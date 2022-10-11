Read full article on original website
Saginaw receiving $15M for water systems
They're just 6 and 8 years-old, but they're already published authors and hosts of a podcast!. Kids Rule Awards Gala guest speaker Gabby Goodwin stops by the studio to share how she created her company Gabby Bows. TV5 Evening Weather Update: Friday, Oct. 14. Updated: 7 hours ago. TV5 Evening...
TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, October 15
Vice President Kamala Harris visited Detroit and Southfield Saturday to fundraise and rally young voters. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. A Saginaw county business owner, known for his animated posts on Facebook is recovering after he was injured in a hit-and-run in the parking lot of his store.
DOJ awards $348K grant to support safe neighborhoods
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Department of Justice announced Friday that a $348,836 grant for the eastern district of Michigan will help support the Safe Neighborhoods Program. Funding supports community efforts to address gun violence and other serious crimes. The grant has been awarded to the Saginaw Community Foundation Inc.
TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 11
TV5 talks with the Saginaw Arson Watch ahead of Halloween about how to volunteer. TV5 talks with Crime Stoppers about the importance of submitting tips and how they are used. In an 8-to-nothing vote, the Flint City Council approved an updated marijuana ordinance regulating medical and recreational sales ahead of an October 29th deadline, the date a new zoning code will be adopted. Key changes to the ordinance were presented to the council during their October 10th meeting.
Michigan county hires ‘Stop the Steal’ ringleader to recruit poll workers
Macomb County election clerk says Genevieve Peters, who urged protesters ‘forward’ on Jan. 6, is now engaged in ‘training and teaching.’
Clio Can-Do Color Run
Here are the top stories we're following today. Blake Keller gets a fright-filled look at Exit 13 Haunted House!. Michigan schools work together to increase enrollment. Mott Community college hosted a college fair on Thursday with the goal to generate students’ interest in higher education. Whitmer, Dixon face off...
Grocery store owner injured in hit-and-run
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw county business owner, known for his animated posts on Facebook is recovering after he was injured in a hit-and-run in the parking lot of his store. Gabe Shoup who is known among locals in the city of Burt for his “beep beep” videos on...
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022
Ratatouille is the only movie that makes me want to see a rat in a kitchen. You have a decent chance of spotting a rat if you reside in one of these three Michigan cities. Three of the top fifty cities on Orkin's list of the 50 rattiest cities were in Michigan.
GOP calls for investigation into 2016 deal made by Gilchrist
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Republican ticket aiming for the governor’s office is calling for a special investigation of the current Lieutenant governor Garlin Gilchrist. Their claim stems from a land deal that Gilchrist made back in 2016 when he worked for the city of Detroit. His opponent in the midterm election, Shane Hernandez claims […]
Flint Bishop announces return of popular air show
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - After more than 30 years, Wings Over Flint is making a historic return to Flint Bishop Airport. The show will return to the skies June 24-25 in 2023. “This is going to be epic! We are so excited to bring an air show back to the Flint Community,” said Nino Sapone, CEO at the Flint Bishop Airport. “This type of event has been missing from the region for three decades and it’s time to celebrate aviation again.”
Customer Speaks Out About Thomas Appliance Company in Grand Blanc Township
Weather Forecaster Kyle Gillett breaks down what you can expect for your overnight weather. A Saginaw native talks to TV5 about making her mark on the music industry. Mid-Michigan cornhole champ shows off tricks of the trade. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. TV5 talks with a mid-Michigan woman who is...
Former Lansing firefighter wins $1M in workplace lawsuit
A former firefighter with the city of Lansing has won a lawsuit over claims of a hostile work environment.
Buick City redevelopment plan calls for $17M from taxpayers
FLINT, MI -- Flint, Genesee County and the state of Michigan would spend a combined $17 million in public funds to help redevelop the historic Buick City site as a massive industrial park, according to a proposal that the county Board of Commissioners could act on this week. Ashley Capital,...
Sheriff: Man arrested for starving a puppy to death
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint man has been arrested for allegedly starving a puppy to death. Coleon Wright, 22, has been charged with two counts of killing/torturing an animal, and abandoning/cruelty to two or three animals. On Oct. 6, the dead 4-week-old puppy and an emaciated 9-month-old puppy was...
Woman in critical condition after head-on U.S. 23 crash
A 37-year-old Flint woman is in critical condition at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor after a head-on crash Tuesday on U.S. 23. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at approximately 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, to northbound U.S. 23 north of Hyne Road in Brighton Township on the report of a multiple-vehicle injury crash.
Former Thomas Appliance Company customer out thousands, wants money back
Grand Blanc Township, Mich. (WNEM) -Derek Dohrman is out $6400 dollars. He tells us it all started last December when he ordered products from Thomas Appliance Company in Grand Blanc Township. “To me, it seemed like they would be a good, trustworthy, family-owned place to go give my business to....
Michigan driver facing 8 new charges in deadly Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour crash
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — An Ionia woman has received eight additional charges against her in connection to a crash that killed two bicyclists and critically injured three others. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, is accused of hitting five bicyclists participating in a Make-A-Wish event in July. Benn previously had seven...
FNL Forecasts: Week 8
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Cooler weather holds for our Friday Night Lights games this evening. Keep an eye on showers with our Interactive Radar, the timing of them will be cutting it very close for our games tonight! Grab the rain gear just to be safe, and bundle up! Check back each week for the forecasts for some of your favorite teams!
Search for missing Eastpointe teen Zion Foster has concluded, according to police
Detroit police say their search for the body of a missing Eastpointe teen in a Macomb County landfill is over., according to a statement released by the department on Wednesday.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love eating steak, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare absolutely delicious food.
