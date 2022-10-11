Read full article on original website
Three reasons Ohio State football won’t win the National Championship
Yesterday, we gave you three reasons why the Ohio State football team will win the National Championship this year. Today, we give you the glass-half-empty version of the Buckeyes’ season. They currently sit at 6-0 and are ranked second in the AP Poll. The bye week does come at...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Offers Fast-Rising 2025 Running Back Ousmane Kromah, OSU Commits Take to Social Media to Help Push for Five-star DE Damon Wilson
Ohio State has expressed interest in a fast-rising running back in the class of 2025. Georgia prospect Ousmane Kromah was offered by Ohio State on Friday, as running backs coach Tony Alford stopped by Lee County High School (Leesburg, Georgia) to extend the offer personally. While the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Kromah...
Tennessee shocks Alabama 52-49, and Ohio State football has a new SEC team to worry about
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s playoff era has often involved keeping an eye on what Alabama is doing on its own postseason road. Tennessee has officially joined the conversation of SEC teams the Buckeyes may meet in December. Chase McGrath’s field goal as time expired gave the Volunteers a 52-49 victory over Alabama in one of the defining games of the college football season’s first half.
Ohio State football ready to let two-headed monster take over
The Ohio State football team is known for being able to pass the ball with great ease. They have been able to get whatever they want through the air with the myriad of weapons that C.J. Stroud has available to him. No team has been able to stop him or shut him down completely.
Ohio State football predicted to land stud 5-star recruit
The recruiting front has been quiet in terms of commitments for the Ohio State football team since the season started. Recruits for the 2023 class have been busy taking visits to multiple campuses and trying to figure out where might be the best place for them. Ohio State has been...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State safety announced as highest graded at position by PFF
Ohio State is on a tear once more. To no one’s surprise, players are being applauded for their work so far this season. Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom was named Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded safety at the midway point of the 2022 season. Ransom has been a consistent playmaker on the back end for new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles in coverage.
Why Ohio State’s football coach wears black on game days
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day always wears a black shirt and black hat on game days due to superstition, though not necessarily his superstition. Answering a listener question on his weekly radio show Thursday, Day said the style mandate began before he was officially head coach.
buckeyesports.com
“An Honor” For Emma Shumate To Play At Ohio State
It’s seemingly a match made in heaven between Ohio State and guard Emma Shumate. Raised in Dresden, Ohio, and playing high school basketball for Newark under head coach and her father, J.R. Shumate, the Buckeyes were the relative hometown college team for Emma, considered one of the top prospects in the 2021 recruiting class.
Ohio State officially announces 'Scarlet the Shoe' game against Iowa
In the middle of the summer, Ohio State released a number of promotions for the Buckeye football games this fall. Included in that was a “Scarlet the Shoe” game for the Saturday, Oct. 22 contest when Iowa comes to Ohio Stadium. That is now official. In conjunction with...
buckeyesports.com
Felix Okpara Steps Into Big Man Role For Buckeyes
As Ohio State men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann has placed considerable attention to improving defensively in recent years, he may have found an answer to help shore up the team’s rim protection. Standing at 6-11, freshman center Felix Okpara gained a reputation for his defensive acumen throughout...
thecomeback.com
Athletic director reveals potential Ohio Stadium changes
Ohio Stadium, the iconic home venue of the Ohio State Buckeyes football team, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this season. The stadium will still host Ohio State home games for the foreseeable future, but athletic director Gene Smith hasn’t ruled out one potential change: the stadium’s name. According...
Columbus hosting Major League Pickleball tournament with largest purse to date
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Major League Pickleball is in Columbus this weekend as the city hosts the tournament with the league’s largest ever purse: $100,000. The Columbus team, aptly named “The Bus” hopes to bring it home. “I love our chances,” said team owner David Kass. “We made a couple of offseason moves between this event […]
cwcolumbus.com
East High football team, cheerleaders and band honor Lovely Kendricks at Thursday game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — East High School honored Lovely Kendricks during its football game against Beechcroft on Thursday night. "We are going to remember her in all ways," East High parent Diane Duff said. "She’s going to be here in spirit, just like the sun was shining. She’s shining and watching over us.."
Jack Nicklaus-affiliated Muirfield Village Golf Club properties sell for $2.4M
DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Two lots spanning more than 3 acres of prime real estate at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin recently sold to an investor for $2.4 million. A 1.3-acre site at 5320 Muirfield Court and a 1.8-acre property at 5311 Muirfield Court were purchased by Romeo Matthew J & Jenna […]
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love pizza, then here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them next time you are around.
columbusnavigator.com
15 Unique Ohio Road Trips From Columbus
I’m a big fan of Columbus, but sometimes it’s good to get out of town for a bit. Luckily, you don’t have to go very far to find something fun to do. Ohio has some unique spots where you can enjoy nature, take in a strange museum, visit ancient earthworks, or even explore a castle.
3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio
Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
columbusnavigator.com
The 50 Best Bars In Columbus
Much like our city’s dedication to all things food, Columbus has plenty of places to grab a good drink. It doesn’t matter if you are looking for a fancy evening with high-end cocktails or keeping it lowkey with some games and beers, you can find what you’re looking for in C-bus.
Teen shot outside east Columbus nightclub dies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A second person shot outside an east Columbus nightclub late last month has died. Khaterra Griffin, 17, died Saturday from her injuries sustained on Sept. 25 outside a nightclub on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue. Amara Marie Battle, 28, has been charged with the murder of the other victim […]
