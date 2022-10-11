Read full article on original website
The Latter-day Saint ghost town that keeps emerging from Lake Mead
The severe drought conditions around Lake Mead have revealed the ghost town of St. Thomas.
What happens if Lake Powell runs out of water?
If Lake Powell recedes much further, one of the nation’s largest reservoirs could be at risk of no longer generating hydropower for the region. The lake was just under 24 percent full as of last week, and had lost 16 feet in the last year. Its depth level currently stands at around 3,530 feet. How […]
WATCH: Grizzly Bear Limps Off the Road After Being Hit by Car in Yellowstone National Park
A grizzly bear was recently hit by a car in Yellowstone National Park and was recorded limping back into the woods, according to a report from videographer Mike Godfrey, manager of wilderness website At Home in Wild Spaces, who caught the aftermath of the incident on camera. Somewhere between Grant...
Idaho Named Home of Three Best Resorts in the Western United States
If you’re looking to unwind and relax at one of the best resorts in the western United States, you can do it without leaving the state. Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure put together a list of “The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States” based on their readers’ experiences. They tell you right off the bat that the list won’t feature resorts from Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Utah or Wyoming because those states are so saturated with resorts each of those states gets its own list.
I've traveled to all 50 states. Here are the 10 that have the best national parks.
From Yellowstone in Wyoming to the Redwood forests of California, I've seen some of the most beautiful sights and landscapes America has to offer.
Train corridors proposed connecting Boise, Las Vegas to Salt Lake City
Utah's Department of Transportation has signed on to a letter to the federal government expressing interest in creating passenger rail routes that connect Boise and Las Vegas to Salt Lake City.
Incredible Hiking Trail From Glacier National Park to Olympic National Park Could Be on the Way
The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) is considering a proposal that would create a comprehensive, motorless hiking trail that spans 1,200-mile from the Continental Divide to the Pacific Ocean. The plan would build on the existing Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail, which begins in Montana’s Glacier National Park, crosses through northern...
Grand Teton National Park reveals new bicycle route
The one-way Scenic Drive at Jenny Lake in Grand Teton National Park has reopened after being temporary closed for a road striping. The popular Scenic Drive that starts at String Lake in the north, continues south along Jenny Lake and connects to Teton Park Road was restriped to allow for one-way vehicle traffic and two-way bicycle traffic. The existing southbound bicycle lane was widened to allow for bicycles and vehicles and a new northbound lane was created for bikes only.
Bozo Gets Charged By Bull Elk At The Grand Canyon, Decides To Get Even Closer
I will never understand why somebody would think it’s a great idea to get within a few yards and in sight of a massive bison, moose, bear, or bull elk, you name it… and think it’s gonna end well. People don’t understand that even though the majority...
Mountain unicycling no clown show in Colorado’s rugged hills
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — You get a few different reactions when you’re seen riding a unicycle in the mountains. “Most of the time, you get the disbelief and the person that’s totally psyched for you,” Josh Torrans says. Sometimes the person is a kid, says...
KUTV
Woman's body recovered in Devils Garden area of Arches National Park
MOAB, Utah (KUTV) — An investigation is underway after a woman's body was recovered from Arches National Park. Grand County officials said park staff located the body in the Devils Garden area on Saturday at approximately 6:45 p.m. They said the body has not been identified and cause of...
travelawaits.com
Two Ski Resorts Just Announced They’re Joining This Season Ski Pass That Gives Access To Resorts Worldwide
Ski season is a few weeks away, and now Ikon Pass holders can explore more terrain internationally. The Ikon Pass is adding two international resorts to its network: Grandvalira Resorts in Andorra and Sun Peaks Resort in British Columbia, Canada. Grandvalira Resorts encompasses three areas in one, combined to offer more than 7,600 acres of terrain with 215 runs and 123 lifts in the Pyrenees mountains.
US National Parks Are Making One Major Visitation Change
US National Parks have had an interesting past few years, forcing many parks to institute a rule change. In recent years, 44 of the most well-known parks received record-breaking visitor counts. Six of these parks had just seen their highest-ever count the previous year, according to NPS. Additionally, out of...
nationalparkstraveler.org
Wetherill Mesa At Mesa Verde National Park To Close Early
Staffing shortages are behind the decision to close Wetherill Mesa at Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado a week earlier than expected. The mesa is only open seasonally, typically closing at the end of October. This year, though, the lack of park staff could impact public safety (emergency response and possibly snow removal) on the mesa, the park said in a release. The road to this remote area of the park is steep and winding. It leads to Step House, Long House, Kodak House and some other archaeological sites and overlooks.
