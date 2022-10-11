Read full article on original website
Related
yankodesign.com
3D-printed clay air humidifier is created out of recycled ceramic powder, reducing waste
There are a lot of air humidifiers in the market out there especially in the past couple of years when we had to spend a lot of time indoors and needed some extra humidity in our spaces. Most of these are electric and some are even smarter than others. But of course, it would be better if we could have something that is more sustainable and can be created using sustainable materials. There have been some experiments out there and this one is a 3D-printed, non-electric one that uses recycled industrial waste.
yankodesign.com
Maven’s brutalist wristwatch highlights beauty in simplicity with its ‘raw and honest’ design
Time might be fluid, but Brut by Maven gives it a rigid, almost cold appearance. Named after Brutalism, the architectural style that emerged in the 1950s, the Brut watch echoes a level of raw simplicity that feels incredibly honest. Like a person that doesn’t mince their words, and says exactly how they feel, the watch is all about being ‘Brutally honest & brutally simple’.
yankodesign.com
This gorgeous floor mirror transports a lake shoreline into your room
Mirrors are great ways to add some accents to a room. Whether they’re actually functional or just decorative, their reflective surfaces alone are enough to bring some life to a space through a play of light, colors, and shapes. Even better, however, if a mirror is both useful and beautiful, which calls for some creative thinking and design. Most of the time, furniture makers focus on embellishing mirrors with rather fanciful frames, but some have also dabbled in changing the very shape of the mirror itself. This floor mirror, for example, might be a tight fit for some body types because of its irregular shape, but its play on forms creates an almost magical illusion of looking down at a lake’s shore from high above.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 electric bikes that are perfect for adrenaline lovers
Bikes get the heart of almost every Automotive lover thumping! Make them electric – and you have the best of both worlds! They’re powerful, super-fast, menacing to look at, and not to mention a boon to the environment. And we’ve been seeing a torrential and exciting downpour of e-bike designs at Yanko Design. Each bike was innovative, bringing to us something we had never seen or experienced before. From killer speed to dashing good looks to impenetrable safety standards, every electric bike we featured at YD broke some design barrier for us, and hopefully, they did the same for you as well. Hence, we’ve curated a collection of e-bikes that we feel were the best of the lot. From an electric motorbike that doubles as a reliable exercise machine to a Tesla bike concept with a peculiar X-factor– these electric bikes will surely satisfy your need for speed and sustainability!
IN THIS ARTICLE
yankodesign.com
MODIplay brings back the joys of miniature car racing with a hi-tech twist
The proliferation of mobile games has turned almost everyone into a gamer, even those people who wouldn’t necessarily label themselves as such. At the same time, however, it has also reduced interest in games that use physical objects, even for younger people whose mental development would normally require plenty of tactile feedback. That’s not to say that games should be an either-or affair, either virtual only or physical only. In fact, it would be so much better if we could combine the best of both worlds, which is exactly the kind of exhilarating hybrid gaming experience that this racing system is bringing to your living room floor.
yankodesign.com
Picturesque bamboo glamping villa looks like a large graceful bird in flight
“Birdie” by Thilina Liyanage assumes the shape of a massive bird with wings outstretched. The Sri Lanka-based artist has really harnessed the ability to use bamboo and wood to bring his larger-than-life nature-inspired creations to fruition. Birdie definitely seems like one of his magnum opuses. Birdie finds itself in...
yankodesign.com
This delicately designed ceiling light looks like it’s floating in mid-air
Sandwiched between two metal structures that measure a whopping 10 feet when combined, the Aria is a lighting solution that puts emphasis on the term ‘light’. It looks almost like it’s floating in mid-air, with the three light spheres suspended between the metal structures almost like they’re frozen in time. There’s immense visual tension in the light because you expect the glowing orbs to roll around on their metal rails… but that visual tension is left unresolved, and that’s what makes Aria so interesting!
yankodesign.com
This Japanese rack attaches to your bed, putting your clothes in easy reach for couch potatoes
All that the gamers are left to do is, get up to take a dump; for everything else, Bauhutte has all the bases covered. After giving gamers a reason to laze around doing nothing with the Electric Gaming Bed, the Japanese company is now making sure you can have your wardrobe around the bed. That’s like a miraculous intervention, not just for the gaming side of things, but for everyday office/school goers, who can get back home and drape their wear on the hangers retrofitted to the bed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yankodesign.com
Circuit board made from paper can be disposed after one use
While we’ve been enjoying all sorts of electronic devices and gadgets the past decades, one consequence of this is that there is a lot of electronic waste lying around. Most of the components are not recycled or re-used, adding to things that are continually bad for the planet. The alternative is of course to upcycle or find ways to still use these devices or their components in one way or another. Another option would be to come up with components that are more environmentally friendly and sustainable.
yankodesign.com
GMC reveals a custom VanMoof E-bike drop in the run up to its Sierra EV announcement next week
As the company approaches the launch date for its highly anticipated Sierra EV, GMC is partnering with livestream shopping platform NTWRK for a series of ‘drops’ or limited edition merchandise sales that include products, artwork, NFTs, and even a one-off custom version of the VanMoof electric bike, designed in collaboration with fashion designer Dao-Yi Chow. The Van Moof will exist as a single piece and can be bought during GMC and NTWRK’s Days of Drops event, which will be held on the 20th of October.
yankodesign.com
Rezvani Vengeance cocoons VVIPs in 5 star comfort + impregnable bullet proof luxury
Rezvani Motors renowned for luxury armored vehicles like Tank SUV and Hercules truck has come up with a new bullet-proof vehicle that’s larger than life. This is the 2023 model year Vengeance with power, built and luxury that’s top-notch, meant for the wealthiest of dictators. No doubt this workhorse comes with a starting price tag of $249,000 with a host of upgrades like onboard solar charging, an upgraded battery and an exclusive military package.
CARS・
yankodesign.com
Portable ice-cream maker lets you whip up gelatos and sorbets in your freezer and take them anywhere
Heat wave getting to you? The Cocinare KRUSH has you sorted. Designed to be the first portable, wireless ice cream maker, the KRUSH fits into most freezers, whipping up a batch of ice cream on its own. Once the ice cream’s ready, the KRUSH’s dual-walled insulating design keeps the ice cream frozen for up to 5 hours, letting you carry it anywhere from the kitchen to the bedroom (for a guilty binge) or even to the great outdoors (as an addition to a social picnic plan).
Comments / 0