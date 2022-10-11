Read full article on original website
Office building at The Grove in Phoenix fully leased before construction completion
PHOENIX — Real estate developers announced Tuesday that The Grove office building in Phoenix has been fully leased ahead of completion on the property. Global professional services firm Aon leased the remaining 3,600-square-foot office space earlier in the week, bringing the 180,000-square-foot office space located at Camelback Road and 44th Street to full capacity, RED Development said in a press release.
Developers propose microbrewery, restaurant at White Tank Mountains
Former Maricopa County supervisor Andy Kunasek's property was originally designed and used as a ranch and corral, but he said he always had a dream of turning it into a community gathering space.
Arizona Theatre Company moving to Tempe Center for the Arts in 2023
PHOENIX — The Arizona Theatre Company will move its Valley performances from the Herberger Theater Center in downtown Phoenix to the Tempe Center for the Arts for its 2023-24 season. The move is a step toward the Arizona Theatre Company finding a permanent venue for future seasons, the city...
Ashley Furniture spends $2.7M for land near new Costco
Ashley Furniture recently paid $2.7 million for 3.4 acres on a retail development near the new Costco at Ellsworth and Queen Creek roads in Queen Creek. According to data by Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com. Ashley Real Estate LLC, a subsidiary of Ashley Furniture Industries, bought the land from Vestar Queen Creek Crossing LLC and is proposing a 45,000-square-foot retail building on the site as part of a proposed development of 138,782 square feet of retail space.
Broadway Curve Project work to again close I-10 near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport this weekend
PHOENIX — Continued work on the Broadway Curve Project will again close Interstate 10 near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport this weekend, state transportation officials said. Westbound I-10 will be closed from the U.S. 60 to State Route 143 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for project work.
Phoenix moving forward with plans to sell 86 acres for future freeway
After postponing the sale of 86 acres twice in the past year, it appears the city of Phoenix will move forward with selling property near the Salt River to ADOT.
Storm systems strike metro Phoenix early Saturday, expected to continue
PHOENIX — Special storm warnings were issued in Glendale, Peoria and Surprise early on Saturday as rain, wind and some instances of hail hit the Valley. Hail was seen in Peoria at around 9:30 a.m., just inside the Loop 101 and rain dampened roads in Glendale just prior. Some...
Mesa unveils Calle Cesar Chavez honorary street signs to honor civil rights leader
PHOENIX — The city of Mesa unveiled honorary street signs as a tribute to late Arizona native and civil rights leader Cesar Chavez to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month. Calle Cesar Chavez signs will be displayed along a one-mile stretch of Broadway Road between Mesa and Stapley drives in...
Forecasted rain forces changes to Valley weekend events
Forecasted rain across parts of the Valley this weekend has event organizers making changes to some scheduled events.
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire (10/16)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Gilbert's best companies to bring you the East Valley Career Fair at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix-Gilbert, located at 1800 South SanTan Village Parkway, Gilbert, AZ 85295. Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair is taking place on Tuesday, October 18, 2022), from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register please click here. Some of the featured companies include MICROCHIP Technologies, Fry's Food Stores, Shamrock Foods Company, Parker & Sons, State of Arizona, Arizona Department of Economic Security, Arizona @ Work, Hilton Hotels, State Farm and many more.
Valley restaurant owner closes all 9 of his eateries on Sundays
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a challenging two and a half years, one Valley restaurateur is making a big change to the way he operates his business, one that gives his employees more time at home but means less money coming in. “Closing on Sundays is going to sting, but...
Scattered storms bring heavy rainfall across the Valley, thousands without power
PHOENIX — As scattered storms made their way across the Valley throughout Saturday, numerous areas saw heavy rainfall, leaving thousands of residents without power. In the West Valley, Goodyear was hit with the most amount of rainfall in 24 hours, recording nearly two inches of rain near Estrella Mountain Regional Park, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
First Taste: Highly Anticipated Little Anita's Doesn't Live Up to the Hype
When a new spot opens in town, we're eager to check it out, let you know our initial impressions, share a few photos, and dish about some menu items. First Taste, as the name implies, is not a full-blown review, but instead, a peek inside restaurants that have just opened — an occasion to sample a few items and satisfy curiosities (both yours and ours).
1 Arizona City Ranks Among America's Best Cities For Driving
WalletHub ranked the 100 largest US cities based on driver-friendliness.
Worker dies after traffic pole falls on him near West Valley intersection
PHOENIX – A man was killed when a traffic pole he was moving fell on him Thursday night on a West Valley street, authorities said. Electrical contractor Brock Salveson, 47, died while unloading the pole for installation near Broadway and Miller roads, the Buckeye Police Department said. Police said...
Phoenix couple wins battle to remove speed hump in front of driveway
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Back in August, On Your Side introduced you to a Phoenix family who couldn’t believe it when the city put a speed hump right in front of their driveway. City officials told them if they didn’t like it, they would have to pay to have it removed — if their neighbors agreed.
Traffic pole falls on worker trying to install it, killing him in Buckeye
A Phoenix man well-known in the street racing scene was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison on weapons and racing charges. Researchers, experts and fans are coming together this week to discuss UFOs at a special conference in Mesa. Doctor issues warning after 2nd Phoenix baby overdoses on fentanyl. Updated:...
New York-Style Pizza Joint Now Open
Grab a slice of New York style pizza today.The Nix Company/Unsplash. Sometimes nothing hits the spot like a slice of New York-style pizza. The thin crust is chewy enough that it lets you roll or fold the pizza, and it doesn’t crumble apart when you bite into it. And yet the large slices still pack a punch with the amount of sauce and cheese added on top. With the weather still warm outside you may not yet be in the mood for the thicker, heavier Chicago or Detroit-style pizzas, which is why NY is often where it’s at. Thankfully, you are in luck, because grabbing a delicious slice of New York pizza is getting even easier in metro Phoenix. That is because a popular pizza joint has officially opened a second location in the heart of the Valley.
‘Who would call them?’ On Your Side secures refund for Phoenix woman after travel nightmare
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Judy Gangi has traveled all over the world. Right before the pandemic started, she and her sister decided to visit Norway to see distant relatives. “We had purchased tickets thinking we were talking to Icelandair,” Gangi said. “Go on our computer. Type in Icelandair. Along comes a list of contacts.” The sisters called and booked their tickets. They then realized they had actually handed over their payment information to a booking agent called Lookbyfare. “Who would call them? I’ve never heard of them!” Gangi said. The original trip was ultimately canceled because of COVID, but Gangi’s business with Lookbyfare continued. “I got my refund minus $200, so they said, ‘If you book again with us, you can use your $200.’”
Hidden Gem: Arizona is home to one of the largest meteorite galleries in the world
TEMPE, AZ — Learn where meteorites come from and how planets form at Arizona State University! This Arizona hidden gem can be found on campus in Tempe at the Center for Meteorite Studies. The curated display features thousands of space rock samples beautifully arranged in glass cases on the...
