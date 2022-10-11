SPEARFISH — Rainbow Road is scheduled to be closed from Colorado Boulevard to the Interstate 90 underpass Oct. 17-28. Work that will be completed includes lowering a watermain and the installation of a sewer force main across Rainbow Road and the resulting pavement surfacing restoration. Concrete barriers will be installed and speed reduction will be enforced along Colorado Boulevard during this closure. Flagging operations on Colorado Boulevard will be used occasionally for trucks and material deliveries.

SPEARFISH, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO