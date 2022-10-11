ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX31 Denver

What happens if Lake Powell runs out of water?

If Lake Powell recedes much further, one of the nation’s largest reservoirs could be at risk of no longer generating hydropower for the region.  The lake was just under 24 percent full as of last week, and had lost 16 feet in the last year. Its depth level currently stands at around 3,530 feet.  How […]
COLORADO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Named Home of Three Best Resorts in the Western United States

If you’re looking to unwind and relax at one of the best resorts in the western United States, you can do it without leaving the state. Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure put together a list of “The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States” based on their readers’ experiences. They tell you right off the bat that the list won’t feature resorts from Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Utah or Wyoming because those states are so saturated with resorts each of those states gets its own list.
IDAHO STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Grand Teton National Park reveals new bicycle route

The one-way Scenic Drive at Jenny Lake in Grand Teton National Park has reopened after being temporary closed for a road striping. The popular Scenic Drive that starts at String Lake in the north, continues south along Jenny Lake and connects to Teton Park Road was restriped to allow for one-way vehicle traffic and two-way bicycle traffic. The existing southbound bicycle lane was widened to allow for bicycles and vehicles and a new northbound lane was created for bikes only.
TETON COUNTY, WY
travelawaits.com

Two Ski Resorts Just Announced They’re Joining This Season Ski Pass That Gives Access To Resorts Worldwide

Ski season is a few weeks away, and now Ikon Pass holders can explore more terrain internationally. The Ikon Pass is adding two international resorts to its network: Grandvalira Resorts in Andorra and Sun Peaks Resort in British Columbia, Canada. Grandvalira Resorts encompasses three areas in one, combined to offer more than 7,600 acres of terrain with 215 runs and 123 lifts in the Pyrenees mountains.
TRAVEL
Outsider.com

US National Parks Are Making One Major Visitation Change

US National Parks have had an interesting past few years, forcing many parks to institute a rule change. In recent years, 44 of the most well-known parks received record-breaking visitor counts. Six of these parks had just seen their highest-ever count the previous year, according to NPS. Additionally, out of...
TRAVEL
nationalparkstraveler.org

Wetherill Mesa At Mesa Verde National Park To Close Early

Staffing shortages are behind the decision to close Wetherill Mesa at Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado a week earlier than expected. The mesa is only open seasonally, typically closing at the end of October. This year, though, the lack of park staff could impact public safety (emergency response and possibly snow removal) on the mesa, the park said in a release. The road to this remote area of the park is steep and winding. It leads to Step House, Long House, Kodak House and some other archaeological sites and overlooks.
TRAVEL

