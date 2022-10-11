Read full article on original website
kksa-am.com
ASU Halloween Concert
Angelo State University’s music program will present a free public. Halloween Concert on Monday, Oct. 17, at 8 p.m. in the Elta Joyce. Murphey Auditorium inside the ASU Mayer Administration Building. ASU music students and faculty will combine for an evening of fun,. Halloween-themed music. The program will feature...
SAISD FASFA and TASFA Information Week Planned
Education Service Center Region 15 will Host an Informational. Week on College Financial Aid Applications for FAFSA and TASFA. Access to the application for federal college student aid for the 2023. -2024 school year is now open, Officials say it’s more important than. ever to complete FAFSA applications as...
Prescription Drug Take Back Event
The Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of the Concho Valley is hosting. a Drug Take Back Event on October 29th. Drop off any unused or expired. prescription drugs or any over-the-counter medications for safe. disposal. It’s Saturday, October 29th, from 1o am till noon at 3553 West. Houston Harte...
