go without for too long once the skate park near the Spearfish High School is removed in 2024, as city officials plan to have a new facility started the following year. Since it was announced in January...
Black Hills Pioneer
Black Hills Pioneer
Jacket VB team earns weekend split
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University split two weekend volleyball matches against Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference opponents at the Donald E. Young Center. The Yellow Jackets defeated Western Colorado three games to one Friday. Black Hills State fell three games to one to Fort Lewis on Saturday.
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis Brown VB team sweeps Lady Golddiggers
LEAD — Sturgis Brown earned a three-sets-to-zero victory over Lead-Deadwood in Thursday’s varsity volleyball match at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym in Lead. Scores were 25-16, 25-14, and 25-12.
Black Hills Pioneer
Exploration of STEM equips future educator to give back
LEAD — At just 22 years old, Curtis Petersen has peered inside the world’s most sensitive dark matter detector, walked along particle accelerators, and visited three of the world’s deepest underground laboratories. With a checklist like this, one might think he was on his way to a...
Black Hills Pioneer
L-D rolls past Lakota Tech 53-30
DEADWOOD — The Lead-Deadwood Golddiggers rolled past past Lakota Tech Tatanka 53-30 Friday nigh in Deadwood. The score was 19-18 at the half.
Black Hills Pioneer
Empty Bowls serves up $2.2K
DEADWOOD — While COVID concerns likely put a dent in Wednesday’s Empty Bowls event, die-hard, dedicated event go-ers were unfazed, close to 125 showing up to pick a pottery bowl and share some soup, enabling all entities involved to deem the fundraiser a success, as more than $2,000 was raised to benefit food pantries in two towns.
Black Hills Pioneer
Broncs’ football team endures rough night
BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche dropped a 48-7 varsity football decision to Sioux Falls Christian, Friday night, at Lou Grasslie Field. The victorious Chargers scored all of their points in the first half. “They’re a big, tough football team: real good up front,” Broncs’ head coach Justin Walker said...
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU football falls to Western Colorado
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University's football team fell 28-27 to fellow Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference foe Western Colorado, Saturday, at Lyle Hare Stadium. The Yellow Jackets have dropped consecutive games after a 5-0 start. “I would say individual breakdowns pertaining to assigned duties within a call,” Yellow Jackets’...
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU football looking to get back to winning ways
SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University football team hopes to get back on the winning track when they host Western Colorado at noon Saturday, at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish. The Yellow Jackets suffered its first loss of the season last Saturday to New Mexico Highlands, 30-28.
Black Hills Pioneer
Belle Fourche school threat unfounded
BELLE FOURCHE — A threat of an active shooter Thursday at Belle Fourche High School was found to be a hoax, police said. The call, received around 9 a.m., reported there was an active shooter in the building. Police Chief Ryan Cherveny discussed the threatening call.
Black Hills Pioneer
Deadwood couple named SD’s ‘Angels in Adoption’ honorees
DEADWOOD — Hesitant to straightforwardly embrace the “Angels in Adoption” honor bestowed upon him and his wife Sarah, John Enos of Deadwood is, nevertheless, grateful for the recognition recently given the couple by U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., in hopes that other families will follow the couple’s lead in fostering after hearing their story.
Black Hills Pioneer
Rainbow Road to be closed Oct. 17-28
SPEARFISH — Rainbow Road is scheduled to be closed from Colorado Boulevard to the Interstate 90 underpass Oct. 17-28. Work that will be completed includes lowering a watermain and the installation of a sewer force main across Rainbow Road and the resulting pavement surfacing restoration. Concrete barriers will be installed and speed reduction will be enforced along Colorado Boulevard during this closure. Flagging operations on Colorado Boulevard will be used occasionally for trucks and material deliveries.
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis city manager lawsuit dismissed
STURGIS — Fourth Circuit Court Judge Kevin Krull dismissed a lawsuit that threatened to do away with the current system of government in Sturgis which allows for the employment of a city manager. Krull granted the motion Oct. 6, to dismiss the lawsuit brought on March 15, by Tammy...
