Flint, MI

WNEM

Saginaw receiving $15M for water systems

They're just 6 and 8 years-old, but they're already published authors and hosts of a podcast!. Kids Rule Awards Gala guest speaker Gabby Goodwin stops by the studio to share how she created her company Gabby Bows. TV5 Evening Weather Update: Friday, Oct. 14. Updated: 7 hours ago. TV5 Evening...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, October 15

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Detroit and Southfield Saturday to fundraise and rally young voters. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. A Saginaw county business owner, known for his animated posts on Facebook is recovering after he was injured in a hit-and-run in the parking lot of his store.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

DOJ awards $348K grant to support safe neighborhoods

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Department of Justice announced Friday that a $348,836 grant for the eastern district of Michigan will help support the Safe Neighborhoods Program. Funding supports community efforts to address gun violence and other serious crimes. The grant has been awarded to the Saginaw Community Foundation Inc.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 11

TV5 talks with the Saginaw Arson Watch ahead of Halloween about how to volunteer. TV5 talks with Crime Stoppers about the importance of submitting tips and how they are used. In an 8-to-nothing vote, the Flint City Council approved an updated marijuana ordinance regulating medical and recreational sales ahead of an October 29th deadline, the date a new zoning code will be adopted. Key changes to the ordinance were presented to the council during their October 10th meeting.
WNEM

Clio Can-Do Color Run

Here are the top stories we're following today. Blake Keller gets a fright-filled look at Exit 13 Haunted House!. Michigan schools work together to increase enrollment. Mott Community college hosted a college fair on Thursday with the goal to generate students’ interest in higher education. Whitmer, Dixon face off...
CLIO, MI
WNEM

Grocery store owner injured in hit-and-run

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw county business owner, known for his animated posts on Facebook is recovering after he was injured in a hit-and-run in the parking lot of his store. Gabe Shoup who is known among locals in the city of Burt for his “beep beep” videos on...
BURT, MI
WLNS

GOP calls for investigation into 2016 deal made by Gilchrist

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Republican ticket aiming for the governor’s office is calling for a special investigation of the current Lieutenant governor Garlin Gilchrist. Their claim stems from a land deal that Gilchrist made back in 2016 when he worked for the city of Detroit. His opponent in the midterm election, Shane Hernandez claims […]
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Flint Bishop announces return of popular air show

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - After more than 30 years, Wings Over Flint is making a historic return to Flint Bishop Airport. The show will return to the skies June 24-25 in 2023. “This is going to be epic! We are so excited to bring an air show back to the Flint Community,” said Nino Sapone, CEO at the Flint Bishop Airport. “This type of event has been missing from the region for three decades and it’s time to celebrate aviation again.”
FLINT, MI
MLive

Buick City redevelopment plan calls for $17M from taxpayers

FLINT, MI -- Flint, Genesee County and the state of Michigan would spend a combined $17 million in public funds to help redevelop the historic Buick City site as a massive industrial park, according to a proposal that the county Board of Commissioners could act on this week. Ashley Capital,...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: Man arrested for starving a puppy to death

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint man has been arrested for allegedly starving a puppy to death. Coleon Wright, 22, has been charged with two counts of killing/torturing an animal, and abandoning/cruelty to two or three animals. On Oct. 6, the dead 4-week-old puppy and an emaciated 9-month-old puppy was...
FLINT, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Woman in critical condition after head-on U.S. 23 crash

A 37-year-old Flint woman is in critical condition at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor after a head-on crash Tuesday on U.S. 23. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at approximately 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, to northbound U.S. 23 north of Hyne Road in Brighton Township on the report of a multiple-vehicle injury crash.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WNEM

FNL Forecasts: Week 8

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Cooler weather holds for our Friday Night Lights games this evening. Keep an eye on showers with our Interactive Radar, the timing of them will be cutting it very close for our games tonight! Grab the rain gear just to be safe, and bundle up! Check back each week for the forecasts for some of your favorite teams!
SAGINAW, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love eating steak, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE

