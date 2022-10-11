ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickerington, OH

Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Offers Fast-Rising 2025 Running Back Ousmane Kromah, OSU Commits Take to Social Media to Help Push for Five-star DE Damon Wilson

Ohio State has expressed interest in a fast-rising running back in the class of 2025. Georgia prospect Ousmane Kromah was offered by Ohio State on Friday, as running backs coach Tony Alford stopped by Lee County High School (Leesburg, Georgia) to extend the offer personally. While the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Kromah...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Tennessee shocks Alabama 52-49, and Ohio State football has a new SEC team to worry about

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s playoff era has often involved keeping an eye on what Alabama is doing on its own postseason road. Tennessee has officially joined the conversation of SEC teams the Buckeyes may meet in December. Chase McGrath’s field goal as time expired gave the Volunteers a 52-49 victory over Alabama in one of the defining games of the college football season’s first half.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State safety announced as highest graded at position by PFF

Ohio State is on a tear once more. To no one’s surprise, players are being applauded for their work so far this season. Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom was named Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded safety at the midway point of the 2022 season. Ransom has been a consistent playmaker on the back end for new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles in coverage.
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive

Why Ohio State’s football coach wears black on game days

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day always wears a black shirt and black hat on game days due to superstition, though not necessarily his superstition. Answering a listener question on his weekly radio show Thursday, Day said the style mandate began before he was officially head coach.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

“An Honor” For Emma Shumate To Play At Ohio State

It’s seemingly a match made in heaven between Ohio State and guard Emma Shumate. Raised in Dresden, Ohio, and playing high school basketball for Newark under head coach and her father, J.R. Shumate, the Buckeyes were the relative hometown college team for Emma, considered one of the top prospects in the 2021 recruiting class.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Felix Okpara Steps Into Big Man Role For Buckeyes

As Ohio State men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann has placed considerable attention to improving defensively in recent years, he may have found an answer to help shore up the team’s rim protection. Standing at 6-11, freshman center Felix Okpara gained a reputation for his defensive acumen throughout...
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Athletic director reveals potential Ohio Stadium changes

Ohio Stadium, the iconic home venue of the Ohio State Buckeyes football team, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this season. The stadium will still host Ohio State home games for the foreseeable future, but athletic director Gene Smith hasn’t ruled out one potential change: the stadium’s name. According...
COLUMBUS, OH
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love pizza, then here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them next time you are around.
OHIO STATE
columbusnavigator.com

15 Unique Ohio Road Trips From Columbus

I’m a big fan of Columbus, but sometimes it’s good to get out of town for a bit. Luckily, you don’t have to go very far to find something fun to do. Ohio has some unique spots where you can enjoy nature, take in a strange museum, visit ancient earthworks, or even explore a castle.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
OHIO STATE
93.1 WZAK

Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio

Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The 50 Best Bars In Columbus

Much like our city’s dedication to all things food, Columbus has plenty of places to grab a good drink. It doesn’t matter if you are looking for a fancy evening with high-end cocktails or keeping it lowkey with some games and beers, you can find what you’re looking for in C-bus.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teen shot outside east Columbus nightclub dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A second person shot outside an east Columbus nightclub late last month has died. Khaterra Griffin, 17, died Saturday from her injuries sustained on Sept. 25 outside a nightclub on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue. Amara Marie Battle, 28, has been charged with the murder of the other victim […]
COLUMBUS, OH

